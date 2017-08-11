The British Role in the Coup Against the President

The following is an excerpt from a presentation made by Will Wertz from the editorial board of EIR Magazine at the LaRouche PAC Manhattan Project Meeting on August 5,2017. It was a master class on the British system and the British role in instigating the ongoing coup against President Trump. The full presentation, including a question and answer session, is available here.

WILL WERTZ: Thank you. I'm going to start out with a comment that Lyndon LaRouche made earlier this week, which is embedded in what Helga just said. Lyn said, "The American people must demand that the ongoing treasonous British coup against the U.S. Presidency and the nation itself, must be stopped and its perpetrators prosecuted and imprisoned. The British system must be cancelled, and the President must make every effort to save the people of this country and the rest of humanity from further British-directed deprivations against their lives. Cancel the British; save the people!"

Now what I want to do today is to address the role of the British in the current coup against the Presidency and in a general policy of subversion of the United States as a nation, of its Constitution, going back any number of years.

The way I'll begin is just by addressing the coup against the Presidency. We have the VIPS statement which Helga referenced; and this is put out by the steering committee of their organization, and these are all top-level former intelligence officials. We did an interview with Ray McGovern who is on that steering committee, on our website just recently. What they did is the first forensic analysis of the so-called "Russian hack". What they established, based on the postings of the data -- they did not have access to the actual computer of the DNC; what they established is that it could not physically have been carried out over the internet, because the internet is physically incapable of downloading the volume of data in the time that it took. So therefore, as Wikileaks has maintained and others have maintained, this was an inside job in which the emails were downloaded onto some sort of data carrier -- thumb drive, or what have you. The second point is that this second intervention into the DNC computer system deliberately left footprints were left which would direct the investigation towards a Russian hack. As Wikileaks recently exposed in releasing information called Vault VII, the CIA under Brennan developed a capability of falsely attributing a hack to another country -- specifically Russia. They name a number of others that they had the capability of doing that with.

Let me just go back to the British role in this entire attack on the Presidency. Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Presidency on June 16, 2015. There's an article which appeared in the Guardian -- this was April 13, 2017. But the Guardian came out on this date, April 13, 2017, with an article which is entitled "British Spies Were First to Spot Trump Team's Links with Russia". What this article says is that GCHQ, the British spy agency monitoring all the world’s communications , first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious interactions between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents. So, this surveillance of Trump begins really within a matter of months after he announced his candidacy for the Presidency -- by British Intelligence.

Then what's reported is that -- the Guardian article is very funny; they say, "It is understood that GCHQ was at no point carrying out a targetted operation against Trump or his team, or proactively seeking information. The alleged conversations were picked up by chance." Now, what's reported is that in 2016, Hannigan, the head of GCHQ, went directly to Brennan of the CIA, and informed him of so-called "intelligence" that had been gathered by GCHQ and most likely by MI-6, the British foreign intelligence agency -- the equivalent of the CIA. What's reported is that as a result of Hannigan coming and speaking to Brennan, Brennan initiated a multi-agency U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump. This is in August of 2016 in the middle of the Presidential campaign. Brennan also went and briefed the "Gang of 8", which are the [leading] members of the [House and Senate] Intelligence Committees, and [the Congressional] leadership of both parties. So, the Republicans and Democrats are being briefed by Brennan on the basis of intelligence gathered by a foreign intelligence agency -- GCHQ -- against a Presidential campaign in the middle of the campaign. And of course the investigation which was launched by Brennan involved the FBI, the NSA, and CIA. One wonders whether it's within the charter of the CIA to be launching investigations domestically against a U.S. Presidential candidate..

Both GCHQ and MI-6 were involved in this operation; which is why the real collusion is between the Obama administration and their intelligence agency stooges like Brennan, Comey, and Clapper, and British Intelligence. Let me just say in terms of the British concern for the U.S. Constitution; what they point out is that the Guardian was told that the FBI and CIA were slow to appreciate the intelligence being provided to them by MI-6 and GCHQ. Then they write, "This was in part due to U.S. law that prohibits U.S. agencies from examining the private communications of U.S. citizens without warrants" -- otherwise called the Constitution. "They are trained not to do this."

Now, we have an additional aspect to this, which is Christopher Steele, a so-called "former" agent of MI-6. But we know from this report that MI-6 was also providing intelligence to the FBI and the CIA. Christopher Steele produced a dossier. He has a company called Orbis Business Intelligence, based in London. He was hired by Fusion GPS, a U.S.-based company, allegedly the report that he was commissioned to write was paid for by supporters of Hillary Clinton. So, he put together this dossier, and then the dossier was given to the FBI; given to Brennan of the CIA with unverified, slanderous material. But that report, to this day, remains the roadmap for the investigation being carried out by Mueller, the special counsel; and prior to that, by Comey.

The other figure in all this is the former acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe. When he began in the FBI, he was the head of the Eurasian organized crime unit in New York City, from 2003-2006. Christopher Steele has admitted publicly that he was working with that unit, at least from the time period of 2010. Many believe that McCabe was Steele’s FBI handler in the treason unleashed against President Trump.

This is all the result of the U.S.-British special relationship, so called. It should be noted that after World War II, in 1946, there was something called the U.S.-U.K. Agreement, which set up to monitor the then-Soviet Union; but this agreement continues to this day, and is designed to monitor the former Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc nations. It eventually morphed into what's called the Five Eyes. Initially, it was just Britain and the United States; but then it included Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It's this apparatus which is involved in the surveillance of Trump. GCHQ is the centerpiece of this. GCHQ has about 5500 employees; that's the kind of operation you're talking about. Snowden, for instance, I think it was in 2013 perhaps, exposed one of the programs of the Five Eyes, which is called Echelon. The basic thing about this is, as he put it, it is a "supranational intelligence organization that doesn't answer to the known laws of its own countries." So, they can use the excuse that the CIA or the NSA is not doing it, GCHQ is doing it, or other members of the Five Eyes; when in fact, the U.S. is directly involved in the entire surveillance operation.

I'm going to use one other example of the British operation; and that's the chemical weapons case in Syria. Because what you have is, two of the biggest alleged crimes in modern history, the so-called hacking of the DNC computer and chemical attack at Idlib Province in Syria, which became the basis for the U.S. launching a military attack on the Syrian airbase. In both of these cases, the crime scene was never secured. In both of these cases, the crime scene was never investigated. The DNC refused to allow the FBI to investigate their computers. So, we have an entire story about how the Russians hacked the DNC, but we've never examined the computer. Similarly, the OPCW, which is the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, has never gone to the site of the alleged sarin attack, allegedly by the Syrian Air Force--never been there.

I'm raising this chemical attack because it's further evidence of the British involvement in operations against the United States. Steven Wallace, citizen of the U.K., is the head of one of the fact-finding missions that is responsible for working with the Syrian government. Leonard Phillips is a citizen of the U.K. who works with the Syrian rebels. So, the investigation to extent which it occurred, took place under the responsibility of two U.K. citizens; and it should be pointed out that not only was the site of the attack never investigated, but also the Syrians offered to bring investigators to the airfield so that that could be investigated. If chemical weapons had been used from that site, it would have been evident; it couldn't have been hidden from the investigators, and neither of these things was done.

We have also pointed out that the doctor from Idlib Province and remember Idlib Province is controlled by al-Nusra, which is al-Qaeda; that's the excuse for not sending a UN delegation there to investigate--it's unsafe. The doctor who was featured in all the news accounts, is a Dr. Shajul Islam, who happens to be a British doctor from the National Health Service. In 2012, he was in Syria fighting with the jihadists against the Syrian government, and when he returned to Britain, he was arrested because he was involved in the abduction of two journalists, one a British journalist and the other a Dutch journalist. But he was released without a trial going forward, and sent back to Syria, and he then became the spokesman in the press, CNN and so forth, saying that this was a Syrian chemical attack. Also, the group, the NGO on the ground in all of these areas controlled by al-Nusra, is called the "White Helmets." They received $123 million from 2013 to 2016 to build them up as an organization; and they were found by a British military agent by the name of James Le Mesurier, who was a graduate of the Royal Military Academy and a recipient of the Queen's Medal.

If you look at the OPCW report, what they say is the following: "At the time of handover" of so-called evidence, "the team was informed that all samples were taken by nongovernmental organizations. A representative of an NGO was also interviewed and provided photographs and videos from the scene of the alleged incident." So, all the evidence is by the White Helmets, which is the NGO that they're talking about.

It is known from UN investigations in 2013 that the rebels have access to sarin gas. It's also reported from the OPCW itself that when Syria allowed its chemical weapons facilities to be dismantled and removed from the country, there were 12 chemical weapons facilities; 10 of those were removed, the other 2 were controlled by the rebels, so those were never removed.

The reason I'm going through this is because this is typical British operation. There's a very interesting book called, Desperate Deception: British Covert Operations in the U.S. 1939-1944, which is by a person named Thomas Mahl. What it demonstrates, and this has been indicated in other publications as well, is that the British starting in 1939 set up intelligence operations in the United States. Of course, this is a period in which Winston Churchill knew he needed the United States to defeat the Nazis at the point that the Nazis had actually turned against Britain, after the British had helped create the Nazis in the first place. They had an intelligence operation in the United States; it was centered here in New York at Rockefeller Center and it was called British Security Corporation. It was located on the 38th floor of the International Building of the Rockefeller Center. [william] Stephenson represented MI6; he represented MI5, and he ran Special Operations Executive. He worked closely with what later became the CIA and the person that he worked with was Allen Dulles. Allen Dulles operated out of Room 3663, 630 Fifth Avenue. The British Security Corporation operated out of 3603, 630 Fifth Avenue.

Let me just read you a couple of things. First of all, what they did is they set up a forgery factory in Toronto, Canada for their efforts, and there was a memorandum which was released November 26, 1941, called, "Atrocity Photographs," and what it says is that "they could quite easily provide a regular supply of atrocity pictures manufactured by us in Canada, the buying and hiring of costumes, the manufacture of small pieces of scenery and of dummies, a first class make-up man--all of which could be carried out under some sort of cover." I just mention that because all of these videos they produce in Syria are such atrocity photos. In this case, they were trying to generate atrocity photos of atrocities carried out by the Nazis. But the problem here is that, Roosevelt worked with Churchill but Roosevelt, as reported by his son Elliott Roosevelt, told Churchill: We're not fighting this war to preserve the British Empire. After this war, we want to develop the world with American System methods and dismantle your imperial system. But after Roosevelt's death, this is the apparatus that took over. And as I said, the U.S.-U.K. agreement was signed in 1946 under Truman. In a certain way, I would say the environment in the United States after Churchill launched the Cold War, with Trumanism and McCarthyism is precisely the kind of state of mind--pure terror--that you see today with the lemming-like groupthink action on the part of the U.S. Congress and Senate in behalf of the sanctions bill--even though they should know that this is something that can lead to thermonuclear war.

I'm using those as two examples: The failure to investigate the DNC computer and the way the British operated in terms of this chemical incident in Syria--I'm using those to demonstrate the nature of the British operation, which should be transparent to everybody, except for the way that they've been led to think.

Obviously, we fought a revolution against the British. It's the British who burned down the White House. It's the British who were involved in the assassination of Hamilton and the assassination of Lincoln. One of the biggest shifts in U.S. policy orientation was after the assassination of McKinley. Before that, the United States was working with Russia, working with Germany; after that, you had this Anglophile Teddy Roosevelt, who came in and shifted the entire policy. Really, over the past century and into this century what you've had, is a shift toward the U.S.-British special relationship, as opposed to a more traditional U.S. policy of really working with other nations for economic development; that is, the American System of economics which is coherent with what President Trump announced in a number of speeches in Kentucky and Detroit a month or two ago, and also coherent with his advocacy of Glass-Steagall.

So, the British at this point know we are on the verge of a financial collapse. There was a very interesting interview with Alan Greenspan, who otherwise is not quotable, but Helga mentioned him and he pointed to a real danger of a bond bubble that could blow out very soon. Others have made similar types of warnings. We are on the verge of that. The British are still committed to maintaining their bankrupt imperial system. You know the British system is based on the Venetian system, which was a financial system. So those who argue "well, the British Empire doesn't exist anymore because they're not militarily occupying this and that country," miss the point. It is fundamentally a financial form of imperialism. You see the way in which, as Helga says, they have attempted to pull the United States into this British Empire, "Commonwealth"--the other countries in the Five Eyes are all members of the British Commonwealth -- so they tried to pull the United States into this arrangement. It is that arrangement that has to be destroyed; it has to be cancelled, as Lyndon LaRouche said.

I would just point out that the whole policy against Russia and China is a remake of the geopolitical doctrine of Harold Mackinder. I have a quote from him; this is a British geopolitical thinker who also worked with Haushofer of Germany, who was instrumental in designing Hitler's policy. What Halford Mackinder said in 1919 is the following, "Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland. Who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island. Who rules the World-Island commands the world."

This is precisely the policy which was advocated by Bernard Lewis, another Brit. It was advocated by Brzezinski under Carter. The whole idea was to create an Arc of Crisis surrounding the Soviet Union at the time of Carter and Brzezinski, but later the former Soviet Union, and that's what we're dealing with right now with the regime change policies.

The Russians and Chinese have posed a coherent alternative to that with the intervention in Syria, the proposal for collaboration to fight terrorism, and with China's adoption of the policy which Lyn and Helga LaRouche have fought for for decades of the World Land-Bridge or the One Belt, One Road, which is a win-win policy as opposed to a geopolitical policy. But the British are committed to preventing this so-called Heartland from being developed. That is the policy that led to two world wars. The whole area of Russia is called the pivot point in Mackinder's theory.

This is what we're up against. This is what leads us--if the British are successful in the effort to impeach, carry out a coup, assassinate the President--we're heading toward a Third World War, which would be thermonuclear. That's the reality of the situation. That's what is at stake. As I said, part of the problem here, is the way in which the British have operated to control the way people think, including Americans, but not limited to Americans. For instance, Bertrand Russell was a key figure. Lyndon LaRouche has called him the most evil man of the 20th century. This is a guy who many regard as a peacenik, but who advocated carrying out nuclear strikes against the Soviet Union before he thought that they had nuclear weapons. But more fundamentally what he did was he pushed a philosophy that denied creativity, the actual source of scientific development and economic development. He put forward a mathematical form of thinking and that's the way the British have always operated.

There are certain ideas which have become hegemonic in society and in academia, including the idea that the Universe is ruled by entropy, that is basically the Universe is winding down and there are limits to growth, and if you use up the limited resources then there will be a catastrophe; therefore, we have to reduce population, we cannot industrialize because it will use up limited resources; and that man is the cause of climate change because he industrializes. This is a fundamental conception which is scientifically fraudulent, which has taken over.

The point I'm make here, is that this was the British approach--to control the way in which people think, by reducing their thinking to mathematics, to what's called induction: You go from sense-perception to a conclusion which is actually derived from a fixed assumption. Take the chemical bombings. You see a video on television--that's your sense-perception; an atrocity, a child was injured. It could be completely staged and most likely was. But you see that and then what happens? From a deductive standpoint, the Russians--it's always the Russians, or Assad, they demonize him. They had to do it. But where's the evidence? They never went to the scene but people accept this kind of thing.

Or the so-called hack of the DNC computers--you're told from CrowdStrike, which is the company owned by the DNC, two of whose leading figures used to work at the FBI with Mueller, the Special Counsel now, that this was the Russians. Then you are manipulated into this entire operation, which is destroying this country and the world. The point is to break out of this kind of mental control, and recognize that the actual nature of man is to be creative, not to just operate on the basis of induction and deduction. But that's the philosophy of the British System, empiricism. Francis Bacon, John Locke, all of these so-called philosophers who were just agents of a British Empire.

And remember that the goal of the royal family, the Nazi-loving royal family is to reduce the world's population from its current level to 1 billion at most. That is real genocide. That's the policy of Zeus from the Greek mythology, as opposed to the policy of Prometheus which was to develop mankind--give him science, give him technology, give him fire. That is the more fundamental issue that people have to actually think about how they think and not be afraid. You've got to actually break through this environment, which has been created, and mobilize: That is what we've got to do at this point, mobilize to make sure that the truth comes out with respect of this whole issue of the DNC so-called hacking; mobilize to ensure that this sanctions bill is reversed. But more fundamentally to mobilize for the collaboration between the United States, Russia, and China, and potentially India, to dismantle the British Empire once and for all, before it destroys humanity. That is the fundamental issue before us right now.

There are economic policies which Lyndon LaRouche has outlined -- the Four Laws, which are crucial. That's what has to move forward. That would move us in to coherence with Russia and China, as opposed to these sanctions.

That is I think the crux of what I wanted to develop, so I'll end at this point.