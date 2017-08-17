FBI Coup Plotters Escalate with the Race Card — Trump Being Set up for Riots and Assassination

The coup plotters and their FBI attack dogs have chosen to use the race card to escalate the drive to eliminate Donald Trump — either politically or physically. While the McCarthyite witchhunt against Trump's "collusion" with Russia proceeds under former FBI chief Robert Mueller (keep in mind that Mueller cut his teeth as head of the "Get LaRouche Task Force" in the 1980s), the FBI-controlled storm troopers on both the right and the left were deployed into the staged bloody confrontation in Charlottesville on August 12. Now the mainstream media is filled, 24 hours a day, with hysterical diatribes denouncing Trump as a racist and white supremacist, all because he said what was plainly visible on all the videos of the Charlottesville violence — that the "antifa" anarchists were also armed with clubs and were also beating people bloody. Classic gang-countergang counter-insurgency methods on display — not to overthrow an uncooperative regime somewhere else this time, which the American people have been indoctrinated to accept, but to overthrow the elected government of the United States.

Those who are screaming that anything is justified against the KKK, and denouncing Trump for not pardoning the violence of the antifa anarchists, are the same people who supported and cheered the swastika-waving nazis in Ukraine in 2014 as they threw Molotov cocktails at police and burned government supporters to death — apparently they believed these were "good nazis" helping the Obama Administration overthrow an elected government.

The Washington Post, while spewing lies about the FBI's staged riot in Charlottesville, again showed its colors as the nation's leading voice of the British Empire (perhaps sharing that dubious honor with the New York Times). The Post unleashed a frontal assault on The Nation magazine, the preeminent liberal-progressive journal in the US, for refusing to fully support the "color revolution" against President Trump and the hysterical war mongering against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

As EIR has documented, the publication in The Nation of the Patrick Lawrence article on Aug. 9, carefully documenting the exposure by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) of the "Russia interfered in the election" scam, has gone viral. The mainstream media, however, has blacked out the VIPS' proof that the Obama intelligence circles fabricated the entire story, to the purpose of preventing Trump from joining with Russia and China in ending the British/Bush/Obama permanent warfare policies and their "post-industrial society" destruction of the western economies.

The Washington Post attack, attempting to force The Nation publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel to retract or denounce the Lawrence article, is not only about the article itself, but about The Nation's having dared to publish warnings from several of the nation's actual experts on Russia, including vanden Heuvel's husband, Stephen Cohen, warning that the anti-Russian hysteria was taking the world rapidly towards nuclear Armageddon based on lies and fearmongering. (Interestingly, Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel had tweeted on Aug. 14: "Unfortunately for The Nation, it got scooped on the DNC conspiracy story by LaRouchePAC," and linked to the LaRouchePAC interview with Ray McGovern of the VIPS.

But the cat can not be put back in the bag. The Russia-gate operation is exposed and is ready to collapse. This is why the operation has switched into high gear to stir up the darkest and ugliest passions against Trump. The irony here, is that the only true statement about race in the Tuesday press conference with President Trump, was from Trump: "It is jobs. What people want now, they want jobs. They want great jobs with good pay. And when they have that, you watch how race relations will be."

The solution lies only in rallying the American people to reject the war cries, and to grasp the potential for the U.S. to join in the New Silk Road paradigm being led by China. Trump must be defended on his commitment to breaking the British imperial division of the world, to carry out his effort to align the US with Russia and China in ending terrorism, and preventing its recurrence through great development projects, lifting the world's population out of poverty and backwardness. This is adamantly true for the US itself — the manipulated division of the nation can only be resolved through a massive infrastructure development process and re-industrialization. This is the intention of LaRouche's Four Laws, which must be implemented.