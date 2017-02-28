Trump Addresses Congress: Will Obama's Coup Attempt Against Him Be Defeated?

The intense attacks on President Donald Trump by liberal, "globalist" media and party leaders in Europe and the United States, are being exposed as a coup attempt against any U.S.-Russia cooperation, or even relations. As House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes judged it yesterday, "This is a new McCarthyism." Hopefully, the exposed coup is losing ground. But crucial questions now concern the President's speech to a joint session of Congress tonight.

How will the President deal with these "McCarthyite" demands for a policy of confrontation and even war with Russia and China? Will President Trump, as he has indicated, present plans for large-scale modern infrastructure investment in the U.S. economy? This is not just the most widely supported promise of Trump's presidency. It is the means of putting real productivity and productive employment back into an economy which, without that, faces another, imminent, financial crash. Big European banks are reporting huge losses. Just the suggestion being spread in the financial media, that Trump's much discussed infrastructure plans are "on hold," has led to warnings that a general blowout of debts will occur this Spring, from such as former Reagan official David Stockman and other "market analysts."

The critical issue is a Hamiltonian credit institution to make these investments work at the most productive technological level. Schemes of tax giveaways "for infrastructure" will produce nothing.

Will the President talk about the space program, and his indicated desire for an early return to manned exploration and development of the Moon? NASA on Feb. 24 indicated a feasibility study request from the Administration. This points to a still higher level of productivity advances. The Moon is not just the next testing ground for new technologies and energy resources; it is mankind's essential first step to the Solar System and beyond. This was the leading subject of discussion of Monday's LaRouchePAC National Policy Committee meeting.

Will President Trump propose the Glass-Steagall Act to Congress, as he did when campaigning in October; and as both political parties' presidential platforms demanded? Its bipartisan support in the American population has grown widely under the threat of an even more devastating financial crash. Without breaking up the Wall Street and London megabanks and shutting down their speculation casinos -- before they blow out again -- neither investments in productivity and scientific progress, nor lending for productive employment, will occur.

Once again, the "Four New Laws to save the nation" outlined as essential by Lyndon LaRouche two and one-half years ago -- and for which thousands of petitions have been delivered to the White House in the week leading to tonight's Presidential address. As LaRouche said even then, in June 2014, the actions expressed in those "Four Laws" are not "an option," but imperative.