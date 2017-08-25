Think and Act Outside the Box

"This is really a grave moment," Helga Zepp-LaRouche stressed in a discussion with associates yesterday, "and we have to get people to understand that the coup against President Trump is still ongoing, and must be reversed by changing the agenda completely," by organizing a dramatic national mobilization for physical economic recovery based on full-scale cooperation with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"The game is obviously to box Trump in, so that he cannot fulfill his domestic agenda of job creation, and so that he cannot stick to his promises concerning the international policies of stopping these wars," Zepp-LaRouche said. Certain military circles in the U.S. are clearly attempting to get Trump to back off on his stated policy of ending the Bush-Obama era wars; but "if we stick with geopolitics, we are all doomed," Zepp-LaRouche stated.

The policies now being implemented regarding Ukraine, Afghanistan, and elsewhere are terrible; only in Syria is there an example of the right policy of cooperation with Russia to jointly combat ISIS terrorism.

Both Russia and China, continue to extend their hand to the Trump administration to offer ways out of the box, including cooperation on economic and political issues internationally. And the Belt and Road global economic development program continues to move forward, now focused on two key international meetings in early September: the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China (Sept. 3-5); and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia (Sept. 6-7).

But the key to solving the strategic crisis remains in the United States, where it is urgent to turn the tables on the ongoing attempted coup against Trump, by getting the President and his team to think outside the box, and act outside the box. Trump hasn't felt sufficient backup so far from his base of supporters, Zepp-LaRouche commented, to be able to break free from the negative pressures he is receiving from those trying to oust him from the Presidency. Trump's base of support in the American population remains strong, but far too many of them have allowed themselves to be manipulated into getting all worked up over silly, tertiary issues—the wall, Obamacare, a barroom brawl over statues.

These are distractions. Don't debate such issues; dismiss them. The life-and-death policy matter facing the country is to get the Trump administration to join with China and Russia to build the World Land-Bridge (which will require bankrupting Wall Street and the City of London with Glass-Steagall), and putting an end to British geopolitics and wars once and for all.

Doing that—just starting to do that—will do wonders to stop the attempted coup d'etat in its tracks.