Keep It Up! Momentum Against the London/Mueller Coup Operation, Is Momentum for a New Silk Road Era of Progress

October 12, 2017
As of today, the circulation of the bombshell report, "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him," has gone into high-impact deliveries in New York City and Washington, D.C., to 180 international missions to the United Nations (over a few days,) and to select offices among the 535 Senators and Representatives on Capitol Hill. These special distributions come just as a new Congressional initiative caused squawks of frustration that Russia-Gate/Trump-Gate may be failing.

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoened the Washington, D.C.-based firm, Fusion GPS, and its officials, to comply with Congressional requests for information about how Fusion commissioned the 2016 scandal dossier on Donald Trump, from a London "ex" MI6 agent Christopher Steele. Voicing wild opposition, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) let loose revealingly against those issuing the subpoenas, saying, "I think there's a hope that if they can impeach Christopher Steele, and if they can impeach the FBI and Department of Justice, then maybe they can impeach the whole Russia investigation."

Yes! There is wide and growing support among the U.S. public for exactly that result. Moreover, for many in and around Metro-New York, and Washington, D.C., who directly experienced the 9/11 attacks, it is a strong and personal matter that Bob Mueller is a lying hitman, who covered up for the Saudi role in that attack.

Building the momentum to stop the assault on the U.S. Presidency and nation, is at the same time, building the momentum for the New Silk Road paradigm to come to life in the trans-Atlantic, as well as expanding in the Eurasian sphere, as it is doing so spectacularly. What is urgently required in the U.S. and Europe, is Glass-Steagall reorganization of banking, the issuance of plentiful, directed credit, and a take-off of R&D into the frontiers of fusion and plasma science and space. The how-to for this is laid out in Lyndon LaRouche's "Four Laws."

Moreover, there is no other disaster rebuilding possible, than by these "Four Laws." Just the scale alone of the extensive destruction in North America resulting from the vulnerability to "natural" disasters caused by Wall Street's sabotage of infrastructure maintanance and development, shows the need for a policy paradigm shift. Plus, add to the hurricane zones in the Gulf and Caribbean, and to the Mexican earthquakes, the raging California wildfires. As of this writing, 21 people are dead, and over 25,000 people dislocated from the fires, still burning strong. Other Western states have been hit this year as well. On Oct. 12, the House of Representatives will likely put to a vote the next disaster-relief funding bill, of $36.5 billion—rightly increased yesterday at the request of the White House, with $5 billion more for Puerto Rico, but still only enough to cover expenses for early response phases. What about the rebuilding phases?

Even before the recent disasters, the decrepit U.S. infrastructure base—as seen especially in Metro-New York's transportation crisis—is in breakdown for want of modernizing. On Oct. 1, right at harvest time, lock and dam 53 on the Ohio River had an hydraulics failure of a gate, which then caused a 46- mile backup of barge-tows on the river. The facility was built in 1928, and its replacement nearby has been under construction for 30 years, and still is not finished.

In 23 days, Pres. Trump will be off to Asia, where his meeting with Pres. Xi Jinping can be the occasion for a breakout into a new stage of hope and benefit for mankind. We fight for such a new beginning.

Thursday, Oct. 12, is Columbus Day, regarded as the date of his landing in the Americas in 1492. Pres. Franklin Roosevelt, in the midst of wartime, issued a statement of commemoration in 1941, with this ending:

"This year when we contemplate the estate to which the world has been brought by destructive forces, with lawlessness and wanton power ravaging an older civilization, and with our own republic girding itself for the defense of its institutions, we can revitalize our faith and renew our courage by a recollection of the triumph of Columbus after a period of grievous trial.

"The promise which Columbus's discovery gave to the world, of a new beginning in the march of human progress, has been in process of fulfillment for four centuries. Our task is now to make strong our conviction, that in spite of setbacks, that process will go on toward fulfillment."

Signs of Renewed Fight Against Political Hitman Robert Mueller

There are several signs of renewed fight against Special Counsel Robert Mueller emerging from the beginning stages of our circulation of the Mueller dossier. Here is a roundup:

A widely published AP wire from the evening of Oct. 10, claims that there is a split in the Trump camp among those cautioning Trump to avoid antagonizing Mueller and those urging the President to engage in aggressive war against him. Those urging aggressive war cite Trump's lawyers, who are cooperating with Mueller, as dangerously naïve. As we have repeatedly pointed out, the President himself would be wise not to personally war against Mueller. Rather, the public should be chopping Mueller's undeserved reputation to bits and demanding that Congress end this fiasco. The President should concentrate on the flanks, opening the 9/11 flank on the Saudis with all its implications for Mueller and joining the New Silk Road, making good on his campaign promises. That's why we are the indispensable element in winning this war.

The Washington Post published an Op-Ed on Oct. 11, entitled, "Robert Mueller cannot save us," by resident new Resist member and WAPO editorial board member, Quinta Jurecic, praising Mueller, literally, as an epic Deep State hero, the anti-Trump, but bemoaning the prospect that Mueller will probably find no illegalities by the President himself. She calls for direct action. This is significant, because she is also an associate editor of Benjamin Witte's Lawfare blog, which was a leak point and cheerleader for former FBI Director James Comey.

Senator Chuck Grassley, clearly acting on some sort of tip, issued a letter to the FBI on October 6th, seeking clarification of any alleged confirmation of information in the phony British Christopher Steele dossier. Grassley says he wants to know whether any details of the dossier are the result of confirmations by foreign intelligence services rather than U.S. investigators. He says, for example, that the UK intelligence services received the dossier, and could be claiming to validate portions of the dossier without really disclosing the basis for any such finding, in effect recirculating the same fabricated allegations but giving a foreign state imprimatur to the self-same nonsense. Unsaid in Grassley's letter is that almost all the claims in Russia-gate have been sourced from the British and allied spook agencies without further presentation of evidence on the U.S. side. That includes the FBI's reliance on Crowdstrike for its forensics on the DNC and Podesta computers.

In fact, the lack of such evidence was made clear by the pathetic presentation on October 4th by Senators Mark Warner and Richard Burr, to the effect that Senate Intelligence has no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia after reviewing thousands of pages of documents and interviewing hundreds of witnesses, but that they nonetheless believe that the Russians meddled in the 2016 election because the intelligence agencies say so, but have not been able to conclude that the Russians had any electoral preferences!

On the House side, the media was in a frenzy on Oct. 10 and 11, because House Intelligence Committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, signed subpoenas from the Committee delivered to Fusion GPS regarding the infamous British Steele dossier. Turns out that the entire GOP majority on the Intelligence Committee was behind the subpoenas seeking information about who paid for the dodgy dossier and how it was circulated. Fusion GPS is presently defending four defamation lawsuits by private citizens defamed in Steele's dossier and is obviously seeking to avoid truth telling. The actions by Nunes and Grassley followed reports of Mueller himself meeting with the British fabricator, Christopher Steele.

Investigative reporter Robert Parry has published two useful articles at Consortium News (see Russia-gate Jumps the Shark and The Mystery of the Russia-gate Puppies) during the same period, dealing with the various claims by Mark Warner and the media that the pesky Russians infiltrated the American mind and switched the results of the election via Google search mechanisms and Facebook ads. Parry points out, Facebook only came up with what it calls Russian-linked ads — meaning that someone with a Russian name, bank account, or web address purchased the ads — after Senator Mark Warner publicly threatened the company. Warner sits on key committees regulating the internet. Among the devious devices used by the clever Russians to lure Americans in, according to Warner and the media, were pictures of puppies. Those familiar with Facebook marketing know that pictures of puppies are the most widely employed click bait in all Facebook advertising.

Finally, Scott Balber, the lawyer for the Agalarov family involved in the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, has released emails leading up to that entrapment attempt. The newly-released emails clearly show all involved, other than British publicist Rob Goldstone, to have considered this a meeting on the Magnitsky Act sanctions against Russia and not for purposes of offering official Russian government dirt on Hillary Clinton to the Trump campaign. The release fully supports the claims of the Trump team that the meeting went nowhere and did not involve what was stated in Goldstone's fabricated email. They also support the EIR "Mueller dossier's" conclusion that the meeting was a British-orchestrated entrapment.


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

