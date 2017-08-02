War Danger Intensifies — We Must "Go Like Hell" To Expose and Destroy Russia-Gate

The war party in the U.S. is escalating to a fever pitch for war, not only with Russia but now also with China. While the media and the Congress continue making up new excuses to attack Trump, to subvert his effort to build constructive relations with Putin and Xi Jinping, the British and their assets in the U.S. have dropped any pretense of sanity, demanding preparation for a nuclear world war.

Secretary Tillerson today drew out the battle lines in a press briefing at the State Department. Asked about the new sanctions on Russia passed overwhelmingly by the Congress, Tillerson was direct: "I think the American people want the two most powerful nuclear powers in the world to have a better relationship.... Neither the President nor I are are very happy about how Congress went about the sanctions bill, but we can't let it take us off-track in trying to restore the relationship."

Some people in the Administration did not get the message — or are out to wreck it. Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a press conference Monday in Estonia with the three Presidents of the Baltic states, spoke with the coldest of Cold War rhetoric: "A strong and united NATO is more necessary today than at any point since the collapse of communism a quarter-century ago, and no threat looms larger in the Baltic states than the specter of aggression from your unpredictable neighbor to the east." Today in Georgia, Pence claimed that Russia was occupying one-fifth of Georgian territory (referring to Abkhazia and South Ossetia), then said: "We stand here today in the gap — on a front line of freedom, a front line compromised by Russian aggression nearly a decade ago."

The same end-game confrontation is being launched by the Congress against China, going for the kill on Trump's effort to bring the U.S. and China together in the New Silk Road process. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-NC), speaking on NBC this morning, said that "There is a military option to destroy North Korea's [nuclear] program, and North Korea itself. If there is going to be a war to stop [Kim Jong-un], it will be over there. If thousands are going to die, they are going to die there, they're not going to die here." He claimed President Trump agreed, referencing Trump saying that China could stop North Korea's nuclear program but wasn't doing enough.

Not to be outdone in the British imperial "divide and conquer" madness, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sent a letter to the President calling for the suspension of "all mergers and acquisitions in the U.S by Chinese entities." Keep in mind that Trump wisely invited China to bring its Belt and Road infrastructure development program to the U.S., to help restore the devestated infrastructure and industrial capacity of the nation. Schumer ranted: "It is my assessment that China will not deter North Korea unless the United States exacts greater economic pressure on China. The U.S. must send a clear message to China's government."

The message is clear indeed — the congressional leaders from both parties will not allow the rebuilding of the U.S. economy, and would rather launch World War III than to see Trump's plan succeed.

Here, too, Tillerson today was a voice of reason against the war party: "We certainly don't blame the Chinese for the situation in North Korea," he said. "Only the North Koreans are to blame for this situation. We are trying to convey to the North Koreans: We are not your enemy, we are not your threat. But you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond. And we hope that at some point they will begin to understand that, and then we would like to sit down and have a dialogue with them about the future that will give them the security they seek and the future economic prosperity for North Korea."

It must be emphasized that the entire Russophobia rests on the now discredited "Russia stole the election" myth, which was constructed out of whole cloth by British intelligence and their collaborators in the corrupted Obama intelligence community. The LaRouche movement is now in full mobilization mode, within the U.S. and around the world, to circulate the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) July report to the President, proving definitively that the Russians did no such thing, but that angry Democrats leaked the infamous DNC emails to WikiLeaks in order to expose the Democratic Party leadership's internal decision to prevent Bernie Sanders from getting the party nomination over war party asset Hillary Clinton. The British stole the Democratic primary election from Bernie Sanders, and then blamed Russia in order to stop Donald Trump in the November election. They failed in that effort, but are still trying to bring down his presidency today.

A special prosecutor must be appointed to bring these criminals to justice, before the U.S. destroys itself and the world in a new war.

The Russians have been careful to distinguish between the illegal and dangerous sanctions voted up by the Congress, and President Trump's own actions. But Trump has little time to take off the gloves, to expose the Russia-gate treason against the presidency.

As Helga Zepp-LaRouche has said, "Go like Hell" to force a full investigation of the crimes exposed in the VIPS report, which is reprinted in the July 28 issue of EIR.