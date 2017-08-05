                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Stop WWIII

Trump Ends Regime Change; Brits Cry 'Havoc'

August 5, 2017

Last week, the United States Congress passed sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, either as witting British agents, or just plain stupid ones, severely limiting President Trump from fulfilling his campaign promise to repair relations with Russia and China. Were President Trump allowed to move forward in repairing relations with Russia and China, the world can change rapidly, as demonstrated last month when Trump fulfilled one of his most important campaign promises to end regime change warfare.
"Donald Trump just kept his most important promise on the Mideast" by Paul Mulshine

Donate

Saturday, August 5, 2017
Presentation
LaRouchePAC Editorial
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Also Relevant

LaRouchePAC Friday Webcast with Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Helga Zepp-LaRouche joins us for the show this week, to discuss the disastrous Congressional sanctions bill signed this week, the background behind Russia-gate, and the way that individual citizens can make a... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Answer Me This: Do You Have the Guts to Stop a Nuclear War?

The insanity of the overwhelming majority of the US House and Senate in passing their bloodthirsty sanctions legislation last week, starkly demonstrated the truth of what Lyndon LaRouche has been saying for months:... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
Call the British Bluff: They Are Bankrupt, and They Are Lying About Trump and Russia-gate

From Seattle to Greenwich, from France to Spain, the international LaRouche movement is hammering away at the British Empire's plot to topple the Trump government, a plot premised entirely on the Big Lie that Russian... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
War Danger Intensifies — We Must "Go Like Hell" To Expose and Destroy Russia-Gate

The war party in the U.S. is escalating to a fever pitch for war, not only with Russia but now also with China. While the media and the Congress continue making up new excuses to attack Trump, to subvert his effort... read more

New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
The British Coup Against the President Ends Now

Rachel Brown, Diane Sare and Kesha Rogers outline the strategic reality of the British role directing the attempted coup against President Trump, and the mobilization LaRouchPAC is organizing this week to provide our... read more

American Credit System, Policy Committee, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
We're Going To Defeat This Coup!

Lyndon LaRouche recently said that if the coup-in-process against President Trump succeeds, we will have nuclear war. Lyndon LaRouche is not the only one who has realized this. Sunday saw unprecedented sorts of... read more

Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee