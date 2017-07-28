LaRouchePAC Exposes the Rotten Lie at the Heart of Russia-Gate

The lie that the Russian government intervened in the U.S. elections to favor Donald Trump, is at the heart of the attempt to mount a coup against him now—like the 2014 "color revolution" in Ukraine—to overthrow the President and the Constitutional government of the U.S. Lyndon LaRouche has said that if this coup against Donald Trump were to succeed, the result would be nuclear war in the very short term.

This coup-attempt hasn't yet succeeded in overthrowing the government, but it has created chaos; hamstrung the political process; decorticated the Democratic Party; and helped block the President from fulfilling campaign promises essential to economic recovery—especially restoration of the Glass-Steagall act, and rebuilding America's infrastructure.

Let's go back about one year, to the origins of this charge of Russian interference. Now most Americans may not know this—or more likely, may no longer remember it, because they've been so thoroughly brainwashed—but at the bottom of the accusation of Russian interference, is the charge that the Russian government—using an on-line persona called "Guccifer 2.0"—hacked into Democratic National Committee e-mail files over the Internet, and gave them to Julian Assange's organization "Wikileaks." (Parenthetically: recall that Wikileaks began publishing DNC emails online on July 27, 2016. It's worth noting that the accuracy of these files has never been disputed, and that their proof of DNC intervention into the primary process on behalf of Hillary Clinton, and against Bernie Sanders, was so strong that DNC Chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to resign.)

But what's been deliberately obfuscated in mass-media coverage, and in the mislabeled so-called "Intelligence Community Assessment" of Russian interference in the election—is that there were TWO separate cases in which private DNC files were made public, not one. One was through Julian Assange's Wikileaks organization, which insists that the files it obtained were "leaked" by an insider with legitimate access to them, not "hacked" over the internet. The second, and different case, is that associated with the "Guccifer 2.0" persona, who insists that he "hacked," i.e. pilfered the files over the internet—but insists falsely, as it now turns out!

The Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) has appealed repeatedly for any evidence linking "Guccifer" and Assange's Wikileaks, but none has ever been provided!

The beginning of the chronology (as reported by http://g-2.space/) is that on June 12, 2016, Julian Assange said in a mass-circulation interview on Britain's ITV that "we have emails related to Hillary Clinton which are awaiting publication." Then, on June 14, the DNC released a statement that they'd discovered their servers were hacked. On June 15, someone calling himself "Guccifer 2.0" claimed responsibility for the hack, and claimed to be a source for Wikileaks. The first five documents he posted were tainted with Russian fingerprints.

Now, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) July 24 Memorandum for the President, "Was the `Russia Hack' an Inside Job?" cites forensic evidence to show that:

"From the information available, we conclude that the same inside-DNC, copy/leak process was used at two different times, by two different entities, for two distinctly different purposes:

"(1) an inside leak to WikiLeaks before Julian Assange announced on June 12, 2016, that he had DNC documents and planned to publish them (which he did on July 22)—the presumed objective being to expose strong DNC bias toward the Clinton candidacy; and

"(2) a separate leak on July 5, 2016, to pre-emptively taint anything WikiLeaks might later publish by showing it came from a Russian hack." The latter leak was associated with the "Guccifer 2.0" persona.

The data which had been leaked on July 5, was posted on September 13, allegedly by "Guccifer 2.0." Elements had been added to implicate Russia, including the first and middle names of the founder of the Soviet secret police—written in the Cyrillic alphabet—and the name "Ernesto Che," for Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-67), an Argentine-Cuban Marxist revolutionary.

Note for clarity that the "forensic analysis" referred to by the VIPS, was an analysis of data retrieved from the files posted to the Internet on Sept. 13—not an analysis conducted on the DNC's computers. The DNC has not given anyone but their own contractors access to their computers. Fired FBI Director Comey says the DNC denied access to the FBI, so that Comey was in the unusual position of supposedly solving the crime of the century—that is, Russian interference in the election—without being allowed access to the scene of the crime. He was probably afraid that some of his agents might learn too much.

