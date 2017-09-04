THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

BRICS Summit Points the Way Out

September 4, 2017
BRICS Leaders' meeting in the expanded format. (en.kremlin.ru)

A world threatened with the present danger of nuclear war, as newly accentuated by North Korea's sixth nuclear weapon test this weekend, and with economic devastation wrought by failure to invest in needed infrastructure and scientific advance, as in Texas and the entire Gulf Coast, would do well to rivet its attention on the Sept. 3-5 BRICS Summit, which has begun in Xiamen, China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the summit's host, stated that "peace and development," and not "conflict and confrontation," are the policies the planet needs. He pointed to the "rising financial risks" the world faces under the current system, and urged instead that "we should pursue innovation-driven development." To achieve that, he held up the example of China's Belt and Road Initiative, and blasted the gossip that this is just one more geopolitical scheme for domination:

"Let me make this clear: The Belt and Road Initiative is not a tool to advance any geopolitical agenda, but a platform for practical cooperation. It is not a foreign aid scheme, but an initiative for interconnected development which calls for extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. I am convinced that the Belt and Road Initiative will serve as a new platform for all countries to achieve win-win cooperation."

And for the Doubting Thomases, there is China's phenomenal, and ongoing, achievement in pulling over 700 million of its own people out of poverty, and their efforts to do the same in the planet's most challenging impoverished areas—Africa, Haiti, etc.

Russia under Vladimir Putin fully shares that win-win policy commitment of Xi Jinping's—and the underlying concept of Man's creativity which drives it forward. In a Sept. 1 dialogue with more than 1 million Russian youth in school classrooms in 24 regions across the country, Putin made the point with eloquence and simplicity:

"Your goal is not just to do something new. That goes without saying. It will, indeed, be something new based on what was created earlier. Your goal is to take a new step forward.... You who are entering a new life, need to bear this in mind, be aware of it and not just do better than previous generations, but do better on a new level.... For us to be able to maintain our sovereignty, and to make the lives of our people and future generations, your children and grandchildren, better than today, it is imperative to make qualitatively new advances."

There is, thus, a reason that Lyndon LaRouche continues to point to the global leadership role being provided today by Russia and China, and to the need for the United States to fully integrate with the Belt and Road Initiative. Just as there is a reason that the British Empire is hell-bent on targeting those two nations for annihilation, and on also targeting the Trump administration in Washington for destruction, lest he follow through on his commitment to improve ties and cooperate with China and Russia. Because the concept which Putin presented to those million Russian youth, is the very cornerstone on which the United States itself is founded.

President Trump, Investigate British Subversion of the USA

