THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Stop WWIII

Trump Addresses Congress: Will Obama's Coup Attempt Against Him Be Defeated?

February 28, 2017
President Trump addresses CPAC on February 24, 2017. [[email protected]]
PDF icon 20160228-trump-congress.pdf

The intense attacks on President Donald Trump by liberal, "globalist" media and party leaders in Europe and the United States, are being exposed as a coup attempt against any U.S.-Russia cooperation, or even relations. As House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes judged it yesterday, "This is a new McCarthyism." Hopefully, the exposed coup is losing ground. But crucial questions now concern the President's speech to a joint session of Congress tonight.

How will the President deal with these "McCarthyite" demands for a policy of confrontation and even war with Russia and China? Will President Trump, as he has indicated, present plans for large-scale modern infrastructure investment in the U.S. economy? This is not just the most widely supported promise of Trump's presidency. It is the means of putting real productivity and productive employment back into an economy which, without that, faces another, imminent, financial crash. Big European banks are reporting huge losses. Just the suggestion being spread in the financial media, that Trump's much discussed infrastructure plans are "on hold," has led to warnings that a general blowout of debts will occur this Spring, from such as former Reagan official David Stockman and other "market analysts."

The critical issue is a Hamiltonian credit institution to make these investments work at the most productive technological level. Schemes of tax giveaways "for infrastructure" will produce nothing.

Will the President talk about the space program, and his indicated desire for an early return to manned exploration and development of the Moon? NASA on Feb. 24 indicated a feasibility study request from the Administration. This points to a still higher level of productivity advances. The Moon is not just the next testing ground for new technologies and energy resources; it is mankind's essential first step to the Solar System and beyond. This was the leading subject of discussion of Monday's LaRouchePAC National Policy Committee meeting.

Will President Trump propose the Glass-Steagall Act to Congress, as he did when campaigning in October; and as both political parties' presidential platforms demanded? Its bipartisan support in the American population has grown widely under the threat of an even more devastating financial crash. Without breaking up the Wall Street and London megabanks and shutting down their speculation casinos -- before they blow out again -- neither investments in productivity and scientific progress, nor lending for productive employment, will occur.

Once again, the "Four New Laws to save the nation" outlined as essential by Lyndon LaRouche two and one-half years ago -- and for which thousands of petitions have been delivered to the White House in the week leading to tonight's Presidential address. As LaRouche said even then, in June 2014, the actions expressed in those "Four Laws" are not "an option," but imperative.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Four Laws
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

SUPPORTING MATERIAL


PwC Study Indicated OBOR Is the World's Only Economic Driver

EIR reported on Feb. 22 that "Real value in China's economy, and also in its investments in countries along its Belt and Road Initiative, is shifting to infrastructure projects and rising rapidly, as detailed in a report just published by the PricewaterhouseCoopers accounting and audit firm (PwC)."

A closer study of that detailed PwC report reveals its more fundamental point, the "Atlas"-like character of the "win-win" Belt and Road Initiative since 2013, in effectively holding up the world's economy after the financial crash of the trans-Atlantic banking systems.

 Xinhua had reported Feb. 21, that PwC found that the economic value of announced infrastructure projects in which China is participating, surged by 47% in 2016 in 66 countries and regions that fall under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI region had infrastructure projects underway and deals valued at $500 billion in 2016, only one-third of which total was in China.

In fact, that investment had made its biggest surge in 2013-14, rising from just under $300 billion to $400 billion in project investments, and kept rising from there. But with the impact of the 2007-08 crash, economic growth even in the 67 OBOR countries, primarily in Asia, had started falling in 2011 from an average 8% annually across the region, to just 4.5% average growth of the 67 OBOR countries in 2016. [Still much higher, of course, that America's 1.5% and Europe's 0.4% stagnation.

Only during 2016 did the economic slide reverse itself, and rise — and this, in China itself as well. In China, the average project size increased by 14% last year. Across the BRI region, the value of invested projects has been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 33% since 2013, PWC reported.

Even as world trade has stagnated in real terms, the great "economic connectivity" projects of OBOR, in utilities, transport, power, telecom, construction, etc., have been the ultimate "countercyclical investments." They have lifted the whole OBOR region from joining the trans-Atlantic collapse. 


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

BRICS, Crush Wall Street, Four Laws, US Presidency
A Moment for Greatness

Initial reports from our International Day of Truth on the third anniversary of Obama and Soros's Nazi coup in Ukraine, show Americans and others responding to us in unexpectedly rational and sensible ways, often... read more

Stop WWIII
Harley Schlanger Reports from Berlin on #DayofTruth

Harley Schlanger reports on our international #DayofTruth day of action from Berlin, Germany. It was three years ago today that Victoria Nuland, George Soros and the U.S. State Dept. successfully ousted the... read more

Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Stop Obama's and Soros's 'Maidan' in America

Today will be a day of rallies in American cities, a "Day of Truth" about the Obama/George Soros neo-fascist coup in the Ukraine in 2014, and the coup Obama and Soros are attempting right now against President Donald... read more

London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Jail Obama for Treason

Barack Obama, after eight years of mass killing with drones and genocidal "regime change" wars, has refused to retire from his treasonous role, but is now leading an insurrection against the democratically elected... read more

Impeach Obama, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Obama's Organization Wants Another Ukraine Coup Now, in America

Members of both Houses of Congress spoke out this week against Obama-appointed U.S. diplomats and George Soros' foundations acting together to overthrow the elected government of Macedonia. But a few of them are... read more

Narco-Terrorism, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Our Role at This Critical Moment, Redefined Afresh by Lyndon LaRouche

Joseph Cotto published the second part of his four-part interview of Lyndon LaRouche in the San Francisco Review of Books yesterday. Two aspects of what Mr. LaRouche said there, have special relevance for our crucial... read more

Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee