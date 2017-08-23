Will Americans Allow a "Cultural Revolution" To Destroy the Nation?

America is experiencing a descent into chaos, as vulnerable youth and/or desperately poor people, of all races and of all political persuasions, are being driven to take sides in a pre-conditioned violent conflict in which there can be no winners, and all will lose. It is a classic British imperial tactic, called "Gangs and Countergangs" by British Brigadier Frank Kitson in a book by that name, a method the British have since acknowledged was used to crush opposition to their colonial rule in Kenya, in Malaysia, in Northern Ireland, and more. The concept is for an artificial conflict to be constructed which turns factions within the targetted populations against each other, with agent provocateurs running both sides, leading to many deaths, stirring bestial passions, and destroying any capacity for a united fight against the actual enemy—the British Empire.

An editor and journalist for China's People's Daily, the official paper of the Chinese Communist Party, wrote an article in Monday's edition asking: "Is America engulfed in a Cultural Revolution?" The writer, Curtis Stone, describes the nightmare of China's Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, in which enraged mobs of youth (the Red Guards) were instigated to join in mob violence against the institutions of the country, which "plunged China into chaos for years, during which many of the country's cultural and historical artifacts were removed or destroyed." He continues: "Recent racial tension in the U.S. has left many Chinese wondering if a country once known as the world's 'Melting Pot' is undergoing its own Cultural Revolution, and perplexed over how such an eerily similar event could unfold in America. The chaos in America is deeply troubling. The American cultural revolution, as it has been termed in some Chinese media, has all the hallmarks of China's turbulent experience.... From a Chicago pastor's call to remove a statue of George Washington..., to U.S Congresswoman Nancy Pelosis's call to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol immediately; and to discussion over whether it is time to blow up the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, there is a push to get rid of at least some of the country's cultural and historical artifacts."

Helga Zepp LaRouche added another deeply troubling image — the last days of the Weimar Republic in Germany, when nazis battled communists on the streets, driving the chaos that led to the collapse of legitimate government and the horror of the nazi dictatorship.

The attempt to portray the pathetic, impotent grouplets of white supremacists and neo nazis as somehow supported by President Trump, or to portray the black-masked antifa anarchists throwing Molotov cocktails as "non-violent protesters," is not only insane, but ignores the fact that these groups are precisely what Brigadier Kitson described: totally controlled gangs and counter-gangs, diverting the attention of the citizenry from the economic decay of the past decade, and the financial and economic collapse rushing toward us. The fact that the controllers are the same elements of the FBI, CIA and other corrupt intelligence agencies from the Obama administration who have run the "Russiagate" fraud against the President, should remove any doubt that it is all part of the same "color revolution" launched by George Soros and Barack Obama, aimed at deposing the President, destroying any potential for the United States to join in the New Silk Road as Trump has indicated he would, and driving a military confrontation with Russia which would be the end of civilization as we know it.

President Trump's much advertised speech on a new policy for the Afghanistan War Monday night was statesman-like, while intentionally lacking in content. While it is widely reported that he has approved a new "surge" in troops to Afghanistan, what he actually reported was that he is leaving decisions on military deployments to the generals, but that he will not pre-announce military decisions. He strongly denounced Pakistan for harboring terrorists, and called on India to take a bigger role in Afghanistan.

But Secretary of State Tillerson immediately issued a statement, and held a press conference on Tuesday, which made clear that the intention of the new Afghanistan policy is two-fold: use the military methods which have proven successful in Syria and Iraq to defeat ISIS; and facilitate negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban for a negotiated peace agreement. "Our purpose is to convince the Taliban that they can not achieve a victory on the battlefield," Tillerson said yesterday, adding: "we may not win a victory either." The official State Department statement issued Monday night says: "The Taliban has a path to peace and political legitimacy through a negotiated political settlement to end the war. We stand ready to support peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban without preconditions."

Note that under President Trump, the U.S. has worked closely, and successfully, with Russia in defeating terrorism in Syria, and, in the case of Afghanistan, the new Trump policy approach, negotiating with the Taliban toward a negotiated settlement embracing all ethnic factions in the country, is precisely what the Russians have promoted.

It is this policy — working together with Russia and China to create a new paradigm, based on the common aims of mankind for peace through development, ending Empire once and for all — that the British and their assets in the U.S. can not tolerate, and are willing to conduct a coup and provoke a nuclear war to prevent. This is a moment of great danger, but even greater opportunity. The President must be defended, and the new paradigm brought into being.