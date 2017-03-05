Transatlantic Nations Face Financial Collapse and Civil War—Trump Must Go With Glass Steagall & Join the New Silk Road!

While the "color revolution" hysteria targeting President Donald Trump continues across Europe and the United States, the truth behind this "new McCarthyism" is also coming out.

Calls for Trump's assassination have appeared in several European press and across the blogosphere. Obama's Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who refused to jail any bankers for their crimes of drug money laundering and bringing down the US economy, has now publicly called for violent demonstrations, noting that in the past, people "bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again." Comparing the Obama/Soros-led coup attempt against the government of the United States to the Civil Rights movement is both a lie and an abomination. The only legitimate comparison is to the violent, neo-nazi led coup in Ukraine in 2014, which EIR has documented, which was run by the exact same operatives.

It is not the imagined offense to "our western values" which drives this attempted coup, but rather the desperate British Empire and its assets in the United States, which are terrified that the imperial division of the world, essential to maintaining their bankrupt western financial system through wars and austerity, is being threatened by Trump's efforts to bring the U.S. into cooperation with Russia and China. Such cooperation, uniting the world through a new paradigm based on peace and development, will have no place for the speculative financial institutions which thrive on gambling, drug money, and wars. Trump is preparing to meet with both Putin and Xi Jinping in the coming months. Cooperation on fighting terrorism, and bringing the U.S. into the New Silk Road process, would mean the end of Empire — perhaps for good.

Yet Trump has yet to fulfill his campaign promise to restore Glass Steagall, to end the tyranny of the Wall Street "too big to fail" banks which have sucked the credit out of the entire trans-Atlantic financial system to feed their derivatives bubble. That bubble is now bigger by half than the one which blew up in 2008 following the insane securitization of sub-prime mortgages and other worthless speculative assets. If the President is to succeed in rebuilding the US economy, and ending the worst drug crisis in the nation's history, he must immediately restore the Hamiltonian financial principles which have driven every era of American progress.

FDR's Glass Steagall crack down on Wall Street is the model — and the only model — which can prevent the far worse financial blow-out now threatening the European and American banking system. Only with that initial step can the restoration of sound banking principles — directing national credit into industry, agriculture, infrastructure and the restoration of scientific progress — truly make America great again. This is the nature of LaRouche's Four Laws.

The potential for such a revolutionary transformation of the nation and the world has never been as great as it is today. The campaign to bring down the Trump presidency is failing to convince the American public. After Trump accused Obama, and Obama "left overs" in the intelligence community, of running the campaign of lies accusing him of illegal ties to Russia, the New York Times was forced to admit exactly that. In a March 2 article, the Times detailed the Obama administration's placing of unvetted (and false) secret reports into official documents, lowering their classification level in order to maximize their circulation, and preparing for criminal investigations based on those lies.

Now Trump has accused Obama of tapping his Trump Tower offices during the campaign, adding that "This is Nixon/Watergate," and "This is McCarthyism." He has demanded a full investigation by the Congress. Obama's head of National Intelligence James Clapper — best known for his lie to the Congress in 2013, denying that the Intelligence Community was monitoring millions of Americans (exposed as false by the Snowden revelations) — went on NBC's Meet the Press today to deny that any such wire tapping of Trump Tower took place (although being a bit more careful this time, saying "to the best of my knowledge"). We shall see.

LaRouchePAC teams attended pro-Trump rallies around the country on Saturday, finding both high recognition of LaRouche's years of exposure of Obama's crimes, and openness to the effort to get both Democrats and Republicans to call on Trump to proceed with his Glass Steagall pledge. But it was noted by the organizers that the population, like the Congress, is self absorbed with partisan attacks, with little concern, or even ideas, about crucial policy issues. The LaRouche Four Laws intervention has never been more urgent. With the trans-Atlantic banking system ready to burst, and the frantic effort to provoke a civil war or a coup in the United States, there is no time for a lack of clarity.

As Helga Zepp-LaRouche told her associates today: "This is the battle of our lives. People should not be stupid."