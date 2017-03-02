New Campaign to bring LaRouche's Four Economic Laws to Trump's Desk and Minds of American People

"I think the global crisis can be stopped; we have to mobilize to do it," Lyndon LaRouche asserted in the course of a policy review of President Donald Trump's Feb. 28 address to Congress, and the political actions that must now be taken, moving forward. Those actions, which LPAC will now undertake, include rallies, lobbying, petition drives, and educational work calling on President Trump to immediately implement FDR's Glass-Steagall Law, as the first step towards returning the U.S. to a Hamiltonian credit system that will permit the financing of a science-driven rejuvenation of the American economy--in other words, Lyndon LaRouche's Four Laws.

Trump's Feb. 28 speech to Congress and the American people, kept the international process in motion towards creating a global New Paradigm to replace the disastrous British Empire and its policies of speculation and genocide--the legacy of the Obama and Bush administrations. The incessant activities of China and Russia around building a New Silk Road for the entire planet, continue to play the central role in that paradigm shift.

In his speech, Trump presented a hopeful vision for the future of the United States, as we approach our 250th anniversary as a nation in 2026. He recalled the 1876 centennial celebration in Philadelphia, where "the country's builders and artists and inventors showed off their creations." And he asked "What kind of country will we leave for our children?"; only to answer: "American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream."

Trump also issued a call for constructing peace, rather than the endless wars of recent presidencies. "America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align" --a clear reference to his oft-stated willingness to cooperate with Russia, China, and other nations, much to the horror of the British and Obama.

And President Trump also emphasized the need to reactivate the economy with the help of protectionist policies, such as those implemented by Abraham Lincoln, who rightly warned, Trump reminded listeners, that the "abandonment of the protective policy by the American government [will] produce want and ruin among our people." Trump denounced and detailed the wreckage produced under Obama and Bush, especially the devastation of the inner cities, and vowed to reverse it.

But Trump shied away from any mention of Glass-Steagall, or of the Hamiltonian credit system that is actually required to make his stated intentions a reality.

The world is not yet in safe waters, Helga Zepp-LaRouche noted in the course of the mentioned policy discussion. The blowout of the trans-Atlantic financial system is imminent; the euro crisis is fully back on center stage, and the euro itself could disappear even before the U.K. formally files for Brexit. So it is extremely urgent that LaRouche's Four Laws be immediately taken up by the Trump administration, and it is the special responsibility of the LaRouche movement internationally to ensure that those Laws are known, understood in their deepest scientific import, widely disseminated, and made the law of the land.

As Lyndon LaRouche quipped: "Those are one of the best laws I ever passed."