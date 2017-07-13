                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

What New York City Can Learn from Africa

July 13, 2017

The "Summer of Hell" now afflicting New York City comes not from decades of overdue maintenance, but from decades of having no future plan for the next level of infrastructure! Just as Africa must develop by leaps, rather than through "appropriate technologies," NYC must be developed in the international context of bridging the Bering Strait, a national high-speed rail network, and using the highest technologies, such as nuclear fusion and maglev trains, to lay the basis for a more productive future. Simply repairing NYC's 100-year-old system is like putting solar panels on roofs in Africa. Go to the next level, instead!

