A Pregnant Moment

September 5, 2017
At a meeting of BRICS leaders with delegation heads from invited states. Xiamen, China. September 5, 2017 (en.kremlin.ru)
The agreements which are now being reached at the Sept. 3-5 BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, which are tied into the immediately subsequent Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in Russia's Far East, will do much to shape the future history of humanity for the remainder of this century. The BRICS itself, as China's President Xi Jinping pointed out there, is a totally new feature of world politics—it is not an alliance, but a partnership, in behalf of the mutual interests of the partners as well as the non-partners.

And although its members are all developing countries, it is now responsible for 60% of all the growth in the world economy by official measures—and much more by true scientific measures. The BRICS, like the Belt and Road Initiative with which it is intimately linked—as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization—exemplifies the New Paradigm for which Lyndon and Helga LaRouche have been the intellectual pioneers for decades. Geopolitics has totally failed. The BRICS is the wave of the future. How unfortunate that Americans and Western Europeans are not allowed to hear anything about this! If only Americans were allowed to read about this, and learn about it, then the strong tendency towards remoralization and unification of the nation which is breaking loose on the heels of the Hurricane Harvey disaster, would be even much stronger.

It is by no coincidence that another dangerous Korea crisis intrudes at exactly this moment of hope signalled by the BRICS summit and these moment-to-moment changes in the U.S. Look at its location—on the borders of China, and of Russia, and of the U.S. treaty-partner South Korea, and right next to Japan. Will we allow this potential to be blown up?—perhaps with a lot else? In discussion of this latest Korea crisis today, Lyndon LaRouche said that it was the direct result of the destruction, "by outside forces," of the successful war-avoidance policy, through development, which he had put in place in the 1990s.

In discussion today, LaRouchePAC Policy Committee member Diane Sare pointed to the suddenly sensed potential in the U.S., for the Congress, the President and the American people to come together urgently in behalf of the real needs of this country, as expressed in Lyndon LaRouche's Four Laws of June 2014, and in the U.S. joining in the great world mission for the advancement of humanity now being led by China and Russia.

We are approaching the historic moment of fundamental change for which we have been preparing for so long.

Tuesday, September 5, 2017
