Zepp-LaRouche: Do We Go Down with the Trans-Atlantic Financial System, or Do We Join Hands with the New Silk Road?

The following is a slightly edited transcript of Helga Zepp-LaRouche's remarks in a discussion with European colleagues on Sept. 19.

The world is a very quickly moving place, and I would say the key battle will be: Will the financial crash bring down the trans-Atlantic system first, creating chaos and disorder, or will we be able to put it together—the United States and the European nations joining with the New Silk Road in a completely new system of economy? Now that may sound like a difficult thing for many people, but it is actually absolutely within reach.

First of all, the financial crisis is pending. You had the warnings from the BIS, the Adam Smith Institute, Giulio Tremonti, Die Welt, Der Spiegel, and so on. They're all warning that the coming financial crisis is an "accident waiting to happen." And it is really becoming a crescendo; it's just not clear when: Will it be at the end of the present quarter, which is the end the annual fiscal year? Will it be detonated by some other thing?

But the key thing is, the inability of the financial elites, or their unwillingness, their complete unwillingness to do anything about the causes of the 2008 crisis, is now coming back with a vengeance. All the parameters are much worse than in 2008. If they increase the interest rates just a little bit, the "zombie banks," the "zombie firms" will come crashing down. And this is the reality.

The present politicians who are covering up for that, are vastly, criminally responsible, because they are risking a tremendous hardship on the normal population if this would occur. It's already occurring in the form of the rich becoming richer, the poor becoming poorer. And especially in Germany where we have this so-called "election campaign" right now, the complicity of the media to keep all of the relevant issues out of the debate, this is—Goebbels would be ashamed of having been an amateur and a nobody, compared to what these mass media are doing right now in terms of keeping the reality out of this: Both in terms of the dangers of the present system, but also obviously about the potentialities of the new system, the New Silk Road. And if people don't know about it, what other choice do they have than to be pessimistic?

And that is a crime all by itself. If you deny people the options which are available, you force them to be culturally pessimistic, and then naturally you have such phenomena as the AfD [the right-wing "Alternative for Germany" party]; and then you have journalists like Jacob Augstein who said, Merkel is the mother of the AfD, but then his conclusion is that there's nothing you can do, so just don't go vote because there's no point to it.

So these people are really evil.

On the other side, you have the dynamic of the New Silk Road which cannot be stopped, unless you have World War III, but it is progressing. And I think one of the most hopeful signs is really what former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin said at the special conference between the Boao Forum for Asia and some French institutions in France. He said Europeans should not lose any more time, and get on board the New Silk Road. The European economies need urgent recovery and that's why they should cooperate immediately with the New Silk Road.

So that is the key dynamic. Anything else is a coverup and diversion. And the key issue for the European nations and for the United States is: Do we go down with the trans-Atlantic financial usury system, leading to World War III? Or do we join hands with the new system, which represents the New Paradigm for civilization?

So, that is the context in which everything else is taking place, including such really dramatic events as the UN General Assembly, which is taking place right now.