Glass-Steagall
London-Saudi Global Terror

The Empire is Collapsing — Now Fight for The Adulthood of Mankind

March 21, 2017
The sun is setting on Buckingham Palace.

President Trump is driving the British Empire and its satrapies in the US and around the world into a state of utter panic. He is rejecting the "special relationship" between the U.S. and the British, openly identifying the crimes of the British and American intelligence agencies -- crimes which have been well known for a very long time (especially since Snowden), but which the culprits believed the world could be induced to forget.

The "free world vs Godless Communism" myth has crumbled, as Trump openly promotes friendship with Russia and China. The lie that "the world is burning up under the industrialized world's carbon emissions" has been dumped into the "Chicken Little" category of childish fairy tales. The libertarian myth that "freedom" means legalized drugs and unfettered speculation is still alive, but facing its death throes, as Glass-Steagall legislation and a war on drugs are now on the table.

FBI chief James Comey and NSA chief Michael Rogers were brought before the House Intelligence Committee, with some members of Congress intent on getting to the truth behind the lies and hysteria against both Russia and the President. Instead, Comey said he could not answer any such questions, since there were ongoing investigations into both the supposed Russian subversion of the presidential election and supposed Russian subversive influence over Trump and his campaign. The hearing became a freak show, with several Democrats sounding even more insane than the Joe McCarthy fanatics during Harry Truman's anti-communist witch hunts of the 1950s.

Trump showed that he would not be cowed, by issuing two messages before the opening of the hearing:

  • "James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus [President of the United States --ed.] colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!"

  • "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign."

What is missing, and is essential, is what Krafft Ehricke, the genius whose rockets took man to the Moon, called the necessary maturation of the human race. His concept of the Extraterrestrial Imperative, that man is not an earthling and that there are no limits to growth, set a mission for mankind, to go beyond the childhood pastime of mud fights with weapons of war, to lift the human spirit to the stars. This requires the necessary development of the creative powers of all citizens of the world.

Today marks the launching by the LaRouche organization of the "100th Anniversary Week of the Birth of Krafft Ehricke." Events and video presentations will take place across the US and Europe over the week, including the LaRouchePAC Policy Committee webcast Monday. This special week is not only to honor Ehricke's life and works, but to "propagate his beautiful ideas on the future of mankind in the universe."

Ehricke is famous for his maxim: "It has been said, 'If God had wanted man to fly, He would have given man wings.' Today we can say, 'If God wanted man to become a spacefaring species, He would have given man a Moon.'"

But, he added, "Technology is not the solution to all our shortcomings. For that we have to grow, we have to mature -- but technology makes it easier." It was this recognition of the necessity of a cultural transformation of the human society on Earth which drew Ehricke into his close friendship and collaboration with Lyndon LaRouche and his movement. He saw in this movement the necessary effort to link the various civilizations on our planet, all with different philosophic and cultural traditions, to join together in the common endeavor to discover the natural laws of the universe and apply them to the uplifting of the species as a whole.

The new paradigm represented by the New Silk Road does exactly that, creating a community of nations with a common destiny of peace through development. This process is now rapidly spreading throughout the world. With the power of the British Empire greatly weakened, but not yet dead, it is mankind's urgent task to bring the United States and Europe out from under the power of this rotting corpse, to create the adulthood of mankind.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Lead
Crush Wall Street
SUPPORTING MATERIAL


The New Silk Road: a True "Recipe for Peace"

in an article published in Forbes magazine March 19, author Wade Shepard offers an excellent, detailed description of China's One Belt, One Road Initiative, underscoring that the global development proposal put forward by President Xi Jinping in 2013 is truly the new name for peace. Shepard has authored several good articles on this subject, written as he travels through the countries that form part of the New Silk Road.

Under the headline, "Coopetition on the New Silk Road: A Recipe for Peace?" Shepard points to the "emerging network of economic corridors, enhanced transportation routes, logistics zones, ports and manufacturing centers which stretch from China to Europe as part of the New Silk Road."

