A Tale of Two Worlds

As Charles Dickens wrote in A Tale of Two Cities: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair."

Today it is not two cities, but two visions of the future of mankind, and of the fundamental nature of man.

The world is watching the devastation in Houston — a natural disaster, of course, but one which found a "little people" (as Schiller said of the French population at the time of Dickens's tale), who have allowed the nation's infrastructure to decay to the point of collapse. Houston is notoriously unprepared to deal with flooding during even annual storms, let alone hurricanes or the current 1,000-year flood. Already in 2012, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the city a C- on its "report card" regarding flood control. The two primary flood control dams for Houston, both on the verge of overflow or even collapse in the current storm, were built in the 1940s and are 20 years past their life expectancy.

But Houston is no different than essentially every part of these United States. Our greatest city, New York, is undergoing a general breakdown in transportation, sanitation, water, and more — a reality addressed on Aug. 26 at a Schiller Institute forum in Manhattan. The infrastructure deficit has created powder kegs across the nation, only needing a spark to set them off, as we saw with Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, with superstorm Sandy in New York City, or with the drought in the Southwest.

On the other hand, the "spring of hope" vision of the world is becomming a reality, as the New Silk Road is bringing large- scale infrastructure across Asia, Africa, and Ibero-America, infrastructure which was denied them throughout the colonial and post-colonial eras. In particular, two of the Great Projects proposed by Lyndon LaRouche over the past decades — the Kra Canal in southern Thailand, and the replenishing of the nearly- depleted Lake Chad in Africa through diversion of water from the Congo — are now close to realization. These projects have been fiercely opposed by the former colonial powers, and are still opposed in the West under the fraudulent guise of environmental damage and unprofitability. In both of these Great Projects, the role of China's Belt and Road Initiative is the central driving force, viewing mankind not as subjects of an oligarchy, but as the reason for the existence of governments.

Why can't the U.S., and Europe, participate in this world-changing development process? The only reason is the continuing power of the bankrupt financial empire centered in London and New York. The degeneracy of the Western banking system into a sprawling gambling casino, only willing to "invest" in speculative binges, driving ever-greater decay of the physical economy and the standard of living of the "lower 90%" of the population — this is the reality which brought about the election of Donald Trump. This is the reality which is driving the ongoing coup attempt against him by the powers of London and Wall Street and their slavish, totally-owned political leaders and media whores. "The US must not be allowed to join the New Silk Road," bellows the modern day Ozymandias, from Shelley's poem. "The government must not interfere in Wall Street," he adds. "The U.S. must prepare for war with Russia.... My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

Houston must serve as a wake-up call. Of course the American people will awake from their slumber to help the people of Houston in this disaster — but they must also, finally, act to restore the American System, to demand the end of the casino mondial, and the creation of a Hamiltonian credit system, immediately, to generate the credit needed to rebuild our cities at a modern level, our transporation networks, our water systems, our power generation, our schools, and hospitals. As Helga Zepp- LaRouche said at the Manhattan forum on the infrastructure crisis Aug. 26, "Why not build 50 new cities?" China has done it, and is taking it around the world through the Belt and Road. We can, and must, join them.