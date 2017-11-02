Xi Appeals to Trump: Let Us "Look Far Ahead and Aim High"

On the eve of Donald Trump's trip to Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping is taking steps to actively shape the tone and content of his upcoming Nov. 8 summit meeting with President Trump, as well as to weave Russia and India into the emerging New Paradigm. In a speech delivered to the advisory board of Tsinhua University's School of Economics and Management, composed largely of high-powered American business and financial leaders, Xi first reiterated his commitment to forging good China-U.S. relations based on win-win economic cooperation, and then stated that "China is willing to work with the U.S. side to look far ahead and aim high" to establish a "community of shared future for mankind."

When the Chinese President calls for looking "far ahead" and aiming "high," these are not mere empty phrases—as we are so used to hearing from vacuous politicians in the West. Recall that Xi just led his country through the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which adopted a concrete perspective for "building a beautiful China and a beautiful world" by the year 2050, centered on extending the Belt and Road Initiative to the entire planet. Recall that China has raised 700 million of their own people out of poverty in merely three decades, and that they are now embarked on helping Africa do the same, as well as any other part of the planet smart enough to accept their offer to collaborate. And recall that Xi Jinping has put a proposal on the table to the United States to join the Belt and Road Initiative, almost from the moment he launched the policy back in 2013.

It is extremely important that Xi Jinping is speaking out ahead of the summit with Trump, Helga Zepp-LaRouche commented today, to create an advantageous climate for that critical meeting. He has placed his thoughts and proposals out there beforehand, and that is good, she said.

Now it is time for Donald Trump to take a lesson in statecraft from Lyndon LaRouche. One cannot defeat one's enemy by merely countering his assaults and parrying each of his thrusts—as preposterous as these may be with the Mueller affair. One has to {do} exactly what your enemy is trying to stop you from doing with his attacks, because he knows that it means the destruction of his own bankrupt system. Do what your enemy most fears from you, and put him on uncharted, defensive ground.

In this case, that means that Trump must act like a true statesman and use his summit with Xi Jinping a week from now, to avidly take up China's standing offer to join the Belt and Road Initiative. And he must silence his tormentors by bankrupting their masters, swiftly reinstating Glass-Steagall banking separation. Those measures will put an end to the City of London and Wall Street's speculative empire—quicker than you can say George Papadopoulos.