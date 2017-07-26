THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order
Stop WWIII

Russia-Gate Exposed as Total Fraud — An Offensive for U.S.-Russia-China 'New Paradigm' Is Urgent

July 26, 2017
President Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree in West Virginia | July 24, 2017. (Whitehouse Photo)
PDF icon 20170726-russiagate-total-fraud.pdf

The VIPS report covered yesterday on our website indicates that the DNC computers were not hacked, but that the WikiLeaks release was leaked by someone with access to the DNC servers. The same servers were accessed in July to discredit the WikiLeaks information, by altering the metadata to reflect Russian hacking. Helga Zepp-LaRouche mandated that our report from yesterday, and the video below, must be circulated internationally, in every language possible. "Go like Hell" were her instructions.

This report blows the "fake news" of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election to smithereens, along with the contrived Russophobia which has dominated the U.S. media and most of the U.S. Congress for the past year. It also implicates the CIA and the FBI in the dirty operation, since it was revealed recently that the CIA has developed programs to create a false trail to the source of hacks actually carried out by themselves — precisely as took place in this case. Obama's henchmen, former DNI James Clapper and CIA chief John Brennan, both of whom are still in the forefront of the attempted coup against President Trump, must be immediately investigated, both by a newly appointed Special Counsel and by the U.S. Congress.

Lyndon LaRouche today pointed out that this treasonous operation was aimed not only at destroying President Trump's effort to end the imperial division of the United States from Russia and China, but also to destroy the entire U.S. economy. Trump has campaigned for a restoration of Glass-Steagall, large-scale infrastructure development and a return to the American System of Alexander Hamilton. But he has been boxed into spending his time defending against the lying and scurrilous charges of "collusion" with Russia. This he has done admirably, working with Russia to defeat ISIS, while also working with China on the New Silk Road — but at the expense of the urgent emergency measures required to restore the U.S. economy and prepare for the onrushing collapse of the financial bubble created under Obama.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov identified this aspect of the Obama-created crisis. Speaking to a Kurdish newspaper today, Lavrov said that both the U.S. and Russia "inherited a bulk of problems" from the Obama Administration, which "chose to do nasty things to undermine U.S.-Russia relations," generating the anti-Russia "mass hysteria."

Trump is showing personal strength in confronting the crimes of these corrupted intelligence networks. Today he described the CIA program under Obama which armed and trained terrorists in Syria to overthrow the Assad regime — a program which Trump shut down earlier this week — as a "massive, dangerous and wasteful" operation against a sovereign state. Former Ambassador Chas Freeman praised Trump for this move, saying that the illegal CIA program contributed to "the death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians and the displacement of many millions more."

This is a moment of great opportunity. Ending the "regime change" treason against President Trump is both possible and urgent, in order to get down to the business of rebuilding the decayed U.S. economy, and joining with China and Russia in the New Silk Road, to build up the entire world, as promoted by the LaRouche movement for the past half century.

Sign our Petition: Congress, Suck it up & Move On—It's time to Rebuild the Country

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

How the Belt and Road Became the 'Project of the Century'

EIR's Bill Jones address to the Schiller Institute's Spanish-language webcast, "The Belt and Road Initiative Opens a New Era for Humanity," on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Live participants included groups from Mexico,... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
US Presidency, Four Laws
The American People Want a Real Recovery—on the ground report from Youngstown, OH

LPAC Policy Committee member Bill Roberts reports from President Trump's rally today in Youngstown, OH, finding American's ready for a real recovery and a high recognition of LaRouche's fight to reorganize the... read more

New International Economic Order
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
What Must Be Done Before Another Bank Crash Hits

The warning of another, devastating Europe-U.S. banking crash before the end of this year, raised by EIR in May and by a meeting of European Parliamentarians in early July, is becoming an emergency danger. It... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
America's 'Number-One Adversary' Is Wall Street

The United States is in its eighth year of less than 2% annual economic growth, with economic infrastructure falling apart, wracked by drug-addiction deaths of its people in the prime of life, its tax revenues... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Manhattan Town Hall event with Diane Sare and Thomas Wysmuller

LaRouchePAC Policy Committee member Diane Sare and former NASA scientist Thomas Wysmuller evoke the "can do" spirit of JFK and the Apollo 11 Moon landing as a necessary paradigm to meet the challenge of solving... read more

Fusion Economy, New International Economic Order
Four Laws, LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
LaRouchePAC Issues Emergency Call to Pre-empt Trans-Atlantic Economic Breakdown and Chaos

This week, the LaRouche Political Action Committee (LPAC) issued an emergency call for mobilization to pre-empt the chaos and devastation that will result across the Americas, Europe and beyond, if we don't take... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Economic Attrition, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee