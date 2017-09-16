Enemy of the New Silk Road Paradigm: Saudi Genocide in Yemen

New revelations on the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, pose the imperative: the ongoing Saudi genocide against Yemen must stop; the Saudi-related networks perpetrating such crimes against humanity must be brought down. Acting on this, opens the way wide for the entire world, including the Mideast, to participate in the New Silk Road—the Belt and Road Initiative—development drive, which is the necessary "peace through development" process needed to end the perpetual warfare in the region.

What is required, is the creation of an international investigative commission into Saudi Arabia's actions against Yemen, and a set of immediate actions. China this week, indicated its support for such an investigation, and a "political" solution.

Stop the Saudi bombing and all other attacks on Yemen.

Stop the Saudi blockade of Yemen's ports.

Stop all outside interference in Yemen, to allow a return to the process of negotiation which existed before the start of the bombing, to proceed to resolution of domestic differences.

Provide immediate food, water, sanitation, medical, power, public health, and all other social relief in full.

Provide any and all other humanitarian and economic aid urgently required, especially for transportation, shelter and logistics.

Initiate stand-by preparations for international collaboration to re-build Yemen, and welcome its participation in the development drive of the 'Maritime Silk Road' of Eurasia-Africa.

Yet Britain has blocked every attempt at even an international investigative commission, while the UK and the United States continue to supply arms to the Saudi "Coalition" perpetrating the criminal assault. On the American side, the very same backers of Saudi crimes are working to bring down the duly elected government of President Donald Trump. In turn, these interconnect with the British sponsors of the Saudi royalty, going back to the founding of the Saudi Kingdom.

New Evidence; Bob Mueller Complicit

The new 9/11 revelations, which came out on the eve of the 16th anniversary of the attack, concern specifically evidence of direct Saudi government involvement in the 1999-2001 preparation of the aircraft attacks—including a "dry run" flight attempt in 1999, and show a pattern of cover-up by then FBI-Director Robert Mueller. This is the same Bob Mueller who ran the "Get LaRouche Task Force" in the 1980s, and now leads the investigation-assault against Pres. Donald Trump today, on the bogus charge of Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The new, damning documentation comes in a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia, filed in New York Federal District Court, by a group of families of 9/11 victims. These plaintiffs have filed an amended complaint, citing FBI documents, showing that the Saudi government employed and financed two Saudi "students" in the U.S.— Mohammed al-Qudhaeein and Hamdan al-Shalawi—whose attempts to gain access to the cockpit of an America West flight from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., in November, 1999, were of such a threatening nature that the plane made an emergency landing in Ohio.

The two were arrested when the plane landed, and questioned by the FBI, but were released. The FBI later "discovered" that the two had been trained in Afghanistan, had regular contacts with one of the Saudi hijacker-pilots and a senior al Qaeda leader from Saudi Arabia, now held in the Guantanamo prison; were employed by the Saudi government; and were in "frequent contact" with Saudi officials while in the U.S., including attending a symposium hosted by the Saudi Embassy and chaired by the Saudi Ambassador. The Saudi Embassy even paid for the pair's tickets for the "dry-run" flight.

There is also new attention to the attempted cover-up by then-FBI Director Robert Mueller, which puts him into the spotlight for his role against Trump today. At the time of the investigation by the Joint Congressional Inquiry into 9/11, Mueller prevented the Congressional investigators from interrogating an FBI informant, Abdussattar Shaikh, who had harbored two of the 9/11 Saudi hijackers in San Diego before the attack. Mueller removed Shaikh to an undisclosed location so he couldn't be questioned, defying even a Congressional subpoena for his testimony. Sen. Bob Graham, Co-Chairman of the Joint Congressional Inquiry, thinks that Mueller acted on authority of the White House, indicating the Bush family's alignment with British/Saudi geopolitical crimes.

Yemen—Stop the Carnage; Investigate the Crimes

In Yemen today the death and destruction are solely at the hands of Saudi Arabia. The latest U.N. report (Sept. 5) estimates the civilian death toll at at least 5,500 in the past two-and-a-half years (over 10,000 deaths total); with thousands more injured. Cholera cases have exceeded 600,000, with at least 2,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Water and sanitation services have been devastated. Millions are dislocated. There are at least 19 million people in need of humanitarian aid, and over 7 million in desperate need of food. But the Saudis are blocking relief shipments. The Saudis have bombed multiple hospitals, schools and social gatherings. Britain and the U.S. are supplying arms; the U.S. is providing re-fueling and surveillance. In releasing details, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Sept. 5 that Yemenis are suffering from "an entirely man-made catastrophe." On Sept. 11, for the third time in three years, Commissioner Zeid asked the U.N. Human Rights Council (of 47 nations) to launch an investigation into violations of international humanitarian law.

On Sept. 13 at a Geneva meeting of the Council, China and several other nations indicated their willingness to back such an international inquiry into the atrocities in Yemen. The Chinese delegate said of the idea, that, "We agree with the moves, including the COI [Commission of Inquiry], to promote the political solving of the Yemen crisis." Canada and the Netherlands provided a draft text for the Council to establish a COI. But Britain and the U.S. opposed it; Saudi Arabia and cohort nations boycotted the discussion altogether.

Rescue, Rebuild

As horrible as the destruction of life is in Yemen, it is not a "special case." It expresses British/American policy over the past 60 years, of perpetual war under various banners: regime change, R2P (Responsibility to Protect,) human rights, and other lies. Look at the series of battleground nations: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Yemen. Syria has been able to resist, with the assistance of Russia. Before that, Vietnam. This must stop.

We can now break with this horrible legacy, and its perpetrators, whose system opposes the general welfare. We can join together in the policy of the New Silk Road, whose capability and intent to serve the common good of mankind, are evident in the way that millions of people in many nations, are collaborating in projects of mutual benefit.

In the United States, there is a new, deep wave of compassion for humanity, and will for development, in the aftermath of the devastation in the Americas from the hurricanes and Mexican earthquake. Americans are looking forward to the economic projects which must be done for the future, and looking back, on how essential projects were not done—flood defenses, water systems, advanced power infrastructure, space-based climate analysis—because they were claimed to be too "costly," given the U.S. commitment to the various wars, from Vietnam, to Afghanistan, to Iraq, and now Yemen.

No more. Never again. We now can rescue and rebuild.

The first version of the above statement was issued Sept. 12; it was updated Sept. 16, 2017