The British Claim Credit For Trump's Disastrous Mistake—The Empire Must Be Destroyed, Now, To Prevent Global War

The British are taking full credit for the U.S. criminal attack on Syria last week; for "persuading" President Trump to turn against Assad and the Russians; and for deploying US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow on behalf of the British Empire to tell the Putin Administration it must get out of Syria or face war. This last claim — that Tillerson is London's puppet in his visit to Russia Tuesday and Wednesday — is not at all certain, and may be a total lie, but there is no end to British officials and British press whores (including those in the U.S.) trying to dictate to Tillerson that he must fill that role.

In fact, the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy, which concluded today, was a set back for the British scheme. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson demanded new sanctions against Russia, claiming they were complicit in the supposed Syrian chemical weapons attack. But both the European and Japanese representatives rejected this outright, demanding instead that a UN investigation must first determine the facts surrounding the chemical weapons incident. The British fallback is that they will provoke another fake incident in Syria and dupe Trump again into another military blunder.

Meanwhile, both President Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry reported today that the terrorists in Syria are now moving chemical weapons into four critical locations, to "forge another pretext for accusing the Syrian Government of using chemical weapons and triggering new US airstrike." The Defense Ministry "warned against such inadmissible steps." Putin said that this is a rerun of 2003, when the Bush Administration claimed the Iraq government had chemical and nuclear weapons, in order to justify an attack, "which ended with the destruction of the country, an increased terrorist threat and the emergence of ISIS on the international scene — no more, no less."

"The British Empire has been the enemy of mankind for a long time," Lyndon LaRouche said today in response to the British campaign. "Shut down the British System! The US is a NATION — always has been a nation, despite some troubles, so we must not submit. We can do it — organize with OUR instruments to shut this down. We're Americans! Don't give in. Nations in Asia are involved, some people in Europe. They have RIGHTS — these bastards have no rights."

He added: "The people of the world, we represent them. Not everyone agrees with that, but we have the authority to determine what the relationship among peoples must be. Policies like these must be cancelled, and people who perform them must be punished. Do that, and we win. Anything else, we lose. Shut them down, the Brits in particular."

Numerous American patriots are warning that the madness coming out of the Trump Administration this past week totally contradicts everything that Trump had been committed to throughout his campaign, from "no more world policeman," to being friends with Russia, and to being President of the US, not the world. What they miss, in nearly all cases, is the open, public role of the British and their assets in the U.S..

One blatant example: The Guardian in London, openly threatened Syria with the "Libya treatment," claiming that Tillerson would "offer the Putin regime a bald choice, between cutting Bashar al-Assad loose... or continuing to back him, and risking a Libyan-style outcome." They add: "The Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was violently deposed and killed in 2011 by rebels, lent air support by NATO powers, including the UK." This British sewer did not bother to mention that Libya, a prosperous and relatively peaceful nation until the British and their Saudi cohorts armed Wahabbi terrorists to provoke a civil war, with Obama's blessing, has now become a terrorist Hell, at the center of the millions of people driven out of their homes as refugees across the region.

It is of note, however, that Tillerson pointed to that Libyan disaster on Sunday as the reason the the US (if Tillerson is in fact speaking for the government) will not force a regime change upon Syria. His meetings in Moscow Wednesday will be crucial in determining the direction of this dangerous process.

The Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) issued a Memorandum to President Trump today which begins: "We write to give you an unambiguous warning of the threat of armed hostilities with Russia — with the risk of escalation to nuclear war," signed by 24 former leading intelligence officers from U.S. government and military intelligence institutions. VIPS, set up in January 2003 by intelligence officers who saw that then President Bush was being lied to about Iraq's non-existent weapons of mass destruction, write: "Our U.S. Army contacts in the area have told us... there was no Syrian 'chemical weapons attack,'" but that the Russians and Syrians are telling the truth that a terrorist chemical weapons facility, believed to be a traditional weapons depot, was bombed, causing the disaster. They call on Trump to call on Tillerson to set up an immediate summit with Putin, to "prevent relations with Russia from falling into a state of complete disrepair."