Speaking with Shepard about Xi Jinping's "win-win" concept, Taleh Ziyadov, head of Azerbaijan's new port of Baku, explains: "This hub concept is going to integrate [more] closely most of these countries, and we are going to want the others to succeed as well. Because if I have good roads, good rail, good ports, and if Turkmenistan or Kazakhstan or Georgia doesn't have the same quality of roads, railways or ports, then I'm in trouble."

Shepard quotes Huang Jin of the National University of Singapore, who explained a key dimension to Xi Jinping's 2014 use of the term `community of the Same Destiny.' This, he said, is "a new concept of collective security based on joint economic development. This is all that One Belt One Road is about. If there is a political dimension, that dimension is to try to find a new way to avoid confrontation, try to find a new way to avoid division in the international community that we all learned in the Cold War years."

The New Silk Road, Shepard says, "is a network of mutually supporting endeavors where the success or failure of any one project is dependent on the success or failure of many others." He quotes Karl Gheysen, first CEO of the Khorgos Gateway dry port on Kazakhstan's border with China: "From the overall holistic point of view, this is the creation of something new in logistics. This is a new concept, an entire new market. Volumes will be more than sufficient to support all the stakeholders, and instead of competition, this will create even stronger ties, since all projects will become interconnected; and that is what the New Silk Road is all about: interconnectivity."

Shepard details many of the rail corridors, ports, roads, and other infrastructure projects connecting the countries along the Road, which stand to benefit mutually from them (instead of competing with each other). Once, he notes, it was unheard of, for one country to invest billions of dollars to build infrastructure in another country, but today this is standard operating procedure.

"These big infrastructure deals are now seen as international ties of `friendship,' binding countries together for the long haul, and serve as a platform for increased political cooperation and trade." 



Brits Continue To Rail Against Trump, as Their Universe Crumbles

Against the backdrop of a crumbling imperial system of war and globalization, the British continue to scream bloody murder about the "affront" to the good name of the GCHQ (Britain's communications spy center) spy apparatus, which really has to do with their desperation that the United States is slipping from their grasp under President Trump.

GCHQ has a new boss, current deputy director-general of MI5 Jeremy Fleming, who is expected to hop across the Atlantic as soon as possible to "seek assurances from our partners" that all is well, the London Times reported Sunday. His biggest challenge, the Times adds, will be maintaining GCHQ's "close working relationship with U.S. intelligence agencies."

Hysteria? An "informed source" quoted by the Times rants, "I don't think the rubbish being uttered by the Trump camp will affect the day-to-day operational cooperation between the UK and U.S. intelligence agencies, but it will be important to remind our partners that more consideration and respect need to be afforded to the intelligence communities by the Trump administration." Tut tut.

Revealing is the screed published in The Guardian yesterday by Sir Peter Westmacott, who served as British ambassador in Washington from 2012-2016, and who, in his admiration for Obama—he defends him from any involvement in spying against Trump—liked to say that the U.S. and the UK were "joined at the hip" and always "on the same page." While arguing that the claims of GCHQ spying on Trump were "absurd," Westmacott admitted that the context for the charges "was unsettling" and that London "was understandably keen to kill off any suggestion, however nonsensical, that British intelligence agencies had been acting against the new President's interests."

Westmacott was incensed that Trump failed to seriously answer the question posed to him at his March 17 press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the allegations against GCHQ, (saying instead that he and Merkel shared the experience of being spied on), and that White House press secretary Sean Spicer had denied that any apology to Britain had been made. British press continue to lie that U.S. officials "were forced to make a formal apology" for defaming GCHQ. In their dreams.

The intelligence relationship between Britain and America is "unique and precious," Westmacott affirms. "Gratuitously damaging it by peddling falsehoods and then doing nothing to set the record straight would be a gift to our enemies they could only dream of." 


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

