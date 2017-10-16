THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

World Land-Bridge
New International Economic Order
American Credit System
Glass-Steagall
Stop WWIII

Calls For Investigation Of Mueller's Crimes Escalate

October 16, 2017
Former President George W. Bush and FBI Director Robert Mueller applaud the class speaker Thursday, Oct. 30, 2008, at the graduation ceremony for FBI special agents in Quantico, Va. (Whitehouse Photo)
PDF icon 20171016-calls-for-investigation.pdf

The battle over the presidency of the United States is becoming the core battle which will determine the fate of civilization as we know it. We are experiencing historical changes in the world, as the financial empire centered in London and New York teeters toward catastrophic collapse. The financial lords are no longer able to restrain their own players from warning that the collapse is imminent, as former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said last week in reflecting on the mass of liquidity papering over the escalating debt bubble — which he himself helped create. The only escape lies in President Trump fully implementing the policies he has enunciated: Glass-Steagall reorganization of the financial system while writing off the artificial debts and generating new credits for the real economy; fully joining the New Silk Road process of directing national and international credit into true nation building, including within the United States; renewing the American dedication to the frontiers of human knowledge, through a revived space program, full-scale nuclear power production and escalation of fusion power research. These concepts, which Lyndon LaRouche has promoted through his Four Laws, are both within reach, and urgent.

Against this, the British and their assets in the U.S. are frantically trying to oust Trump from office, which is the only way they believe the momentum for a true paradigm change can be stopped. Over the past week, the LaRouche Political Action Committee has distributed our 32-page dossier exposing the crimes of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to nearly all members of Congress. Immediately the rumor mills and leak outlets began chattering about proposals to take on Mueller directly. On Friday, 19 U.S. Congressmen sent an open letter to the heads of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees calling for immediate Congressional hearings into the "possible conflict of interest and allegations of political bias" of Mueller. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, and House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes are both waging fights with the intelligence community for blocking their efforts to investigate the role of former MI6 agent Christopher Steele in launching the entire Russia-gate scam against the President. Maximum pressure from the American people is required to escalate this resistance to the attempted coup against the nation coming from London.

The U.S. mass media are in full support of this British-instigated coup, peddling claims that the President is unfit for office, with several calling for Article 25 of the Constitution to be invoked to remove him from office on the grounds of mental disability. It must be noted that these same press were silent when President Obama committed crimes against humanity in the destruction of Libya and Syria, in league with al Qaeda, or when he turned the nation's policy making over to drug-running financial institutions, and legalized the use of mind-destroying drugs.

Today, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared on CNN and CBS Sunday talk shows, expressing his total disgust with the petty, degrading garbage that fills the 24-hour news cycle in the United States, while ignoring the world-historical changes taking place worldwide, which deserve and demand full attention. When pushed to attack the President, he responded: "The President's a very unconventional person, as we all know, in terms of how he communicates, how he likes to create action-forcing events. And so the President often takes steps to force an action when he feels things are just not moving." He expressed his full support for Trump and his policies, refuting the lies about his being undermined by the President.

The danger lies in people getting caught up in this 24-hour news cycle, and failing to see that we are living through a change in the long arc of history. Such moments of fundamental change, leading either towards a new, global renaissance, or to catastrophic chaos and war, are dangerous, but are also moments of opportunity, in which people are able to overcome prejudices and political laziness to contemplate universal ideas — what Shelley identified as "intense and impassioned conceptions respecting man and nature." This is how we must address our fellow man in this precious moment.

Monday, October 16, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Crush Wall Street
Four Laws
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Replace the British Empire's Geopolitics with the New Silk Road: Helga Zepp-LaRouche Webcast

Last week, the Schiller Institute inaugurated a weekly webcast, to bring to the attention of citizens throughout the world the incredible new dynamic which has been unleashed around China’s Belt-and-Road Initiative (... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
Fireside Chat with Diane Sare, October 12, 2017

Join us tonight at 9pm for a discussion with Diane Sare of LaRouchePAC’s Policy Committee. read more

Classical Renaissance, World Land-Bridge, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Four Laws, US Presidency
Keep It Up! Momentum Against the London/Mueller Coup Operation, Is Momentum for a New Silk Road Era of Progress

As of today, the circulation of the bombshell report, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," has gone into high-impact deliveries in New York City and Washington, D.C., to... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
The Issue Of Mueller's Coup Hasn't Changed; Trump May Join China and Russia In The 'New Silk Road'

With President Trump set to begin a long series of summit meetings in Asia in just three weeks, defeating the attempt to drive him out of office is not a gradual resistance: It is an immediately urgent fight. If the... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
Trump At A Crossroads With Asia Trip: The Mueller Threat Must Be Destroyed

There is great political tension surrounding the preparations the Trump Administration is now making for the President's Asia trip November 3-14 and, crucially, his meetings with President Xi of China. Confrontations... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee