The War on the British Empire Heats Up

March 19, 2017
GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. Photo: Defence Images CC-SA

President Trump's refusal to back down from his accusation that the Obama Administration is behind the surveillance and the illegal leaks of classified wire taps, as well as his refusal to deny the truth of Judge Napolitano's revelations about GCHQ's complicity (or, more likely, direct control) over the color revolution against the U.S. government, is driving the British Empire into panicked self-exposure.

The British press lied wildly on Friday that the U.S. had "apologized" for the White House press spokesman Sean Spicer quoting Napolitano's charge against GCHQ. In fact, the British Ambassador to the U.S. approached Spicer at a reception, and Prime Minster May's national security advisor called General McMaster, but neither of them apologized. Trump himself, in his press conference with Merkel, said Spicer had only reported the words of a "talented legal expert."

The New York Times is frantic that the "special relationship" is deteriorating rapidly. "The conspiracy theorizing also tested what is often called the special relationship between the United States and Britain," they whine today. "American intelligence agencies enjoy a closer collaboration with their British counterparts than any other in the world. GCHQ was the first agency to warn the United States government that Russia was hacking Democratic Party emails during the presidential campaign." Indeed they were — the first lie of this round. The Times also rolls out a group of Anglo-agents from among the Republicans, the Democrats, and the neocons to cry about the grave danger to the special relationship.

A monitoring of Fox News, owned and run by the British Empire's Rupert Murdoch, is most revealing in this regard. While the dumbed-down American population was told to believe that "Fox is right and CNN is left and never the twain shall meet," they are equally hysterical about Trump attacking the British.

As to GCHQ, when Snowden revealed in 2014 that Merkel's cell phone had been taped by the NSA, the Germans quickly determined that it was both the NSA and GCHQ, and that both had listening posts on the roofs of their Embassies in Berlin. Also, that all intercepts in Europe went to the U.S. through a British cable. Trump's quip that he and Merkel had something in common goes beyond corrupt U.S. intelligence, and straight to the Brits.

On Monday, March 16, the House Intelligence Committee has called FBI chief James Comey and NSA chief Mike Rogers to testify on all of this. Also, Senator Grassley's letter of March 6 to Comey, demanding all records of contacts, payments, contracts, etc. (including any role from the White House) with MI6 scam artist Christopher Steele regarding his scurrilous report on Trump's Russia connections, also demanded that responses be in by Monday.

An interesting week ahead.

Sunday, March 19, 2017
Helga Zepp-LaRouche Comments on Merkel's Visit to the White House

Helga Zepp LaRouche

"The atmosphere could hardly have been more uneasy between Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump during her visit to the White House. No handshake for the cameras, next to no eye contact, strained faces for both of them. Not only is there no chemistry between them, but it is obvious that in the current trans-Atlantic geometry, no solution for the tensions can be found. There is nonetheless, a way out in sight, but it can only be found on a totally different, higher level: the win-win cooperation with China and the New Silk Road, which the United States and Germany have both been invited to join."

Such is the opening observation of Helga Zepp-LaRouche in an analysis for the German weekly Neue Solidarität written on March 18, one day after the German Chancellor met with the U.S. President. Mrs. Zepp-LaRouche heads the German political party Civil Rights Movement Solidarity, Bürgerrechtsbewegung Solidarität (BüSo), and founded the Schiller Institute internationally.

Zepp-LaRouche continues: "Given the fact that Trump's election meant the defeat of the neo-liberal, neo-conservative policy of Hillary Clinton, whom he called 'America's Angela Merkel,' and that Merkel was considered as 'Obama's closest ally,' it was not to be expected that the two of them would be on the same wavelength. Thus, the New York Times headlined its coverage 'Merkel Meets Trump, the Defender Versus the Disrupter.' When, during the joint press conference, a correspondent of Die Welt attempted to provoke Trump by bringing up the charges that the British intelligence agency GCHQ had wiretapped him for the Obama Administration, Trump turned to Merkel and commented with humor: 'at least we have something in common.' Trump got the laughs for that, while Mrs. Merkel could hardly muster a smile."

Similar divergences also surfaced, Helga Zepp-LaRouche went on, at the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Baden Baden, where they were unable to agree on formulations about "protectionism" and "fair trade."

Much more promising, however, in Helga Zepp-LaRouche's view, is the dynamic created by China's diplomatic initiatives to prepare for the May 14-15 Belt and Road Forum summit in Beijing.



Tillerson in China — Prepare for the Next 50 Years

Secretary Rex Tillerson is in China, meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and State Council Member Yang Jiechi Saturday, and President Xi Jinping Sunday. In an interview with Independent Journal Review's Erin McPike, Tillerson took what could be described as a "Chinese" view of things: "I do think that the Chinese and the U.S. need to have a fresh conversation about what will define the relationship between the United States and China for the next 50 years. We can look back and see how successful we've been, 40 years of what I would say has been a very successful relationship with two very powerful nations living with one another without conflict. But now we find that there are issues arising that have gone unresolved. And I think, how we are able to talk about those and how we are able to chart our course forward is going to set, potentially, the relationship in a new era of existing together without conflict, in an era of non-conflict."

The meeting with Wang Yi reflected this. They spoke for two hours, in part on the North Korea issue. Unlike the war-mongering press coverage in the West about "all options on the table" and "no talks now," Tillerson said after their meeting that the two sides agree that we must "bring North Korea to a different place, where we are hopeful we can begin a dialogue."

In his interview, Tillerson also said: "Our objective is to have the regime in North Korea come to a conclusion that the reasons that they have felt they have had to develop nuclear weapons, those reasons are not well-founded. We want to change that understanding ..., we do not intend to be a threat to you." Only close U.S.-China cooperation could convince Pyongyang that this were true.

On Xi Jinping meeting with Trump, Tillerson said: "The overall China-U.S. relationship really needs better clarity that can only be achieved by a meeting between our two leaders — a face to face meeting — and some time for them to be together and some time for us to exchange views in a number of these areas, whether economic or security or cultural and people-to-people."


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

