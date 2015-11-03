Introduction

In November 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially invited the United States to leave confrontational geopolitics aside and join the largest infrastructure and economic development initiative in human history, centering around the New Silk Road program. This “win-win” collaboration, together with LaRouche’s Four Laws, will be the fastest way for America to rebuild its decaying infrastructure, create productive employment, and secure a prosperous future. President Obama rejected this offer at the time. Will President Donald Trump now accept it?

The year 2017 begins a new era of mankind. It marks a shift away from the sixteen years of the misguided and destructive leadership of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the old order which has driven the trans-Atlantic nations into economic ruin and a process of perpetual warfare under the old British Imperial mentality of “regime change.” This archaic system of zero-sum geopolitics brought us precariously close to war with Russia and China, propelling the world to the brink of Armageddon.

But this old order is dying. At the core of the dying system is the remnants of the British Empire’s “too big to fail” banks in the City of London and on Wall Street, bloated with worthless gambling debts, while the physical economies of the trans-Atlantic nations have been drained of productive credit, their populations driven into idle joblessness, alcohol and drug addiction, violence and despair. The illegal wars of the past sixteen years have expended hundreds of thousands of innocent lives, driven a refugee crisis in Southwest Asia and Europe, and depressed and demoralized the populations of the Western nations.

A revolt against this insanity is now fully engaged. The British people voted for Brexit, breaking the chains of the supra-national EU dictatorship; the Italian people voted against a referendum aimed at further tightening those same EU chains; and the American people voted against the war-mongering puppet of Wall Street, Barack Obama, and his clone Hillary Clinton. What direction Donald Trump will take is far from certain, but he was elected on a promise to rebuild the decayed infrastructure and industrial capacity of the nation, and to establish cooperation with Russia in fighting terrorism, while ending the “regime change” imperial policies.

Whether the Trump Administration will carry out those promises, or not, depends on you, the American people, and on people around the world who wish to join together to create a new paradigm, based on the common aims of mankind—mutual economic development, joint scientific progress, and a Renaissance bringing together all the great classical cultures of the world..

The beginning of that new paradigm is already in existence. In September 2013, the newly elected Chinese President Xi Jinping announced during a speech at Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan that he was launching the development of the “New Silk Road Economic Belt,” intended to bring China’s breathtaking and unprecedented development process of the recent decades to the rest of the world. China has lifted over 700 million of its people out of poverty in a mere 30 years, while transforming the nation into the second-largest economy on Earth, and taking a leading position in scientific research and space exploration.

China, with its Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, together called the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI / 一带一路), along with an array of new international financing mechanisms such as the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has, in a few short years, brought huge infrastructure development projects to the nations of Eurasia, Africa, and Ibero-America, giving new vitality and hope to the world’s former European colonies which had been left poor and nearly hopeless by the austerity, debt-slavery, and denial of credit for development, conditions which had been imposed on them by their former colonial masters under the reigning IMF/World Bank regime. In the spirit of the declaration by the Non-Aligned Movement nations in 1976, China’s commitment to the New Silk Road program for global development has finally set into motion the creation of a “new international economic order.”

The scope and depth of this initiative is truly unprecedented. Encompassing over 60 nations directly and featuring nearly 70 major infrastructure projects outside of China (with countless additional supplementary projects), the New Silk Road touches four and a half billion people, and is already twelve times larger than the Marshall Plan (the massive program to rebuild Western Europe after WWII). Will the United States finally accept China’s offer to join?

LPAC's August 2016 feature film on the potential for replacing the current, failed zero-sum geopolitics with the new win-win paradigm being initiated by China and its New Silk Road.

Give Us Our Future Back!

While a vast percentage of the world’s population is already experiencing the optimism and beneficial effects of this new development paradigm radiating across Eurasia, Africa, and parts of South America, the United States continues to languish under a failed system of monetarism. Despite the fake news stories about Obama’s great economic recovery, the period 2008-2016 saw a dramatic acceleration in the ongoing, longer-term breakdown crisis of the US economy. The American people are suffering, and the reality of this suffering contributed in large part to the seismic political upheavals of the 2016 election season within the ranks of both political parties.

We see this breakdown in the collapse of meaningful, full-time employment—most dramatically for the younger generation. In the 1980s and 1990s, 60% to 75% of young adults were entering the labor force as they became eligible; under the G. W. Bush era that collapsed to only 30%, and under Obama it fell further, to 25%. Today, one-third of the “millennial” generation (age 18 to 35) live with their parents, unable to support themselves. For the broader population, despite fake news claims of low unemployment, 2016 data from the Saint Louis Federal Reserve shows that 23% of prime working age adults (25 to 54) are either unemployed or classified as “inactive,” i.e., no longer seeking work and therefore dropped from the official labor force rolls. Poverty rates among this unemployed/inactive segment are 24%, double the national average. And among those who are nominally employed, what percentage of those are freelance contract workers piecing together a livelihood in the informal “gig” economy, or unskilled and underpaid part-time service sector employees, engaged in only marginally useful make-work as opposed to vitally important manufacturing or other productive employment? A research paper published in December 2016 by Princeton University titled, "The Rise and Nature of Alternative Work Arrangements in the United States, 1995-2015," found that 94% of all net job growth in the past decade was in the “alternative work” category.

