The Three Primary Crimes of Robert Mueller: Ran the Get LaRouche Task Force; Covered Up for the Saudi Terrorists of 9/11; Runs the Get Trump Task Force

Executive Intelligence Review News Service will release on Thursday in this week's EIR a dossier titled "Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him." The dossier demonstrates that the ongoing coup attempt against President Donald Trump is being run by the same people who imprisoned Lyndon LaRouche in the 1980s and who prevented the exposure of the role of the Saudis and their British controllers in the terrorist attack on the United States on 9/11/2001. The intention in all three criminal and traitorous acts was to prevent the United States from breaking from the British Empire, returning to the American System of political economy, and joining forces with Russia and China—our allies in defeating fascism in World War II—to defeat the international terrorist apparatus of today, so as to work together in building the world through the New Silk Road process, now being implemented under Chinese leadership.

EIR and its founder Lyndon LaRouche call on all citizens of the world to circulate this dossier widely, as the necessary means of preventing the further descent into chaos and war.

The American population has demonstrated their disgust with the failed effort to claim Russia stole the election from the gullible Americans, and the equally failed effort to portray Trump as both a Russian puppet and a white supremacist. All that is left is the British Star Chamber run by Robert Swan Mueller III, based on his fraudulent appointment as special prosecutor, and the fraudulent document prepared by British MI6 agent Christopher Steele about Trump's supposed subservience to Russian blackmail.

The FBI is now openly obstructing justice by refusing to turn over to the U.S. Congress the documents relating to their cooperation with British Intelligence agent Steele.

The election in Germany on Sunday saw the collapse of the two parties which have led Germany since World War II, rendering Germany—until now the only relatively stable nation in Europe —in an ungovernable state of chaos. Helga Zepp-LaRouche, whose candidacy for Chancellor was blacked out by the European press (even while being interviewed prominently in the Chinese press!), noted that this was yet another demonstration that the austerity and economic hardships imposed by the bankrupt Anglo-American financial system has turned the citizens of Europe and the U.S. against all forms of the failed post-war leadership. This was evidenced by the Brexit, by the Trump election, by revolts against the EU in southern Europe, and now by the breakdown in Germany.

The alternative is clear before us all, as presented by LaRouche's Emergency Plan to restore the American System in the West, and by the United States fully engaging in the New Silk Road process of global win-win development. It is precisely because President Trump has indicated an intention to do both these things that the British and their hit-men on Wall Street and in the leftover Obama intelligence community are frantically trying to depose him.

The Schiller Institute, founded and chaired by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, will escalate its campaigns in the U.S. in the coming days. A weekly address by Mrs. LaRouche, in English, will spearhead a drive to recruit and educate the angry American population, not to simply resist, but to draw on the creative thinkers who gave us modern civilization—e.g., Plato, Confucius, Cusa, Leibniz, Kepler, Bach, Beethoven, Schiller, Vernadsky, Ben Franklin, Alexander Hamilton—to implement the necessary program for the future of humanity based on the dignity of Man. The LaRouche Political Action Committee (LaRouchePAC) will also launch a class series, open to the world, on the economic and scientific method of Lyndon LaRouche, as the necessary armament in the battles ahead. Helga Zepp-LaRouche's advice: "Go like warrior angels!"