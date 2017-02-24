THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Stop WWIII

A Moment for Greatness

February 24, 2017
Diane Sare, member of the LaRouchePAC policy committee organizes during the international "Day of Truth." Feb 23, 2017 photo: LaRouchePAC
PDF icon 20160224-moment-greatness.pdf

Initial reports from our International Day of Truth on the third anniversary of Obama and Soros's Nazi coup in Ukraine, show Americans and others responding to us in unexpectedly rational and sensible ways, often with impromptu deep and wide-ranging discussions. And this is regardless of political label. (This seems especially remarkable amidst the hatred and lies being poured forth by almost all media.) This is part of their initial reaction to a totally new and unprecedented international situation, created by the achievements of Vladimir Putin, complemented by the giant unrolling of China's New Silk Road policy under President Xi Jinping, and now with the election of Donald Trump--even if those experiencing this are still unaware of the reason. So far they only sense it, rather than knowing it. But the seeds planted by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche over many decades, have now contributed to create a truly "great moment" in history. After all the travails and the horrors of the Twentieth and Twenty-First centuries to date, a moment has arisen, for however long it lasts, in which mankind can truly choose a totally different and far better future for ourselves and our posterity.

This unique moment, punctuated as it was by the Federal holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16, must bring to mind the speech which Dr. King gave on April 3, 1968, on the last evening before his martyrdom, often called the "Mountaintop Speech," which Dennis Speed recently recalled in EIR. This was a man who Lyndon LaRouche said should have been President--this said by the Lyndon LaRouche who himself has unique qualifications for the Presidency. That speech is well worth rereading, or better, watching and hearing today. Even as brief as it was, to attempt to summarize it here would be absurd. But as Dennis Speed recalled, in it Dr. King attested that if he had the choice of any era in which to live his life, he would chose just that very moment to live in, because of the unique opportunity it offered for the progress and the betterment of all mankind.

That promise was drowned in the blood of Dr. King and the Kennedys. Americans who should have been leaders, instead chose to step back and remain small after these killings--but not forever! Lyndon LaRouche managed to seize an opportunity offered later with the Reagan Administration; he achieved permanent progress for mankind--but then that opportunity in turn was largely thwarted by the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, and later the near-assassination and judicial frameup of LaRouche. The smallness and compromises of others allowed that opportunity to pass.

Until now. Now we have a moment for true greatness.

Friday, February 24, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
BRICS
Crush Wall Street
Four Laws
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Harley Schlanger Reports from Berlin on #DayofTruth

Harley Schlanger reports on our international #DayofTruth day of action from Berlin, Germany. It was three years ago today that Victoria Nuland, George Soros and the U.S. State Dept. successfully ousted the... read more

Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Stop Obama's and Soros's 'Maidan' in America

Today will be a day of rallies in American cities, a "Day of Truth" about the Obama/George Soros neo-fascist coup in the Ukraine in 2014, and the coup Obama and Soros are attempting right now against President Donald... read more

London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Jail Obama for Treason

Barack Obama, after eight years of mass killing with drones and genocidal "regime change" wars, has refused to retire from his treasonous role, but is now leading an insurrection against the democratically elected... read more

Impeach Obama, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Obama's Organization Wants Another Ukraine Coup Now, in America

Members of both Houses of Congress spoke out this week against Obama-appointed U.S. diplomats and George Soros' foundations acting together to overthrow the elected government of Macedonia. But a few of them are... read more

Narco-Terrorism, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Our Role at This Critical Moment, Redefined Afresh by Lyndon LaRouche

Joseph Cotto published the second part of his four-part interview of Lyndon LaRouche in the San Francisco Review of Books yesterday. Two aspects of what Mr. LaRouche said there, have special relevance for our crucial... read more

Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Stay Above the Turmoil; Push for Sanity

In the present turmoil in Washington, D.C., there are new convulsions of demands to investigate and oust the newly-elected president of the United States, for simply having "Russia connections." This is pure... read more

Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee