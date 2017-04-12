U.S. and Russia To Establish a "Working Group;" British Are Furious; Plus, More Truth Comes Out Exposing Lies Against Syria

At the U.N. Security Council meeting today-- called to vote on yet another anti-Syria resolution by the UK, France and the USA--the truth rang out that, the aim of Britain's foreign policy is to destroy any chance of the United States and Russia working together. This was said forcefully by Russian Deputy envoy to the Security Council, Vladimir Safronkov, directly to British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who had just denounced Russia for backing Bashar al Assad in Syria. Safronkov told Rycroft he was acting to thwart the peace efforts of U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Steffan De Mistura, and sow confrontation in the Security Council, because, "you are afraid that we might work with the U.S. This is what you lose sleep over."

In effect, the Russian diplomat nailed the evil nature of the dying British Empire, which is intervening to play off East vs. West, and each against all, in attempt to stay on top of the heap, even to the point of risking provoking nuclear war.

In Moscow, the very thing Britain fears so much, came about today, even if in small measure. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, then with President Vladimir Putin. At the joint press conference afterward by Tillerson and Lavrov, it was announced that a "working group" would be established between the two nations, to be made up of envoys that Russia and the United States will designate. The mandate is to take up lesser matters, given so many differences; but the consultative process will be underway.

Lavrov said that the two nations share a "special responsibility" for the "strategic responsibility" for the world. Tillerson spoke of how today's meetings, "represent a continuation of our communications and discussions and dialogue that began in Bonn" [at the G20 Summit in February.]

It was explicitly stated by both officials that deep differences remain on Syria. But Mr. Lavrov reported that it was discussed with President Putin, to potentially restore the memorandum on deconfliction, given certain conditions.

At the same time, experts internationally are coming forward to expose the British-orchestrated lies about the Syrian government gassing its people. This backs up the growing demand for a real investigation of the charges against Syria, on which pretext the April 4 U.S. bombing of the Shayrat airbase in Syria was done. Russia is filing for such an investigation with The Hague. The British have already responded to that, with Rycroft announcing today, they will "be at The Hague" tomorrow, opposing an investigation.

Today a powerful study was issued, refuting the four-page White House document released yesterday, which falsely asserted that Syria is conclusively guilty of using chemical weapons on its people. Theodore Postol, a technology expert, Professor Emeritus of M.I.T., wrote a 14-page "A Quick Turnaround Assessment" of the four-page White House April 11 paper; Postol included satellite images and detailed analyses. He states that, "I believe it can be shown, without doubt, that the [White House] document does not provide any evidence whatsoever that the U.S. government has concrete knowledge that the government of Syria was the source of the chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, Syria...on April 4, 2017." Postol's refutation is now getting international attention.

Finally, not only has a critical new connection been made between Russia and the United States--despite all the British Empire filthy tricks, but likewise there is the China-United States connection. It is important that today, President Xi Jinping and Pres. Donald Trump spoke by phone on the very dangerous situation regarding North Korea, and also discussed Syria.

These are the key developments on the eve of the historic Schiller Institute international conference in Manhattan--"One Belt, One Road: The Promise of A New Economic Platform for the World."