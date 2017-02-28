We're At a Moment of Great Potential; Not a Moment to Lose!

In the hours before Pres. Donald Trump's first address to the joint session of Congress tonight, high-level envoys for Russia and China each stated their nation's interest in collaborating with the United States in strategic affairs. These developments are indicative of the potential to pull the world out of the danger of geopolitical confrontation--the hallmark for centuries, of British Empire practices, and into a new era of beneficial relations the world over. There are also initiatives for making a break into a new era of mutual economic benefit--"win-win," as Chinese Pres. Xi Jinping calls it. But time is very short.

In Moscow today, Russian Dep. Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov addressed the Duma, stating that Russia would welcome the U.S. to collaborate against terrorism, and also to conduct a dialogue on the danger of nuclear weapons. He confirmed that "practical preparations" were underway for a meeting between Trump and Pres. Vladimir Putin.

In Washington, D.C. yesterday, Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi met Trump at the White House, conveying greetings from Pres. Xi. He reported China's willingness, "to enhance exchanges with the U.S. at all levels, from top-down," and to, "expand coordination and cooperation with the U.S. on bilateral, regional and global issues..." There are discussions about a possible meeting of the heads of state in May.

Thus, whatever President Trump's exact words and stress to Congress tonight, the present moment of potential is manifest and precious. But nothing is settled. There are other elements in play in the Trump camp, which are fighting for dominance.

Look at the continued U.S. involvement in the Bush-Cheney-Obama policy of perpetual warfare in Southwest Asia. At the UN Security Council this morning, Russia and China had to vote down a wrongful resolution to penalize Syria, originated by Britain and France, and stupidly backed by the United States (The resolution alleges, without proof, that the Syrian government gas-bombed its people in 2014 and 2015, and imposes sanctions and bans). President Putin spoke out from his trip in Central Asia this morning to denounce attempted sanctions against the Syrian leadership, "I think the move is totally inappropriate now. It does not help, would not help, the negotiation process. It would only hurt or undermine confidence during the process."

The realization of potential to end the current era of warfare and misery depends on the intervention of ourselves and collaborators. In a Day of Action called by LaRouchePAC this week, a show of force on Capitol Hill will take place Wednesday, by delegations from the eastern seaboard, pushing Congress to move on reinstating Glass-Steagall, and LaRouche's Four Laws package. Some 5,500 signatures for Glass-Steagall were already delivered through today, to various Congressmen, as well as to the White House. In addition, dozens of selected Congressional offices are receiving copies of the EIR dossier released last week, "Obama-Soros Color Revolution--Ukraine, 2014; USA, 2017?"

Trump himself denounced Obama and this color revolution crowd, in a Fox News TV interview, referring to the protests, fake news, and incessant accusations on Russia. Trump said, "I think he [obama] is behind it. I also think it is politics, that's the way it is. You never know what's exactly happening behind the scenes...I think that President Obama is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security...."

For many Americans, they now begin to see, for the first time, a Maidan against their own government. Plans are now in motion to release `truth dossiers' each of the coming weeks, to get out the truth on what was perpetrated in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. The series will begin with documentation of the genocide in Yemen.