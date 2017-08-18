Charlottesville was a Staged Event

With Russia-gate losing steam, the response to Charlottesville is being ramped up to oust President Trump. Will Wertz takes us on a journey through the #Resistance: its violent calls for Trump's death and its British color-revolution pedigree, as in the Maidan. Diane Sare reports that out in the real world, people are sick of hearing about Trump-the-racist-Russian-stooge and would much rather have an economic recovery. Jason Ross hosts, and gives an update on responses to the VIPS memo challenging the Russia hack.