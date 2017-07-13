THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

World Land-Bridge
New International Economic Order
American Credit System
Glass-Steagall
Stop WWIII

Trump's Policy of Peace with Putin and Xi Is Courageous; His Policy of Peace with Wall Street Is Not

July 13, 2017
President Trump at #G20Summit meeting July 9, 2017. Behind him, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (instagram/RealDonaldTrump)
PDF icon 20170713-trump-peace.pdf

The latest frenzied outbursts of "Russiagate" are not over a meeting with a Russian lawyer; they are over a summit meeting with the Russian President.

President Trump's policy has been consistent and courageous — "Cooperation with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing; we both have huge nuclear arsenals; we can fight terrorism, we can end the constant wars" — in the face of ever more hysterical McCarthyism from the media and both parties in the Congress.

What was at stake in that Trump-Putin summit: peace in the Mideast and North Africa regions destroyed by Bush and Obama's "regime change" wars; or more war, and possibly nuclear war. Some Democratic leaders in the Congress have become as crazed Cold Warriors as Sen. Joe McCarthy, or J. Edgar Hoover, the fanatical FBI Director whom four successive Presidents never managed to fire.

Their latest outbursts find Senate leader Chuck Schumer saying, "The time of claiming there is no evidence of collusion with the enemy is over" [emphasis added]; and Hillary's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, saying, "We are now beyond obstruction of justice, in terms of what is being investigated. This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into, potentially, treason."

Other Democrats, who oppose the Russiagate obsession, complain it is not good for the Democratic Party. That is not the issue. It is a policy of war. Schumer, Kaine, et al. are opposing cease-fire in Syria, success in the Geneva negotiations, stabilization of Libya, potential peace and reconstruction (for which China is ready) in the whole area, peace in Asia.

President Trump's policy of cooperating with Putin and with Xi of China is courageous. He is facing down what is essentially a British imperial policy establishment who insist the "sole superpower" can order around nuclear superpowers Russia and China, and all other nations, and "regime-change" whoever won't obey. Trump's having the nerve to fire a power-hungry FBI Director is also important.

What is not courageous, is the President's inability to take any steps against Wall Street, toward carrying out the economic recovery policies on which he ran. Rather, Wall Street, led by the likes of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is running all over him.

The American people demand a Glass-Steagall breakup of Wall Street's megabanks, before the next financial blowout, now likely this Fall. A Hamiltonian national credit institution for new economic infrastructure can't be postponed any more; critical but decrepit infrastructure systems are breaking down even without hurricanes or floods. Repair will not suffice: Technologically and scientifically new infrastructure platforms are needed, such as high-speed and maglev rail systems, research into fusion power technologies — such as China is building across the expanding New Silk Road! And the "driver" of such progress must again be NASA, the expanding exploration of space.

The President can't organize this alone. The American people have to organize for the "four laws" formulated by Lyndon LaRouche, and for the United States to join that New Silk Road.

President Trump is fighting the British imperial policy, and it is British intelligence which launched "Russiagate" against him a year ago and has driven the Congressional leadership into McCarthyite madness.

But neither he, nor either party in Congress, is fighting Wall Street. That is up to the rest of us, and it can't be delayed, or the next looming crash will wipe us out entirely.

Sign our Petition: Congress, Suck it up & Move On—It's time to Rebuild the Country

Thursday, July 13, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Crush Wall Street
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Fireside Chat with Marcia Merry Baker and Ben Deniston

Join us at 9pm EDT for our weekly discussion featuring Marcia Merry Baker and Ben Deniston who participated in a recent joint Chinese/American advanced agriculture conference in New York City. It centered on the use... read more

World Land-Bridge, The Basement, Managing the Global Water Supply, New International Economic Order
LaRouche's 40 Year History
The Secret of China's Economic Miracle

China's Belt and Road Initiative is unarguably the defining economic and political dynamic shaping the future of the planet, despite the howls of denial coming from the archaic Western press. Xi Jinping's 2013... read more

World Land-Bridge
US Presidency
We Can Win the Battle for Mankind—You Can Tell This by the Freak-Out!

The sense of the present moment was addressed by Helga Zepp-LaRouche yesterday morning, after she participated in a Schiller Institute event in Berlin which featured Zhang Weiwei, well known for his 2012 best-seller... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
Trump Has Set the Stage For Russia-China-U.S. Cooperation for Development — Americans Must be Mobilized For the Program

The historic meetings of President Trump with President Putin, and then with President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, have set in motion a new potential power in the world — not a... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System, Glass-Steagall, Economic Attrition, Stop WWIII
Food For Peace & Thought: China-US Agricultural Cooperation - Complete Conference

The Schiller Institute, in collaboration with the China Energy Fund Committee and the Foundation for the Revival of Classical Culture, held an all-day conference in New York City on July 7, 2017, bringing together... read more

Classical Renaissance, World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order, American Credit System
LaRouchePAC Policy Committee Show, July 10, 2017

Join us live at 2pm EDT for our weekly Policy Committee Show featuring Matthew Ogden, Diane Sare and Bill Jones, EIR. read more

Classical Renaissance, World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee