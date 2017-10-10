Columbus Day — Defend Civilization, and Trump, Against Antifa and Mueller

The mobilization by antifa and related anarchist groups against Columbus Day, which was celebrated yesterday in the U.S., has nothing to do with the defense of indigenous people, as many city and state governments would have you believe when they changed Columbus Day to Indigenous People Day. Rather, it is aimed at destroying the Renaissance, which gave birth to the idea of linking Europe with China by sailing west, avoiding the imperial control of the sea lanes to the east. It is aimed at destroying the concept of the New World as a City Upon a Hill, as John Winthrop said to the Massachusetts Bay colonists, escaping the oligarchical monarchies of a decadent Europe. It is aimed at destroying the United States itself, and most certainly, it is aimed at furthering the attempted coup d'etat against the President of the United States.

An Open Letter to President Donald Trump in Defense of Columbus, written by Liliana Gorini, the Chairwoman of Movisol, the LaRouche-affiliated movement in Italy, which presents the broader historic context of the Renaissance movement behind the Columbus voyage, has been circulated in the Congress, around the nation, and to the many participants of the celebrations today of Columbus Day. Also being distributed with that letter is the 26 page EIR dossier on the crimes of Robert Mueller, providing the necessary ammunition to end the traitorous legal assassination by Mueller's "Get Trump Task Force" of our President, just as Mueller ran the "Get LaRouche Task Force" in the 1980s. Both of these crimes were carried out for the same reason — to prevent the building of bridges between the United States, Russia and China, as promoted historically by LaRouche and as advocated today by President Trump, which is the necessary precondition for restoring the American System of our forefathers, and of our greatest presidents, from John Quincy Adams to Lincoln to FDR and JFK.

Lyndon LaRouche has long identified the fact that the concept of the Nation State, born in the mind of Nicholas of Cusa as the foundation of the Renaissance, has always been the enemy of Empire, while our nation's true mission has always been a coalition of sovereign nation states, working together toward the common aims of mankind. In less than a month, President Trump will travel to Asia, including visits to China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines. His meeting with President Xi Jinping has the potential to be world historic, bringing these two nations together in the spirit of the New Silk Road, to build modern industrial nations around the world, where once the colonial powers of Europe imposed backwardness, and which until today continue to be held in financial chains controlled in London and New York.

President Trump has responded to the destruction in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico with a profound recognition that it was precisely the collapse of infrastructure across our land that created the devestation caused by those storms, and has declared that we can no longer accept the lie that the private sector would, or could, do anything to rectify that decay. He has said, to the horror of Wall Street, that the Puerto Rican debt cannot be paid — a self evident fact — and that it must simply be written off.

This then begs the question of the LaRouche Emergency Plan of Action. Restoring the Hamiltonian system of national credit is literally the only means by which the trillions of dollars required to both repair the nation's decrepit infracture, and restore the nation's historic scientific and industrial strength, can be generated. Every penny wasted in bailing out the gambling debts of the western financial system, through quantitative easing totalling approximately $14 trillion, simply drove the system deeper into bankrutcy, with essentially none of it going into the real economy.

Now is the time to end the British Empire once and for all. Now is the time to defeat their "regime change" operations once and for all, including emphatically their regime change against our nation. The New Paradigm is already being built today under Chinese leadership, waiting only for the United States to restore the American System, and establish cooperative relations with Russia and China. That must become the passionate commitment of our nation and its people, as patriots of our land and citizens of the world.