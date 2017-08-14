THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order
American Credit System
Stop WWIII

Two Paradigms, One Choice

August 14, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Mrs. Peng Liyuan, Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the entrance of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL (Official White Photo by D. Myles Cullen)
PDF icon 20170814-two-paradigms.pdf

The strategic significance of the Aug. 11 telephone conversation between President Trump and Xi Jinping, as emphasized at the time by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, was further evident in yesterday's publication in Xinhua of China's "readout" on that call. It emphasized the same essential points contained in the earlier White House readout—including the need for a peaceful, negotiated solution to the Korean crisis—but added in conclusion that, "on the Korean nuclear issue, Trump said the United States fully understands China's efforts in resolving it, and is willing to continue to keep close contacts with Beijing on major international and regional issues of common concern."

So not only did the "extremely close" relationship between the two leaders—forged at their personal meetings at Mar-a-Lago and the G20 summit—come into play to try to cool out the current Korean crisis, and prevent a British-instigated war from exploding; that relationship is also a stated, strategic factor for addressing other "major international and regional issues of common concern" as they come up.

What would happen if President Trump were to develop a similar working relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin? What if the Big Three—of Trump, Xi and Putin—were to jointly work for global infrastructure projects based on the Belt and Road Initiative, and for combatting the enemies of humanity such as London's terrorism and drug apparatus?

The British Empire and their lackeys in Wall Street and Washington know the answer to those questions. And the very thought of it makes them fear for their very existence, and that of their system of financial looting and genocide.

That is why they will not give up on their house of cards fabrication about non-existent "collusion" by Trump, with non-existent Russian "hacking" of the DNC's computers, to further their non-existent interference in the last U.S. Presidential election. Never mind that there was never a shred of evidence to prove any of those charges; never mind that there is now a growing avalanche of evidence of the British Empire's controlling hand in all of those lies, and of the plot to overthrow the Trump Presidency, either by coup or by assassination.

The LaRouche movement's role in achieving the breakout of coverage of the VIPS memo has been at the center of exposing that British intention, with positive results to date.

To which the British Empire's only answer has been "silver or lead"—the tried and tested technique of Dope, Inc.'s drug capos for bringing about obedience. How else to explain the totally lopsided votes in the House and the Senate on the Russian sanctions bill? Only five individuals voted their conscience: The remainder voted either the "silver" they were offered as Wall Street backing for their election campaigns; or because of the "lead" of FBI blackmail and scandals; or both.

In short, we are living and organizing in the midst of the battle between two paradigms, two systems of what Mankind is and shall become. The old paradigm is going under, and the problems in the world all come from that, and their desperate, doomed drive to survive.

So don't get caught up in the details. Present people with the big picture—which is the only thing worth fighting for, in any event.

NEW PETITION - SIGN NOW
President Trump, Investigate British Subversion of the USA

Monday, August 14, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

US Presidency
Crush the Coup!

It would be a dangerous farce to limit the focus to international hotspots. The United States is what is the issue— Not something else. The point is that you can do that; you have the power to organize people in that... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
VIPS Exposure of the Fraud Behind Russiagate Breaks Out in The Nation

The Nation, the oldest journal in the United States and one of the most widely read publications among liberals and progressives, has published a powerful and comprehensive report on the Veteran Intelligence... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
LaRouche: Take Up the "Historical Challenge"

Lyndon LaRouche, when briefed today on the latest dire economic headlines from Germany, responded that we are seeing an overall "collapse of the physical economy" in the Trans-Atlantic. He spoke of what that means in... read more

New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror
US Presidency
War Fever Mounts — 'Russia Is First, China Is Next'

John Pilger, a fierce critic of the Anglo-American war party, issued a stern warning Saturday of an onrushing nuclear war. "A coup against the man in the White House is under way," he wrote on Truthdig. "This is not... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Stop WWIII
LaRouchePAC Friday Webcast with Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Helga Zepp-LaRouche joins us for the show this week, to discuss the disastrous Congressional sanctions bill signed this week, the background behind Russia-gate, and the way that individual citizens can make a... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Answer Me This: Do You Have the Guts to Stop a Nuclear War?

The insanity of the overwhelming majority of the US House and Senate in passing their bloodthirsty sanctions legislation last week, starkly demonstrated the truth of what Lyndon LaRouche has been saying for months:... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee