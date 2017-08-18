                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Charlottesville was a Staged Event

August 18, 2017

With Russia-gate losing steam, the response to Charlottesville is being ramped up to oust President Trump. Will Wertz takes us on a journey through the #Resistance: its violent calls for Trump's death and its British color-revolution pedigree, as in the Maidan. Diane Sare reports that out in the real world, people are sick of hearing about Trump-the-racist-Russian-stooge and would much rather have an economic recovery. Jason Ross hosts, and gives an update on responses to the VIPS memo challenging the Russia hack.

President Trump, Investigate British Subversion of the USA

Friday, August 18, 2017
Jason Ross
Diane Sare
