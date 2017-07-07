"Everything Can Fall Into Place, Or Could Fall Apart" — Trump-Putin Summit Friday Is Historic Turning Point

As the scheduled summit on Friday between Presidents Trump and Putin draws near, there is great potential for a breakout from the British-orchestrated drive to sabotage cooperation between Russia and the United States. Yet, as Helga Zepp-LaRouche warned today, this is no time for complacency — "Everything can fall into place, or could fall apart." The North Korean situation is being driven to the brink and blamed on China, while the British are manufacturing fake-news of a chemical attack in Syria and blaming it on Russia. The issue of war or peace is immediately before us.

The British, and the neo-cons in both the Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S., cheered on by the lying media, want to take the U.S. back to the Obama-projectory for war with Russia and China. The level of hysteria and desperation in campaign to bring down the President was displayed today in the press conference between President Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda following their meeting in Warsaw, when a reporter tried to trap Trump, saying: "Answer yes or no, did Russia interfere in the U.S. election?" Trump rose to the occasion, saying, in paraphrase: "It could have been Russia, and it could have been other countries. I think it has been going on for many years."

Trump did not mention the British, but, of course, he is quite familiar with the scurrilous dossier of lies prepared by MI6 agent Christopher Steele (on the payroll of British assets in both the Republican and Democratic parties, and possibly also by Mr. Comey's FBI), painting Trump as a dupe to the Russians, blackmailed and controlled by Putin.

Pressed by the degenerate journalist, who said that the U.S. intelligence community blaming it squarely on the Russians, Trump responded, accurately, that the intelligence community and the journalist's fellow reporters were recently exposed as peddling fake news in claiming that "all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies agreed" that it was the Russians, and that the media had been forced to admit they were wrong, on this and several other fake news stories regarding Russia. "Remember Iraq?" Trump asked. "Everyone agreed that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, 100% agreement, and they were wrong, and we ended up in one big mess."

Secretary Tillerson, on his way to the G20 meeting which starts Friday, told the press that the most important part of the Trump-Putin summit Friday "is to have a good exchange between President Trump and President Putin over what they both see as the nature of this relationship between our two countries." He noted that in Syria, "We began an effort ... to rebuild confidence between ourselves and Russia at the military level, but also at the diplomatic level. I think this is an effort that serves both of our interests, as well as the broader interests of the international community."

Trump will also be meeting with Xi Jinping on Friday. He has already stated publicly that he wants America to cooperate with China in the Belt and Road Initiative, the New Silk Road. At the same time, a large group of China's leading agricultural experts will be speaking at an event in Manhattan on Friday, co-sponsored by the Schiller Institute, together with Helga Zepp-LaRouche and a number of leading American farmers and agriculturalists, on the urgency of global cooperation to meet the growing crisis of hunger in the world. The FAO reported this week that the number of malnourished people in the world was again rising, demonstrating the need for cooperation to expand the science and technology needed to feed every citizen of the world.

Trump has pledged to end "regime change" wars, to work with Russia in defeating terrorism, and to work with China on the New Silk Road. He has also pledged to implement Glass-Steagall, to end Wall Street's gambling operations and return to the American System of Hamiltonian directed credit for the physical economy and the general welfare. Will he do it? This question will be significantly clarified by the historic events of the coming days.