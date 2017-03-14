THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

China Initiative Wants To Help Trump's 2026 U.S.A. Vision; British Intelligence Wants To Impeach or Kill Him

March 14, 2017
President Trump in a cabinet meeting. March 13, 2017. [[email protected]]
PDF icon 20160314-china-initiative.pdf

If the growing number of reports that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet in Florida next month are true, the way is open for President Trump to collaborate with China's global growth and progress driver -- the so-called New Silk Road or Belt and Road Initiative -- as Barack Obama refused to do. The horizon goals Trump set out for America's "250th Anniversary" in 2026 -- peace with nations including our current "adversaries," a renewed modern economic infrastructure, "our footsteps on distant worlds" -- would then have far better prospect of being reached. Those goals are not on the leadership's agenda of either of the United States' warring political parties.

The British intelligence and security apparatus has turned Democratic Party shock at Trump's election victory, into a full mobilization, still at high intensity, to remove him by impeachment or resignation. Some at high levels of the European elites would contemplate assassination as well. One British intelligence operative after another (the latest reported in detail in this Briefing) has injected "the intelligence to destroy Trump" into the American political process, through Obama and his George Soros faction of Democrats. Monday, March 20 is another targetted, key date in their effort to bring Trump down by fake scandals, if Obama Democrats keep playing the fool for it.

The British oligarchy cannot bear the idea of a U.S. President rejecting geopolitics and financial empire, in favor of national development and "win-win" cooperation among the major powers -- United States, Russia, China, India, Japan, and others. This is what is at stake in upcoming meetings with Xi Jinping and, perhaps, with Russian President Putin.

The goals of rebuilding America's infrastructure, of returning to the Moon permanently and going beyond, cannot be reached otherwise. There is not the $5-8 trillion needed for a new, high-technology U.S. infrastructure system without the world's champions at this, China and Japan particularly, taking part. The Belt and Road Initiative, and China now calls its global building initiative, is key to this new paradigm; and also to prospects of peace in the Middle East in collaboration with Russia.

It is useful that the Belt and Road Initiative's summit leader, Yang Jiechi, is also the man who spent two days of meetings with Trump's team in Washington and New York last month. But the critical actions to make this work are up to us. That means breaking Wall Street's power by forcing through a Glass-Steagall banking reorganization; pushing forward a Hamiltonian national credit institution which the United States entirely lacks; and keeping "rebuilding America" at the highest level of fusion power development and exploration of the solar system. Lyndon LaRouche put forward these "four laws to save the United States" several years ago, precisely to achieve this goal of collaboration which represents his entire life's work. And he's warned that the British crown powers will not tolerate "losing" the United States to this new paradigm; they must be defeated for it to come to fruition.

Asia Times Column Highlights Schiller 2016 Berlin Conference

A column by George Koo in the Asia Times of March 13, recommends to the Trump Administration, a presentation given by Daisuke Kotegawa at the June 2016 Berlin Conference of the Schiller Institute on the New Silk Road. Mr. Koo has worked as scientist and engineer at the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and is an entrepreneur, one of the "Committee of 100" of prominent Chinese Americans.

Kotegawa's "lesson" which Koo is recommending to Trump, was that Japanese investment of billions in new infrastructure in China decades ago, has today become wealth for Japan in the form of Chinese tourists and other investments in Japan's economy now, because China has prospered. Similarly, China's "win-win" policy now is that its investments of this kind will "blow back" to it, because other countries will prosper from those investments.

Citing the huge infrastructure deficits just reported by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and Trump's intentions in this area, Koo writes, "This is where China comes in. It has  gone from being a recipient of soft loans and foreign assistance to becoming the world's largest investor, partner and builder of infrastructure projects. The Chinese have taken their Silk Road initiative around the world, and countries are eager to work with China because it has developed a reputation producing quality results on schedule and at low cost — and with attractive financing terms.

"All the Trump administration needs to do is be willing to take a different approach to bilateral relations with China, a new look based on what's in the national interest of the United States."

The Committee of 100 has taken an active role in promoting the Belt and Road Initiative within the United States, including conferences in New York and San Francisco at which LaRouche PAC has been very active.

Daisuke Kotegawa – Canon Institute Japan, former representative of Japan to the IMF addressing June 2016 Schiller Institute conference, Berlin, Germany.



British Agents: Louise 'Unmensch' Wants To Meet Christopher Steele To Impeach President Trump

Louise Mensch, the former British Conservative parliamentarian at the center of the latest "get Trump" operation, has been getting some more undeserved attention. Mensch — better referred to as "Unmensch," a German word signifying someone who has no redeeming qualities for humanity — was on BBC's popular Sunday Politics show, calling for Trump's impeachment because of his "obvious" ties to Russia before the election.

"That's cheating," she said, "in the sense he'll be impeached for it and should go to jail for it, rightly, really, and so should everybody in his campaign that colluded, which is more or less everybody in his campaign."

Ms. Unmensch has been featured by the Daily Beast claiming that she has had firm reports since October of FISA Court FBI warrants in the United States revealing Trump ties to Russia. She had them, she says, due to her close ties to British intelligence, and their "trust" for her. Now, in a March 12 NBC-TV interview, Unmensch said that Trump's charge of intercepts at Trump Tower is "real news, not fake," but by revealing it during an ongoing investigation [of himself], he had committed the "impeachable crime of obstruction of justice. He's in impeachable trouble, obstruction of justice trouble," she repeated.

Unmensch was also the center of a feature article in Sunday's (Murdoch-owned) London Times, and articles last week in NPR and the Daily Beast. The picture that is emerging, however, is one of a troubled operative, who believes she is a "temporary superpower," one who, because of "raging ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder], is capable of intense concentration, not to mention that, she "really cares." One source, commenting on her allegation of Trump having Breitbart killed in order to advance Bannon, said, "This is crazy talk," another more bluntly saying, "She's batsh*t crazy."

With 178,000 "followers" of her Twitter feed, Mensch churns out a steady stream of expletive-laden tweets, determined to prove what she argues is "blindingly obvious," that Donald Trump won the election only with Russian help. In December, 2016, she "quietly relinquished" her control of Heat Street to "pursue unspecified digital projects at the site's parent company, News Corp.," according to the Daily Beast.

Today, Mensch told the Times, her one desire is that she "really [wants] to meet Chris Steele" — British intelligence author of the infamous "dossier" on Trump's alleged bribery by Russians. She said of Steele, "I 'heart' you so much and I just really want to meet you in the worst way. I am such a fangirl."


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

