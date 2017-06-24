The US Is Joining the Belt and Road — Ideas Move the World!

Four events over the past few days have demonstrated that the United States is now responding to the call issued by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche three years ago: the U.S. is joining the New Silk Road.

In a discussion of these historic events today, Helga Zepp-LaRouche noted that our organization has been fighting for the United States to join the New Silk Road for at least three years, since the publication of the EIR Report "The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge."

"At first we were the only ones," Helga said, "but now it has become common place. We should take credit — think how many events we sponsored, all over the world, with this idea. This shows that ideas work!"