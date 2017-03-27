THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New International Economic Order
American Credit System

The Worst "Fake News" is the Media Refusal to Inform the Population of the New Paradigm Revolution Taking Place

March 27, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, on March 19, 2017. [State Department photo/Public Domain]
PDF icon 20160325-fake-news.pdf

Forty eight hours after the Weekly Address by President Donald Trump, inspiring America to restore our nation's lost dedication to expanding human knowledge of the Universe and of life itself, that historic broadcast remains virtually unreported in the American media. Not even mentioned in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, or on the major TV and radio networks. Instead, the media is full of stories that Trump is "failing" because a (deeply flawed) health bill was defeated, with McCarthyite hysteria about Russia stealing the US election, and even recurring references to the "smell of treason hanging over the Trump Administration."

This is nonsense on one level. But it also is occurring as a slew of subversive "color revolutions," like that being carried out against the Trump Administration, are showing up across Europe—in the Balkans, in Belarus (with direct support from the neo-nazi brigades in Ukraine), and most importantly, in Russia, where the Soros-linked Sergei Navalny has activated a few thousand demonstrators to provoke a few arrests to be turned into headlines around the world.

And, equally important, the recent adoption by President Trump of a call for a return to the "American System," something almost exclusively identified in recent decades with Lyndon LaRouche, has been given the same treatment by the mainsteam media. The columnist who goes by the name of Virgil on the Breitbart website, which was previously headed by Trump's Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, has issued two powerful reports, one on Trump's visit to Michigan this month Donald Trump, Rosie the Riveter, and the Revival of American Economic Nationalism, and a second on Trump's call for restoring the American System Trump Connects to the Taproot of American Economic Nationalism with Henry Clay's 'American System."

Virgil notes that these speeches by the President raised "arguably the most important economic-policy idea in U.S. history," and yet, "There was no mention of it in Politico, nor the Washington Post, nor in The New York Times, nor on CNN." The lies spread as facts by the sophists at these British and Wall Street controlled media outlets are repulsive and destructive, but not nearly as destructive as the effort to convey to the mass of Americans (and others) that the unfolding economic and moral transformation of our nation, and potentially the world, are even taking place. Imagine Jack Kennedy's call for man to go to the Moon "not because it is easy, but because it is hard," being blacked out of the U.S. media. This treatment is well known to Lyndon LaRouche, whose formative role in both these scientific and economic innovations is obvious to all who know him, but has been systematically kept from most of the American people for fifty years, as a conscious, openly declared policy of the so-called mainstream media.

But that capacity to impose mind control on the population through the media is being broken. A President who addresses the population directly, and refuses to bend to the myth that "popular opinion," as defined by the media, must be worshiped, has now assumed office. It is far from clear that he will be successful, but the potential is great if the population rises to the occasion. Lyndon LaRouche, for one, believes that Trump knows what he is talking about.

Lyndon LaRouche has always insisted that "popular opinion" and "being practical" are the greatest enemies of mankind, and of creativity in particular. In this time of revolutionary change, in the tradition of Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin Roosevelt, the new paradigm is fully attainable. The world is turning to China's New Silk Road process, marking the end of zero-sum "geopolitics" under the British Empire, which has dominated modern history since at least 1900. The notion of a global Renaissance—in science, the arts, and political economy—is the necessary and sufficient mission now before us all.

Organize with us

Monday, March 27, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Crush Wall Street
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Conyers' Single-Payer Healthcare Bill Now Grows in Importance

To the failure of Obamacare has now been added the failure of the Republican attempt to make a cut-price version, while claiming to be "repealing and replacing" it. The quest of the health insurance companies to keep... read more

New International Economic Order, Nazi Healthcare
Four Laws, LaRouche's Discovery
In Defense of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton

Read Lyndon LaRouche's 1987 article defending Alexander Hamilton and his creation of the 'American System' of economy, that system which President Trump has referenced in several speeches recently. Mr. LaRouche's... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System
LaRouche's 40 Year History, US Presidency
Trump, and the LaRouche movement, Inspire a Return to Mankind's Mission to Space

On Saturday, March 25, President Donald Trump issued a powerful and inspiring five minute video as his Weekly Address, announcing his intention to lead the nation back into space following seven years of Obama's... read more

Space, New International Economic Order
US Presidency
To GOP Activists, Trump Again Invokes American System Economics

Speaking to a dinner of the Republican National Congressional Committee March 21, President Donald Trump fervently spoke of the "American System of economy" for a second day, following his evocation of Henry Clay,... read more

New International Economic Order, American Credit System
BRICS
The New Silk Road: a True "Recipe for Peace"

in an article published in Forbes magazine March 19, author Wade Shepard offers an excellent, detailed description of China's One Belt, One Road Initiative, underscoring that the global development proposal... read more

World Land-Bridge, New International Economic Order
US Presidency
The War on the British Empire Heats Up

President Trump's refusal to back down from his accusation that the Obama Administration is behind the surveillance and the illegal leaks of classified wire taps, as well as his refusal to deny the truth of Judge... read more

New International Economic Order
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee