THE LEAD
The US Is Joining the Belt and Road — Ideas Move the World!
Four events over the past few days have demonstrated that the United States is now responding to the call issued by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche three years ago: the U.S. is joining the New Silk Road.
- On June 22, China's top foreign policy official Yang Jiechi met with President Trump, who said that the United States is willing to cooperate on projects related to the Belt and Road Initiative;
- the "9th U.S.-China CEO and Former Senior Official Dialogue," co-sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Congress and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, met in Beijing on June 20-21, declaring in a Joint Statement that, "Both sides agreed that the two countries can engage in full cooperation under the 'Belt and Road' initiative and through a number of other means." They agreed to hold a joint conference on the Belt and Road within the next 12 months;
- in San Francisco, 200 Chinese and American government officials and infrastructure company representatives met in the "2017 U.S.-China Transportation Cooperation Forum," where the Chinese consul general said that, "China and the U.S. cooperation on the infrastructure front is poised to become the new highlight in the trade engagement between the two countries;"
- in Detroit Michigan, 3000 participants packed into Cobo Center on June 20-21 to a conference sponsored by Alibaba CEO Jack Ma. Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, speaking at the event, said of trade with China: "It's the traditional win-win situation." Ma told the crowd: "If you miss China, you miss the future."
In a discussion of these historic events today, Helga Zepp-LaRouche noted that our organization has been fighting for the United States to join the New Silk Road for at least three years, since the publication of the EIR Report "The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge."
"At first we were the only ones," Helga said, "but now it has become common place. We should take credit — think how many events we sponsored, all over the world, with this idea. This shows that ideas work!"
"People should certainly be optimistic," she stressed. "If this is further developed, then all other problems can be solved. Go out with an optimistic report for the population — our policy is working!"