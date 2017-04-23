                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

U.S.-China Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative - Summary

April 23, 2017

The Schiller Institute hosts a two-day conference in NYC, April 13-14, on the future of U.S.-China relations in respect to the Belt and Road Initiative. Helga Zepp-LaRouche keynotes the conference, followed by representatives of the Chinese and Russian governments, and Patrick Ho of the China Energy Fund Committee. Panel Two discusses the principles of human economics, and explores the expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative to the entire globe. Panel Three explores the similarities of the highest points in Western thought and corresponding points in China's history. This video is a summary of the conference, the full speeches are available here.

Sunday, April 23, 2017
