We Can Win the Battle for Mankind—You Can Tell This by the Freak-Out!

The sense of the present moment was addressed by Helga Zepp-LaRouche yesterday morning, after she participated in a Schiller Institute event in Berlin which featured Zhang Weiwei, well known for his 2012 best-seller, The China Wave: Rise of a Civilizational State. She said that the nature of the current extraordinary period is that it is wide open for us to put on the agenda what must be done in the West: collaborate with the AIIB and join the New Silk Road. Put the LaRouche Four Laws into effect in the United States. We can win this battle. We are in it to win—you can tell this by the freak-out!

"Freak-out" precisely describes the latest color-revolution stunt against the U.S. Presidency, to blame Donald Trump, Jr. for a 20-minute, 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, which charge is repeating non-stop on U.S. media, as a crime. In fact, the incident smells to high heaven of a failed entrapment ploy run by the British and the FBI. Playing it up now is for the purpose — besides being a bogus "legalistic" attack on President Trump — of disgusting and de-mobilizing the American population.

We have to move, as Zepp-LaRouche said in Berlin, with the power of the assumption that we can win the day. Invoke the divine spark in people. It is a "Shelley" moment, in which people are capable of "the power of communicating and receiving intense and impassioned conceptions respecting man and nature."

An important meeting occurred Sunday in Beijing. The Syrian Ambassador to China, and others, discussed China's involvement in reconstruction for Syria. Reports are out today that a delegation of Chinese business leaders is expected to visit Syria from August 15-22, to see about what projects can be started immediately. Primarily focused on energy supplies, they will look at Damascus, Aleppo and Homs. The state-owned giant China Energy Engineering Corporation and China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corporation will be in the group. There is a plan under discussion to create a Chinese-Syrian industrial park for 150 companies, creating 40,000 jobs.

There have been prior delegations in Syria, but the new re-building impetus comes directly as a result of the new Russian-United States ceasefire deal in Southwest Asia concluded last week at the meeting between Putin and Trump.

There is no time to lose. The suffering and devastation is huge. A new report out this week gives the latest quantification of the horrors in effect in Yemen, because of the London/Saudi/U.S. atrocities. The worst cholera outbreak in the world is now occurring there, with over 297,000 cases since April, and many deaths. Over 7 million people need emergency food relief, which is not forthcoming.

We are called to make a new future. This pertains to the nature of modern China, as explained by author Zhang today in Berlin. He said that China is not an ordinary country, but is a "civilizational" state, with a 5,000 year history. The model of China today, is that it is ideas that determine the system, not the reverse, as occurs in the West. You decide what to do, based on the future. You decide what future you want, and you invent the system to get there.