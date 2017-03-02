THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

New Campaign to bring LaRouche's Four Economic Laws to Trump's Desk and Minds of American People

March 2, 2017
President Trump at the State of the Union Address to Congress. Feb 28, 2017 [[email protected]]
PDF icon 20170302-new-campaign.pdf

"I think the global crisis can be stopped; we have to mobilize to do it," Lyndon LaRouche asserted in the course of a policy review of President Donald Trump's Feb. 28 address to Congress, and the political actions that must now be taken, moving forward. Those actions, which LPAC will now undertake, include rallies, lobbying, petition drives, and educational work calling on President Trump to immediately implement FDR's Glass-Steagall Law, as the first step towards returning the U.S. to a Hamiltonian credit system that will permit the financing of a science-driven rejuvenation of the American economy--in other words, Lyndon LaRouche's Four Laws.

Trump's Feb. 28 speech to Congress and the American people, kept the international process in motion towards creating a global New Paradigm to replace the disastrous British Empire and its policies of speculation and genocide--the legacy of the Obama and Bush administrations. The incessant activities of China and Russia around building a New Silk Road for the entire planet, continue to play the central role in that paradigm shift.

In his speech, Trump presented a hopeful vision for the future of the United States, as we approach our 250th anniversary as a nation in 2026. He recalled the 1876 centennial celebration in Philadelphia, where "the country's builders and artists and inventors showed off their creations." And he asked "What kind of country will we leave for our children?"; only to answer: "American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream."

Trump also issued a call for constructing peace, rather than the endless wars of recent presidencies. "America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align" --a clear reference to his oft-stated willingness to cooperate with Russia, China, and other nations, much to the horror of the British and Obama.

And President Trump also emphasized the need to reactivate the economy with the help of protectionist policies, such as those implemented by Abraham Lincoln, who rightly warned, Trump reminded listeners, that the "abandonment of the protective policy by the American government [will] produce want and ruin among our people." Trump denounced and detailed the wreckage produced under Obama and Bush, especially the devastation of the inner cities, and vowed to reverse it.

But Trump shied away from any mention of Glass-Steagall, or of the Hamiltonian credit system that is actually required to make his stated intentions a reality.

The world is not yet in safe waters, Helga Zepp-LaRouche noted in the course of the mentioned policy discussion. The blowout of the trans-Atlantic financial system is imminent; the euro crisis is fully back on center stage, and the euro itself could disappear even before the U.K. formally files for Brexit. So it is extremely urgent that LaRouche's Four Laws be immediately taken up by the Trump administration, and it is the special responsibility of the LaRouche movement internationally to ensure that those Laws are known, understood in their deepest scientific import, widely disseminated, and made the law of the land.

As Lyndon LaRouche quipped: "Those are one of the best laws I ever passed."

Thursday, March 2, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Crush Wall Street
Four Laws
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

BRICS, Crush Wall Street, Four Laws, US Presidency
A Moment for Greatness

Initial reports from our International Day of Truth on the third anniversary of Obama and Soros's Nazi coup in Ukraine, show Americans and others responding to us in unexpectedly rational and sensible ways, often... read more

Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Stop Obama's and Soros's 'Maidan' in America

Today will be a day of rallies in American cities, a "Day of Truth" about the Obama/George Soros neo-fascist coup in the Ukraine in 2014, and the coup Obama and Soros are attempting right now against President Donald... read more

London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Jail Obama for Treason

Barack Obama, after eight years of mass killing with drones and genocidal "regime change" wars, has refused to retire from his treasonous role, but is now leading an insurrection against the democratically elected... read more

Impeach Obama, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Obama's Organization Wants Another Ukraine Coup Now, in America

Members of both Houses of Congress spoke out this week against Obama-appointed U.S. diplomats and George Soros' foundations acting together to overthrow the elected government of Macedonia. But a few of them are... read more

Narco-Terrorism, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Our Role at This Critical Moment, Redefined Afresh by Lyndon LaRouche

Joseph Cotto published the second part of his four-part interview of Lyndon LaRouche in the San Francisco Review of Books yesterday. Two aspects of what Mr. LaRouche said there, have special relevance for our crucial... read more

Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street
End the British Queen’s “Color Revolution” in the U.S.

The financial system is about to blow up. If President Trump goes with Glass-Steagall, that will be the end of the British system of finance, of speculation and looting. Aware of this, Soros and Obama are doing what... read more

Glass-Steagall, Narco-Terrorism
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee