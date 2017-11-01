Coup-Plotters Frantic To Sabotage Trump's Asia Trip

As President Trump prepares to leave for Asia this week, for crucial meetings with Xi Jinping, Shinzo Abe, Rodrigo Duterte, Moon Jae-in, and perhaps also Vladimir Putin — meetings which could bring the United States directly into sync with the new paradigm for mankind emerging from China's New Silk Road process — the British Empire's flunkies in the U.S. are frantically trying to discredit or even indict the President, to sabotage his intention to form friendly and constructive relations with China and Russia.

Legal assassin Robert Mueller's indictments of Paul Manafort, who was briefly Trump's campaign manager in 2016, and George Papadopoulos, who was likely a British plant in Trump's transition team (with no apparent influence), has been plastered all over the nation's press as if it were the first blow in bringing Trump down. Trump responded with tweets saying that the charges against Manafort have nothing to do with either himself, nor with Russia, adding that "Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar." David Gergen, the CNN commentator, gave it away Monday night by warning Trump that he should not undertake his Asian trip while he is facing such a deadly legal attack. Hogwash.

China, in the meantime, is rolling out the red carpet for Trump's presidential visit—the first by a head of state since the historic 19th CPC National Congress, which concretized the transformation of world history initiated by Xi Jinping's launching of the New Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road during his first five-year term.

The barrage of media attacks on Xi in the U.S. and British press — as a ruthless dictator, "the new Mao" and "the new Stalin," among others — cannot cover up the reality of the incredible pace of development, within China, and across the developing sector nations of the world, through the Belt and Road Initiative. Even the IMF and such historic British banking institutions as HSBC are forced by reality to report the transformation taking place internationally due to China's initiative — if only because they want to contain it.

The difference between the two futures facing mankind is stark. Xi Jinping presented a vision for China and the world for 2050, with China becoming a fully developed nation, while helping to lift the world's formerly colonized countries out of poverty to become modern industrial nations. He bases this on the concepts of a "community of common destiny," and a "new type of great power relations." He fully backs President Trump's stated intention to work closely with China and Russia in this new type of great power relations, driven by the New Silk Road vision for a common destiny of progress for all.

Then there is the current lack of vision in the West. The British imperial interests behind the coup attempt against Trump are the same City of London and Wall Street forces which have driven the western economies into industrial decay, the collapse of infrastructure, the demise of our nuclear industry and our space programs, a horrendous drug epidemic, vast unemployment and increasing rates of poverty and suicide.

Yet the means to escape this dying culture are in our hands. While the New Silk Road is the pathway, the evil of the bankrupt gambling institutions in London and on Wall Street, which have taken control of most of our government institutions, must be destroyed if we are to realize such a vision. Franklin Roosevelt showed that this is possible with his New Deal, imposing Glass-Steagall to clean out the filth on Wall Street, and establishing Hamiltonian national credit to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and unleash the productive powers of labor and scientific development.

Just as Robert Mueller implemented the "Get LaRouche Task Force" in the 1980s, precisely because Lyndon LaRouche was spearheading a movement to achieve that higher vision for mankind, so is Mueller today still functioning on behalf of the Empire, frantically trying to keep the world divided, to stop Trump from bringing the United States into cooperation with China and Russia.

LaRouche's Four Laws incorporate the FDR approach, adding the urgency of a new era of cultural and scientific cooperation among sovereign nations, to create a truly universal renaissance for the future of mankind. This is no time for complacency. The path is clear, and victory in the short term is possible, and necessary, if the world is to avoid global chaos and war.