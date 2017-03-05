THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Transatlantic Nations Face Financial Collapse and Civil War—Trump Must Go With Glass Steagall & Join the New Silk Road!

March 5, 2017
While the "color revolution" hysteria targeting President Donald Trump continues across Europe and the United States, the truth behind this "new McCarthyism" is also coming out.        

Calls for Trump's assassination have appeared in several European press and across the blogosphere. Obama's Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who refused to jail any bankers for their crimes of drug money laundering and bringing down the US economy, has now publicly called for violent demonstrations, noting that in the past, people "bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again." Comparing the Obama/Soros-led coup attempt against the government of the United States to the Civil Rights movement is both a lie and an abomination. The only legitimate comparison is to the violent, neo-nazi led coup in Ukraine in 2014, which EIR has documented, which was run by the exact same operatives.

It is not the imagined offense to "our western values" which drives this attempted coup, but rather the desperate British Empire and its assets in the United States, which are terrified that the imperial division of the world, essential to maintaining their bankrupt western financial system through wars and austerity, is being threatened by Trump's efforts to bring the U.S. into cooperation with Russia and China. Such cooperation, uniting the world through a new paradigm based on peace and development, will have no place for the speculative financial institutions which thrive on gambling, drug money, and wars. Trump is preparing to meet with both Putin and Xi Jinping in the coming months. Cooperation on fighting terrorism, and bringing the U.S. into the New Silk Road process, would mean the end of Empire — perhaps for good.        

Yet Trump has yet to fulfill his campaign promise to restore Glass Steagall, to end the tyranny of the Wall Street "too big to fail" banks which have sucked the credit out of the entire trans-Atlantic financial system to feed their derivatives bubble. That bubble is now bigger by half than the one which blew up in 2008 following the insane securitization of sub-prime mortgages and other worthless speculative assets. If the President is to succeed in rebuilding the US economy, and ending the worst drug crisis in the nation's history, he must immediately restore the Hamiltonian financial principles which have driven every era of American progress.        

FDR's Glass Steagall crack down on Wall Street is the model — and the only model — which can prevent the far worse financial blow-out now threatening the European and American banking system. Only with that initial step can the restoration of sound banking principles — directing national credit into industry, agriculture, infrastructure and the restoration of scientific progress — truly make America great again. This is the nature of LaRouche's Four Laws.

The potential for such a revolutionary transformation of the nation and the world has never been as great as it is today. The campaign to bring down the Trump presidency is failing to convince the American public. After Trump accused Obama, and Obama "left overs" in the intelligence community, of running the campaign of lies accusing him of illegal ties to Russia, the New York Times was forced to admit exactly that. In a March 2 article, the Times detailed the Obama administration's placing of unvetted (and false) secret reports into official documents, lowering their classification level in order to maximize their circulation, and preparing for criminal investigations based on those lies.        

Now Trump has accused Obama of tapping his Trump Tower offices during the campaign, adding that "This is Nixon/Watergate," and "This is McCarthyism." He has demanded a full investigation by the Congress. Obama's head of National Intelligence James Clapper — best known for his lie to the Congress in 2013, denying that the Intelligence Community was monitoring millions of Americans (exposed as false by the Snowden revelations) — went on NBC's Meet the Press today to deny that any such wire tapping of Trump Tower took place (although being a bit more careful this time, saying "to the best of my knowledge"). We shall see.        

LaRouchePAC teams attended pro-Trump rallies around the country on Saturday, finding both high recognition of LaRouche's years of exposure of Obama's crimes, and openness to the effort to get both Democrats and Republicans to call on Trump to proceed with his Glass Steagall pledge. But it was noted by the organizers that the population, like the Congress, is self absorbed with partisan attacks, with little concern, or even ideas, about crucial policy issues. The LaRouche Four Laws intervention has never been more urgent. With the trans-Atlantic banking system ready to burst, and the frantic effort to provoke a civil war or a coup in the United States, there is no time for a lack of clarity.        

As Helga Zepp-LaRouche told her associates today: "This is the battle of our lives. People should not be stupid."

Sunday, March 5, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
SUPPORTING MATERIAL


Economist Identifies the American System behind China's Economic Miracle

Michael Pettis, a professor of finance at the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University in Beijing, who also maintains a blog at the Carnegie Endowment, has reposted an article he first published in 2013 titled: "China and the History of U.S. Growth Models." Pettis quite competently shows that the Hamiltonian "American System" has generated many economic development processes around the world, including the recent economic miracle in China. He traces the American System school while also ridiculing the economic ideas of Jefferson and Jackson. He reports on the influence of Hamiltonian ideas on periods of economic development in Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and now China, among others. While it is an old article, his reposting it at this time is telling.

A few excerpts:

"I have often argued that the Chinese development model is an old one and can trace its roots at least as far back as the American System of the 1820s and 1830s. This system was itself based primarily on the works of the astonishing first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. (See especially his three main reports to Congress: his First Report on The Public Credit of January 14, 1790; his Second Report on The Public Credit of December 13, 1790, and most importantly his brilliant Report on Manufactures of December 5, 1791. The Second Report on The Public Credit is sometimes also known as the Report on a National Bank.)

"Aside from Alexander Hamilton, its intellectual and political godfather, the main proponents of the American System were figures like Henry Clay, Henry and Mathew Carey, John Calhoun, and even Abraham Lincoln himself. Their vision of economic policymaking was looked down upon as naïve and even foolish by most American academic economists schooled as they were in the laissez faire doctrines then fashionable in England. But I think it is hard for any economic historian not to feel relieved that neither the academics nor the Jeffersonian and Jacksonian factions had the clout to force what they deemed good economic policy onto U.S. development. America got rich in part by doing the wrong things." [He also discusses Friedrich List and E. Peshine Smith.]


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