We see this breakdown in the explosion of heroin and opioid usage, addiction, overdose, and death, an epidemic indiscriminate of geography, social status, income bracket, or race. Between 2000 and 2015, the Bush/Obama years, heroin overdose deaths have increased nearly six-fold. During the two terms of Obama alone, from 2008 to 2015, deaths from opioids and opiates combined tripled. And during the Obama administration’s closing years, from 2014 to 2015, deaths from opioids skyrocketed by 72%, year to year.

We see this breakdown in the general increase in death rates and fall in total life expectancy, unprecedented in US history. In late 2015, a study from Princeton University showed that, from 1999 to 2015, death rates among white Americans ages 35 to 55 rose an astounding 20% to 30%, leading the authors of the study to conclude, “half a million [ Americans] are dead who should not be dead,” and that this generation is “the first to find, in mid-life, that they will not be better off than were their parents.” The New York Times followed with a study showing that this trend extended across the entire working age white population, ages 25 to 64. The causes are overwhelmingly diseases of despair: effects of drug and alcohol use, and suicide. And for the entire population, a June 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control showed an increase in population-wide death rates in 2015, and both male and female life expectancy have declined from 2014 to 2015, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

We see this breakdown crisis everywhere. It touches every family and every citizen. The despair and demoralization echo the depths of the Great Depression, and the only solution lies in embracing China’s New Silk Road offer, and joining this new paradigm of large-scale economic development now sweeping the globe. The American people must be given their future back.

America Must Join the Silk Road

A. China-Mongolia-Russia Corridor — June 2016 the three presidents signed a trilateral economic partnership agreement at the 11th SCO meeting, consisting of 32 proposed projects and finding harmony between Russia’s Trans-Eurasian Belt Development plan, Mongolia’s Prairie Road program, and China’s BRI.

June 2016 the three presidents signed a trilateral economic partnership agreement at the 11th SCO meeting, consisting of 32 proposed projects and finding harmony between Russia’s Trans-Eurasian Belt Development plan, Mongolia’s Prairie Road program, and China’s BRI. B. China-Pakistan Corridor — Highway, railway, oil and natural gas pipelines, and fiber optic projects will equal the value of all foreign investment into Pakistan since 1970, creating 700,000 direct jobs, 10.4 gigawatts of power, and transportation routes that will cut the trade distance between China and Europe, Africa, and the Americas by 2,000 miles.

Highway, railway, oil and natural gas pipelines, and fiber optic projects will equal the value of all foreign investment into Pakistan since 1970, creating 700,000 direct jobs, 10.4 gigawatts of power, and transportation routes that will cut the trade distance between China and Europe, Africa, and the Americas by 2,000 miles. C. New Eurasian Land-Bridge — Goods from central China are reaching Western Europe in 2 to 3 weeks, rather than 5 weeks by ocean. By mid-2016 over 2,000 rail shipments carried $17 billion in goods between China and Europe. Additional developments include the China-Belarus industrial park and a new connection between Central and Southern Europe with the Hungary-Serbia railroad will connect.

Goods from central China are reaching Western Europe in 2 to 3 weeks, rather than 5 weeks by ocean. By mid-2016 over 2,000 rail shipments carried $17 billion in goods between China and Europe. Additional developments include the China-Belarus industrial park and a new connection between Central and Southern Europe with the Hungary-Serbia railroad will connect. D. China-Indochina Corridor — Plans for transportation systems to connect ten of the largest cities in the region and additional infrastructure projects, including Cambodia’s Sihanoukville Economic Zone, nine cross-national highways, the Nanning to Hanoi rail line, the China-Laos railway project, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail, and the Singapore-Kunming rail link.

Plans for transportation systems to connect ten of the largest cities in the region and additional infrastructure projects, including Cambodia’s Sihanoukville Economic Zone, nine cross-national highways, the Nanning to Hanoi rail line, the China-Laos railway project, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail, and the Singapore-Kunming rail link. E. Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar — December 2013, the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor Joint Working Group convened its first meeting in Kunming, China. The multi-modal corridor will be the first expressway between India and China. Passing through Bangladesh and Myanmar, the corridor covers 1.65 million km2 and encompasses 440 million people.

December 2013, the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor Joint Working Group convened its first meeting in Kunming, China. The multi-modal corridor will be the first expressway between India and China. Passing through Bangladesh and Myanmar, the corridor covers 1.65 million km2 and encompasses 440 million people. F. The Maritime Silk Road — Connects China with the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, Eastern Africa, Southwest Asia, and Europe, bringing a network of deep sea ports, industrial zones, oil and gas facilities, railway lines and critical projects in Africa. Ethiopia and Djibouti — The new Chinese-built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway marks a milestone in cooperation between China, Ethiopia and Djibouti, employing 25,000 Ethiopians and Djiboutians in the construction of the 470-mile Addis Ababa–Djibouti line, with more being trained to run the rail systems. Kenya — The Standard Gauge Railway will replace Kenya's existing railway (built in 1899 for the purpose of colonial extraction) and transform Kenya's Mombasa port, taking cargo and passengers to the Ugandian border in one-tenth the time it takes by road transport.

Connects China with the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, Eastern Africa, Southwest Asia, and Europe, bringing a network of deep sea ports, industrial zones, oil and gas facilities, railway lines and critical projects in Africa. — The new Chinese-built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway marks a milestone in cooperation between China, Ethiopia and Djibouti, employing 25,000 Ethiopians and Djiboutians in the construction of the 470-mile Addis Ababa–Djibouti line, with more being trained to run the rail systems. — The Standard Gauge Railway will replace Kenya's existing railway (built in 1899 for the purpose of colonial extraction) and transform Kenya's Mombasa port, taking cargo and passengers to the Ugandian border in one-tenth the time it takes by road transport. G. China-Central & West Asia — In June 2015 China and the five Central Asian countries agreed to ‘jointly build the Silk Road Economic Belt,’ and additional routes will go into Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey. In Uzbekistan, China Railway Tunnel Group has completed the longest tunnel in Central Asia. In Afghanistan a new rail connection with China will shorten three-to-six month cargo transport times to only two weeks. The travel time from Eastern China to Iran will be cut in half.

Lyndon and Helga LaRouche have been at the forefront of a global campaign for this new international economic order since their proposal for an International Development Bank (IDB) in the 1970s, and more recently the vision of a New Silk Road beginning in the 1990s. With the fall of the Soviet Union, the LaRouche movement proposed a New Silk Road development corridor, to unite the industrial heartland of Europe to the rapidly developing nations of Asia, bringing Russia and Central Asia into mutual cooperation and development, and thereby creating the conditions to end the threat of global war once and for all.

This “peace through development” concept was rejected by the U.S. and its NATO allies, who chose instead to continue treating Russia as an enemy power, moving NATO military forces up to its borders. Russia was looted throughout the 1990s by rapacious western financial interests and by a new Russian oligarchy trained in so-called “free market” ideology by western think tanks and universities.

But China gladly embraced the Silk Road concept. A conference in Beijing in 1996, sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation and titled “International Symposium on Economic Development of the New Euro-Asia Continental Bridge,” featured Mrs. Helga Zepp-LaRouche together with leading Chinese officials. Mrs. Zepp-LaRouche delivered a speech called "Building the Silk Road Land-Bridge: The Basis for the Mutual Security Interests of Asia and Europe." Reflecting an understanding of her historical role in building this initiative, Mrs. Zepp-LaRouche is still known today as the “Silk Road Lady” in China. The process of building this new Eurasian Land-Bridge was slow, in part due to the Asian economic crisis of the late 1990s, but also because China had not yet developed the economic power and financial resources to move rapidly ahead.

That had changed by the time Xi Jinping became President in 2013, and he quickly launched the BRI. Lyndon LaRouche’s intelligence service, Executive Intelligence Review (EIR), immediately endorsed and supported the BRI, and began work on a 370-page Special Report titled The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge, extending the Silk Road concept to the entire world, including Europe and the U.S., which is suffering a massive infrastructure deficit.

This Special Report was followed up by a pamphlet produced by the LaRouche Political Action Committee (LPAC) in December 2015, titled The United States Joins the New Silk Road – A Hamiltonian Vision for an Economic Renaissance. It presented the huge potential for development in the United States: high speed rail (currently non-existent in the U.S.); massive water projects to meet the drought crisis across the Southwest; Hamiltonian credit mechanisms based on FDR’s Glass-Steagall legislation to replace the bankrupt monetarist system; a restoration of the space program which Obama had destroyed; crash development of fusion power; and classical education and classical culture for our citizens. Approximately 20,000 copies of the 32-page pamphlet have circulated in the U.S. over the past year.

But now we are in a new era. This pamphlet is more than an updating of that earlier version, both because the demands of the moment are so vast, but also because the potential for an historic victory is so much greater. The precise steps that must be taken for the United States to return to future-oriented growth and join with China and other nations in win-win global development are presented in Lyndon LaRouche’s policy document “The Four New Laws to Save The United States Now.” Following LaRouche's document, each of these principles are elaborated to provide an in-depth basis according which these actions must be taken.

This program will ensure a great and prosperous future for America: productive and meaningful employment for everyone who wants a job, cheap and abundant electricity for all residential and industrial needs with fission and fusion power, the elimination of all droughts and water crises, high speed rail and magnetic levitation transportation between every major city, new world-class cities, a robust interplanetary manned spaces program, and a new classical cultural renaissance. This isn't asking too much to ask for, this isn't "pie-in-the-sky." This is what is possible, now, if you following the guidelines of this report, and make it happen.