Trump's Challenge In Asia Is His Economy At Home; China's Belt and Road Offers Path To A Solution

Nov. 5: FLASH: An attempt to derail President Donald Trump's upcoming meetings with China's President Xi, Russia's President Putin and other leaders was launched in German and British media Sunday. These media are reporting Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, accompanying the President to Asia, as being under Russian influence, based on an indirect investment in a Marshall Islands shipping firm. The underlying report has obviously been prepared in anticipation of the trip, and comes out from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Nov. 5: President Donald Trump was pressed hard by Fox News interviewer Laura Ingraham Nov. 4 about demanding strategic access to China's financial markets, major trade concessions, confessions of "stealing intellectual property," and so on and so forth, when he meets with China's President Xi Jinping. Notably, Trump replied that he was not going to Asia to make those demands, because his great interest is in solving the nuclear crisis around North Korea, and because of his extremely good working relationship with President Xi.

Overnight Nov. 4, flying from Hawaii to Japan, President Trump confirmed he will have a third meeting with Russian President Putin, at the APEC summit in Da Nang, Vietnam.

As he has done since before his election, Trump is again defying the policy of London and Wall Street regarding China and Russia, and this is the reason those forces continue to deploy legal assassin Robert Mueller, and British intelligence, to try to force the President out of office.

Former Goldman Sachs chief and Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson represented all of Wall Street and the City of London in a Sunday Washington Post op-ed, demanding that with Xi, "Trump should be strategic and forceful in defense of America's industries of the future, particularly in the financial services," and should insist that China's financial markets open up to the investment bank/hedge fund model. On the same day The Times of London unleashed a long attack on Putin and Trump, claiming that it "is finally becoming clear" that both Brexit and Trump's election were interlinked products of the same, evil influence of "friends of Putin." (No doubt this is the source of the trans-Atlantic economies' 10 years of stagnation as well!)

Trump's crucial opposition to these imperial Rumpelstiltskins means that there is tremendous potential for "win-win" cooperation coming from his Asia trip.

His real challenge is understanding how great is the need of the United States economy — let alone those of Europe — for the benefits of joining in China's Belt and Road Initiative, and pursuing a new paradigm of mutually beneficial new infrastructure projects and scientific breakthroughs.

Trump went to Asia boasting about the U.S. stock markets and "2 million new jobs"; but American workers' real wages continue falling, 90% of those jobs are unproductive, and the American labor force is kept shrinking in an exploding epidemic of drug and alcohol addiction born of deindustrialization.

And in the wake of multiple hurricane and fire disasters, demands are coming forward for the immediate building of new protective infrastructure, mounting into the hundreds of billions of dollars in investments needed now. This, aside from being necessary to save lives and preserve economic productivity, is uniquely where productive, well-paid new employment will come from.

This was Trump's election signature, so far unattempted. The only actual new infrastructure launched in the hurricane-hit areas of the United States so far, is a new Texas coastal pipeline being financed by PowerChina. The lines of economic innovation which Wall Street claims Trump has to force down China's throat, are all being pursued fastest in China already, thanks to President Xi.

The single path to what Trump campaigned for, is through Glass-Steagall reinstatement and a "Hamiltonian" national credit bank as outlined by EIR founding editor Lyndon LaRouche, and through joining the "Belt and Road" policy.

This is worth fighting for; it includes shutting down Mueller's witchhunt, as members of Congress have begun to demand.