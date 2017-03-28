How to Clean Up the Mess? Go on the Offensive Against the FBI!

The grounds for optimism in the United States are huge, as most vividly demonstrated in President Trump's beautiful call to return to space in his March 25 Weekly Address.

Yet every time Americans turn around, a new dirty operation is stirred up feeding the British "color revolution" against the Trump Administration!



What to do? When in doubt, go after the FBI!



Lyndon LaRouche said today, when briefed on the latest news of the mess, "The FBI is no damn good. It's obvious; it doesn't need an argument." Though the FBI is probably reduced in its capacity, "It's still a bad factor."



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is an evil, treasonous organization which for more than 70 years has operated on behalf of Wall Street financiers and the British empire. The Trump Presidency was elected by American voters to crush that empire. To ensure that effort succeeds, that the American Republic and its Hamiltonian System of Economics flourishes, the FBI national gestapo must be crushed.



What Americans are facing is an unceasing stream of contrived "scandals," fabricated according to the simple formula: 1) make accusations against Trump and his colleagues, over associations with Russia; and 2) assert that Russia is the evil enemy. The m.o. is embodied in a headline last night by CNN, a leader of the pack, which stated, "The Darkening Storm Over Russia, Is Now Looming Over Trump's Circle."



The latest accusation in this hokum is against Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for having met Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak twice during the transition to Trump's inauguration, and for meeting with a representative of Russian state-owned development bank, Vnesheconombank. You are supposed to think this is despicable. Kushner immediately joined the growing ranks of those demanding to testify to Congress to set the record straight. He even volunteered to go before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday, which is otherwise set to be a circus, on the topic, "Disinformation: A Primer on Russian Active Measures and influence Campaigns."



Even so, the color revolution crowd is targeting Intelligence Committee leaders themselves. Today's pre-planned House Intelligence Committee closed-door session could not take place, because the witnesses, FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers, said they have a scheduling problem.



Yesterday House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) came under fierce attack. He was asked to either resign or be replaced in his position by a gang including Democrats, Sen. Charles Schumer (NY), and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA) and many Republicans. Among the witch-hunt charges made against Nunes is

the non-starter that he, last Tuesday, arranged to read classified intelligence documents, then the next day, briefed the President. In reality, Nunes is doing his job. He is pursuing the trail of how intelligence officials revealed—"unmasked"—Lt. Gen. (ret.) Michael Flynn, who was spied upon in the course of U.S. surveillance of foreign individuals. Nunes's accusers say, Nunes is 'not fair' to pursue this.



However, this week Nunes is continuing his pursuit, and requesting that these very same intelligence documents be made available for his fellow Congressmen to read. EIR has been told by an independent source that, indeed, someone present at the NSA/intelligence meeting, where it was decided to commit the illegal unmasking of Flynn, did in fact leak, i.e. blow the whistle, on the crime.



On the Senate side, Charles Grassley (R-IA) is going to the heart of the beast—the FBI and the British. Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Grassley revealed yesterday the contents of his March 24 letter to the dirt-for-hire outfit, Fusion GPS. This is the Washington, D.C.-based firm, that sub-contracted with a British intelligence firm, to produce dirt against Trump. Fusion contracted with the London-based Orbis Business Intelligence, which is the creation (in 2009) of two so-called ex-MI-6 agents, Christopher Steele and Christopher Burrows (who have both gone underground). They produced the 2016 "dodgy dossier" on Trump.



Grassley is demanding, by April 7, all the details about how Fusion was involved with Orbis, Steele and the FBI, and before that, how Fusion worked for the Hillary Clinton Democrats, and before that worked for anti-Trump Republicans. This shows British and FBI interference in U.S. elections, to the hilt.



Grassley's letter goes after the FBI involvement, saying, "When political opposition research becomes the basis for law enforcement or intelligence efforts, it raises substantial questions about the independence of law enforcement and intelligence from politics..."



We do have a Presidency in the United States, and that's the take off point for action. Go after the FBI! Put the criminals in jail!