Presidents Xi and Putin Meet on the Eve of the Group of 20 Summit

Helga Zepp-LaRouche had said that the July 4 Moscow summit of China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, would in effect be the first event of the forthcoming July 7-8 Group of 20 Summit. In fact, yesterday's Moscow summit began the Group of 20 meetings on an incredibly high level. If the Group of 20 summit and its many side meetings could succeed in maintaining the high level of Presidents Xi's and Putin's meeting today, then the G20 leaders would have virtually insured a flourishing and peaceful future for humanity.

Putin, Xi and their delegations concluded numerous agreements—so numerous, in fact, that most of them seem not yet even to have been listed in English. But at the center of them, as President Putin noted, was the coordination of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the Belt and Road Initiative launched by China. Referring to the May 14-15 Belt and Road Initiative Forum in Beijing (at which Helga Zepp-LaRouche was a guest), President Putin said, "This initiative of the Chinese leader deserves the closest attention and will be supported by Russia in every possible way."

President Xi noted that this was his sixth trip to Russia as President, and his third meeting with President Putin this year.

During a break between the meetings of the two delegations, President Putin awarded President Xi the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia's highest decoration, inaugurated by Peter the Great in 1698. Putin said that he did this in recognition of Xi Jinping's special services in the development of partnership, strategic cooperation, and also of friendship between the two states.

This award ceremony was a deeply personal moment which also lawfully brought out what was most universal between the two leaders. President Xi said that the present period is "probably the best period in the history of Chinese-Russian comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation." He noted in different ways that the two are pursuing this partnership in the interests of not only their own, but of all nations.

Then came the statement which many have found so remarkable—which has produced freakouts. The statement that they have left geopolitics completely behind them, as Helga Zepp-LaRouche has called for this for decades. On being presented the Order of St. Andrew, President Xi Jinping said, "Mr. Putin and I fully agree that Chinese-Russian relations must remain free of any external influence despite any changes on the international stage."

Be sure that Lyndon LaRouche and also Gottfried Leibniz are smiling today.