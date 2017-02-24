A Moment for Greatness

Initial reports from our International Day of Truth on the third anniversary of Obama and Soros's Nazi coup in Ukraine, show Americans and others responding to us in unexpectedly rational and sensible ways, often with impromptu deep and wide-ranging discussions. And this is regardless of political label. (This seems especially remarkable amidst the hatred and lies being poured forth by almost all media.) This is part of their initial reaction to a totally new and unprecedented international situation, created by the achievements of Vladimir Putin, complemented by the giant unrolling of China's New Silk Road policy under President Xi Jinping, and now with the election of Donald Trump--even if those experiencing this are still unaware of the reason. So far they only sense it, rather than knowing it. But the seeds planted by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche over many decades, have now contributed to create a truly "great moment" in history. After all the travails and the horrors of the Twentieth and Twenty-First centuries to date, a moment has arisen, for however long it lasts, in which mankind can truly choose a totally different and far better future for ourselves and our posterity.

This unique moment, punctuated as it was by the Federal holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16, must bring to mind the speech which Dr. King gave on April 3, 1968, on the last evening before his martyrdom, often called the "Mountaintop Speech," which Dennis Speed recently recalled in EIR. This was a man who Lyndon LaRouche said should have been President--this said by the Lyndon LaRouche who himself has unique qualifications for the Presidency. That speech is well worth rereading, or better, watching and hearing today. Even as brief as it was, to attempt to summarize it here would be absurd. But as Dennis Speed recalled, in it Dr. King attested that if he had the choice of any era in which to live his life, he would chose just that very moment to live in, because of the unique opportunity it offered for the progress and the betterment of all mankind.

That promise was drowned in the blood of Dr. King and the Kennedys. Americans who should have been leaders, instead chose to step back and remain small after these killings--but not forever! Lyndon LaRouche managed to seize an opportunity offered later with the Reagan Administration; he achieved permanent progress for mankind--but then that opportunity in turn was largely thwarted by the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, and later the near-assassination and judicial frameup of LaRouche. The smallness and compromises of others allowed that opportunity to pass.

Until now. Now we have a moment for true greatness.