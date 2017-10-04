China's 'Belt and Road' Leads Out of Crisis; To Take It, Shut Down Robert Mueller's Witchhunt

It cannot be more evident that a connection must be made, between the United States' current urgent need to build and rebuild disaster-struck infrastructure with trillions in investments, and China's Belt and Road Initiative which is building such infrastructure all over the world.

Just in recent days, China's infrastructure banks have announced involvement in India's pledge to provide electricity to every household by the end of next year; in an extensive modern rebuilding of the economic infrastructure of the Philippines; in a pledge to help industrialize Bolivia and make it a steel-producing center; in a rebuilding project to make Port-au-Prince and Haiti earthquake-proof and protected from floods. Financial firms say it will be keeping world steel demand growing through the mid-2020s with hundreds of new-technology infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. Included is port- and high-speed rail-building in Europe as well, where the "Maritime Silk Road" enters Europe through the Balkans.

Both China and Japan, between which there is increasing rapprochement after decades of hostile relations, are ready and willing to invest in such new infrastructure in America. The United States lacks a national credit bank through which to make such investment partnerships.

By the time President Trump leaves on his Asia diplomatic trip (Nov. 3-14), which includes summits in China and Japan, two developments are critical.

The President must be freed from the witchhunt led by "special counsel" Robert Mueller on behalf of British and U.S. intelligence agencies which have tried to eliminate Trump first as candidate, now as President. Nothing will stop this witchhunt except the most thorough exposure of Mueller's history of crimes against the United States, using LaRouchePAC and EIR's 35-page "dossier" of those crimes just released. This is a modern-day J. Edgar Hoover blackmailer, juiced up on NSA surveillance methods; President Trump cannot, by himself, fight the impeachment campaign Mueller leads. EIR and LaRouchePAC founder Lyndon LaRouche, who was persecuted by a "Get-LaRouche Task Force" headed by Mueller 30 years ago, is calling for worldwide circulation of our dossier to stop it.

Second, the LaRouche-proposed economic laws, including reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act and creating a Hamiltonian national bank for infrastructure and manufacture, must be on the table of Congress and President by the time he goes to Asia.