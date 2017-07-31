BREAKING: Lyndon LaRouche—Crush the British Coup Against the President

Lyndon LaRouche, speaking about the implications flowing from a Memorandum released last week by the Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and the Russian sanctions bill passed by Congress almost simultaneously, called for immediate action by the American people to avert the British plan for war with Russia and China to which the Congress of the United States has capitulated. “The American people must demand that the ongoing treasonous British coup against the Presidency and the nation itself be stopped and its perpetrators prosecuted and imprisoned,” LaRouche said. The British system which has controlled the United States “must be cancelled and the President must make every effort to save the people of this country and the rest of humankind from further British directed depredations against their lives. Cancel the British system, save the people,” LaRouche said.

Last week, the British directed Russia-gate myth about interference in the U.S. election imploded when the VIPS proved that it was an elaborate hoax. The Democratic National Committee was not subject to a Russian hack. Instead materials were leaked by an insider at the DNC and forwarded to Wikileaks. Key data was altered to make it appear that the Russians hacked the DNC. At the same time, the brainwashed and/or bought U.S. Congress voted almost unanimously to impose major sanctions on Russia based on this fraudulent hoax. There were two dissents in the U.S. Senate, three in the House. The sanctions, in the works ever the November 2016 elections, are explicitly designed to cripple and/or end any ability of President Trump to bring an end to the march toward thermonuclear conflagration instituted by Barack Obama and his British controllers.

Over the weekend, the response by Russia and China was immediate. President Xi Jinping appeared in military fatigues reviewing Chinese troops and weapons; President Putin engaged in a similar very large military review. They clearly have begun to think that Donald Trump has been completely captured by the Anglo-American war machine and are preparing accordingly. The clock is now ticking ominously again toward World War III.

In discussions with colleagues today, Helga Zepp LaRouche emphasized that the British are desperately trying to lure the United States into a war with Russia and China from a position of weakness, not strength. Their financial empire is teetering on the verge of a major new financial collapse far worse than 2008. The President must be given popular and institutional support to appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate the entire hoax which is Russia-gate and to prosecute its conspirators. The President also must immediately impose Glass Steagall banking separation and proceed to implement the balance of LaRouche’s Four Laws for economic recovery simultaneously in order to protect the people, the forgotten men and women he championed in the last election.

LaRouchePAC has prominently featured the VIPS memo on our website, in our street deployments throughout the United States, and on social media. We are on a campaign to break this story widely and to embolden the President to once again defy the British swamp in Washington as he did in forging close relationships with President Xi, and in Hamburg, with President Putin. Now we must bring Russia-gate to a screeching halt and prosecute the conspirators behind it. We need to expand our campaign dramatically this week and we need you to join us. Quite literally, all of our lives depend on the success of this venture.

The context for the insurrection against Trump could not be clearer. The British and their Wall Street lackies want to preserve their Empire. Russia and China are rising economic powers devoted to the types of economic policies which once made America great–large scale infrastructure, manufacturing, advanced scientific research and exploration of space. They have asked the U.S. to join them in a great project to build the modern infrastructure for the world of the future 50 years, and the President originally signaled his intention to do so and still may do so, bringing thousands of new productive jobs to the U.S. But, this cannot happen if the present British Wall Street/City of London imperial regime and its accompanying Washington D.C. foreign policy consensus is not uprooted and destroyed. The British swamp is what must be drained.

First and foremost, we are calling on everyone who voted for the President or cares for their future existence to let him know that they will overwhelmingly support the lifting of sanctions on Russia because they are an act of fraud. Every step must be taken for positive relations with Russia and China. President Trump should task his intelligence agencies to investigate and disclose the actual conspiracy involved in the Russia-gate hoax, bringing to full public view the role of Barack Obama, Obama’s intelligence personnel, British security agencies, and leakers in his own apparatus. Call the White House today, 202-456-1111.

Second, we need you to attend any town halls or other events involving your Congressman or Senators during the August recess. Tell them that you want Russiagate stopped and its perpetrators prosecuted. The sanctions must be rolled back. The British government’s role in attempting regime change in the United States should be the object of investigation. This is a non-negotiable demand, not a plea. Find your town halls here.

Third, we are calling on the President to demand the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate the entire Russia-gate hoax. It is a criminal insurrection against the President of the United States and the people, an insurrection which appears to be headed now to a war which would obliterate the human race.