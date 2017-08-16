Russiagate Is Going Down — Go on the Offensive for the New Paradigm

The explosive exposure of the fraud behind "Russiagate," by the release of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) report, debunking the myth that the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee computers, has gone viral, despite the frantic efforts of the so-called "leading media" outlets to block it out. This has thrown the British coup-plotters onto the defensive. The New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN, among others, have written nary a word on the VIPS report, despite the powerful coverage published in The Nation, the preeminent liberal journal in the country, and now being reported on thousands of newspapers, websites and radio stations internationally. As Salon's Danielle Ryan reported yesterday: "For the media and mainstream liberals to dismiss the information presented in as lacking in evidence would be breathtakingly ironic, given how little evidence they required to build a narrative to suit themselves and absolve Clinton of any responsibility for losing the election. The authors of this report are highly experienced and well-regarded professionals. That they can be dismissed out of hand or ignored entirely is a sad commentary on the state of the media which purports to be concerned by the plague of fake news. If these new findings are accurate, those who pushed the Russia hacking narrative with little evidence have a lot to answer for."

These lying media were on display yesterday at a press conference held by Donald Trump to announce plans for easing permit requirements for new infrastructure projects. The media were in a feeding frenzy, screaming about Charlottesville, frantically trying to paint Trump as a racist and somehow responsible for the murder and mayhem, perpetrated under the direction of professional provocateurs on both sides. Trump correctly noted that the videos were clear — there were armed thugs on both sides, describing the black-clad anarchists with bats who attacked the demonstrators. This was getting close to the truth — that the FBI controlled both sides, a classic gang-countergang operation. The color-revolution methods, used by the Anglo-American intelligence networks around the world for regime change against targetted governments, are now being used against the un-welcome election by the American people of a President who refuses to be either a profiled Democrat nor a profiled Republican, and who rejects the British imperial divide of the world into East versus West.

EIR warned in a Special Report published in February called "Obama and Soros; Nazis in Ukraine 2014 — U.S. in 2017?" that the same methods used for the coup in Ukraine in 2014, led by murderous neo-Nazis openly supported by Obama and Soros, would be brought into the United States within the year, as is now clearly the case.

Accused of destroying race relations in the U.S., Trump said race relations have been horrible for a long time, and that the necessary condition for ending that crisis was the creation of millions of jobs, which he was dedicated to achieving.

Now is the time for the American people, and people everywhere, to go on the offensive for the New Paradigm, as developed and promoted by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche over the past 50 years. Already China and Russia are leading the process to end the neo-colonial era of exploitation of the resources in Africa, Asia and Ibero-America, while leaving those countries in abject poverty and devoid of industrial development or basic infrastructure. The New Silk Road is now reproducing the Chinese miracle, which lifted 700 million out of poverty in 30 years, through industrialization and infrastructure around the world, even while the Chinese are finishing the job at home — building new mega-cities and acting to end poverty altogether by 2020.

In the U.S., the economic and cultural decay which has driven the population to record drug and alcohol addiction, and record suicide rates, is beginning to give way to a will to fight. The effort to remove, or even assassinate, the elected President, who has sworn to stand up for the "forgotten men and women of our country," has infuriated the population, especially in the "rust belt," the formerly industrialized centers of America. Organizers from LaRouchePAC are reporting from across the country — but especially from blue collar regions — that people are delighted remoralized to see our movement out in public, to defend Trump, to restore Glass-Steagall, to restore the American System, to join the Silk Road, to restore relations with Russia. Most importantly, there is an increasing willingness to understand the British imperial hand behind the coup attempt against Trump and behind Wall Street's bankrupt speculators.

The nation also needs a leadership which inspires a vision of what the future can and must be: The restoration of the idea of progress within the U.S., acting together with Russia and China to bring real development to the entire world, ending the British Empire and its perpetual warfare once and for all. These ideas, championed by the LaRouche movement for decades, are coming to the fore, proving LaRouche's insistence that history is ultimately driven by the power of ideas. It is this moment of greatest danger in which people are able to shed their delusions and their fears, to act on principle. As Percy Shelley said in his A Defense of Poetry,: "At such periods there is an accumulation of the power of communicating and receiving intense and impassioned conceptions respecting man and nature." This is our mission.