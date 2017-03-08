Brits Are Homicidal At the Danger Of Bringing the U.S. Into the New Paradigm

You have to ask yourself: Why are the British so out-of- control apoplectic, that they are willing to fully expose themselves as they deploy to topple, or kill, President Trump?

It is, after all, the British Empire's hand that is directly evident in these efforts, as Lyndon LaRouche has repeatedly stressed.

It was British intelligence that began "investigating" Trump's purported links to Russia almost a year ago, a task picked up by then-CIA director John Brennan in April 2016 with his multi-agency "get Trump" task force.

It was British intelligence that in August 2016 stepped in-- after 2-3 failed attempts by Obama administration officials to get FISA warrants sworn out against Trump and Russian diplomats-- providing "intelligence leads" that finally got the FISA order issued in October.

It was former British MP Louise Mensch who published an article in late October 2016, headlined "FBI 'Granted FISA Warrant' Covering Trump Camp's Ties To Russia." Yesterday, Mrs. Mensch, an executive at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. who has been "investigating" Trump's purported ties to Russia for a long time, vociferously denied that her reporting had confirmed Trump's charges of Obama wiretapping against him.

It was British MI-6's Christopher Steele who fabricated the dodgy dossier jam-packed with lies about Trump's contacts with Russia, which was then given wide circulation by Brennan and then DIA James Clapper, et al.

It was British Gen. Sir Adrian Bradshaw, #2 at NATO, who last week averred that (non-existent) Russian hacking during the U.S. elections rose to the standard of a violation of Article 5 of the NATO charter, which calls for joint military response against a foreign military attack.

And it was the British Defense Ministry which on March 6 rolled out a major policy initiative for tighter NATO-EU cybersecurity cooperation against Russian cyber attacks and other forms of "hybrid warfare."

Small wonder, then, that Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told CNN yesterday that what is happening in the U.S. "is something unbelievable, and I don't actually think it corresponds with our national interests--I mean both interests of the U.S. and Russia... All this hysteria in public opinion, hysteria in official Washington, hysteria in American media, is doing lots of harm to the future of our bilateral relationship... It is emotional extremism, of trying to make a toxic country out of Russia."

What has the British, and their assets such as Obama and Soros, so apoplectic, is the clear and present danger that the U.S. could be brought into the global New Paradigm being forged under the leadership of China and Russia. The Trump administration has created a potential for that to happen, especially through the re-establishment of a sane policy of cooperation with Russia--witness the working meeting yesterday in Turkey of the military chiefs of staff of the U.S., Russia, and Turkey. But it is a potential that will only be realized by a dramatic policy swing away from the bankrupt Wall Street and City of London, and towards Glass-Steagall and LaRouche's Four Laws.

Where LPAC organizers focus the population's attention on these central issues, and the need to re-establish a Mission for the Good for the United States, people from all parts of the political spectrum display openness and are responsive.

Lyndon LaRouche today commented on this organizing process in a discussion with associates, noting that such a response is good and natural. Unless there are Obama and similar plants in town hall and other meetings, the anti-Russia/anti-Trump histrionics doesn't work. People recognize the fraud they are being fed--and they are fed up.

The voice of Krafft Ehricke and his call for man's extra-terrestrial imperative, LaRouche said, is like magic. Educating people as to his ideas and legacy is one of the best things we can do to return America to its rightful mission for mankind--and to drive the British Empire totally mad with impotent rage.