THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

London-Saudi Global Terror
Stop WWIII

Stop Obama's and Soros's 'Maidan' in America

February 23, 2017
Radical Far-Right oriented protesters throwing Molotov cocktails in direction of Interior troops positions. Euromaidan Protests. January 19, 2014 photo: Mstyslav Chernov/CC BY-SA 3.0
PDF icon 20170223-stop-obama-soros.pdf

Today will be a day of rallies in American cities, a "Day of Truth" about the Obama/George Soros neo-fascist coup in the Ukraine in 2014, and the coup Obama and Soros are attempting right now against President Donald Trump.

EIR's just-released dossier tells the story in detail of this attempt to repeat that Ukraine "color revolution," as Soros' calls it, in the United States now. It is published to expose and block that "color revolution" before it's too late.

Soros with his funding of street protesters and rioters and Obama -- the president who says goodbye but never leaves -- with his "Organizing for Action," are being backed by British and European Union elites calling for the impeachment, forced retirement, or even assassination of President Trump. These are openly discussed in the London press, the leading German media, just as UK and U.S. media and Obama officials backed a neo-fascist coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Ukraine today is a country whose security and military forces, and government, are being progressively dominated and taken over by over neo-fascists. London knows this; but the objective was, and is, to defeat Putin's Russia by war or even threat of global war.

The Obama/Soros forces' objective in trying to bring down Trump is the same: a war confrontation with Russia, and a return to the London/Wall Street policy of "globalization," "deindustrialization," constant wars, that Trump campaigned against.

What Obama and Soros are trying to do is treason. Should Americans "reject this" by avoiding political action? No, Obama, Soros, and their British coup-plotters have to be stopped by us. What is needed is to deal with Trump's "Achilles Heel" -- the power of Wall Street. We do that by organizing and delivering legislation to restore the Glass-Steagall Act Trump called for during his campaign, to his desk for signature, as rapidly as possible. And we demand a national infrastructure and manufacturing credit institution on Alexander Hamilton's model.

These actions are being called for in state legislatures of a dozen states right now. And you can sign our petition to encourage President Trump to endorse a Glass-Steagall Act at his State of the Union Address. Join this mobilization as if the nation depended on it.

Thursday, February 23, 2017
Lead
Leaflets
Crush Wall Street
US Presidency

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

SUPPORTING MATERIAL


Defense Minister Hits Color Revolutions and NATO in Moscow Speech

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered a wide ranging address to a meeting of the All-Russian Youth Forum in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, titled "International military-political and military-economic cooperation: modern tendencies."

Relations between the states become more and more strained," Shoigu reported at the outset, according to the transcript posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website. "The attempts of the US-led West to impede the establishment of a new fair world order are leading to growing chaos, anarchy and meet protests in many countries."

International institutions are unstable and terrorism remains a worldwide threat, Shoigu said. "Under these conditions, it is necessary to unite efforts of public and social institutions to provide protection of national interests and strengthening of defense of this country," he continued. "Here, the development of the Strategic Nuclear Forces remains the absolute priority. Russian nuclear weapons guarantee deterrence of any aggression from any foreign country." Modernization of the nuclear forces, therefore, remains a high priority. However, the future role of nuclear weapons in deterring a potential aggressor will decrease. "Primarily, it will be decreased due to development of high-precision weapons," he said. The impact potential of our high-precision weapons will increase by 4 times to 2021."

Shoigu went on to describe the accomplishments of the Russian military in Syria, to include the provision of humanitarian aid and the spread of the reconciliation process. He said that, as a result of the Russian Aerospace Forces operations, "Chain of the colored revolutions replicated in the Middle Eastern and African countries has been interrupted."

Shoigu then hit NATO very hard: "As for relations with NATO, the leadership of the Alliance continues rejecting all forms of practical cooperation with the Russian party," he said. "Instead of joining efforts to fight the common evil — international terrorism, the NATO claimed Russia to be the main threat and continues building up its military potential near our borders. The NATO has significantly increased the number of military exercises held in Eastern Europe, Baltic Sea and Black Sea. Most of them have anti-Russia character."

"Intelligence activity of the NATO countries has been intensified along the Russian borders. Within last 10 years, total number of reconnaissance aviation flights near the Russian borders has been increased by almost 3 times, in the south-west of Russia  by 8 times. In comparison, 107 such flights were carried out in the 90s, in the 2000s  298, and in 2016  852 ones," Shoigu went on. "We have been registering NATO's ships armed with missiles in the Black Sea more and more frequently. The missile defense system of the United States in Europe has been put on a level of initial operational readiness." He noted that the combined military budgets of all of the NATO states are in the range of $900 billion, more than ten times Russia's military spending. Despite all of this, however, "we are ready to establish equitable dialogue with Brussels about all topical issues of global and regional security," he said.


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Keep George Soros' Ally Steven Mnuchin Away from Trump Treasury!

George Soros, a long-time agent of British influence, megaspeculator, and nation-wrecker, is the self-avowed leading financial force in the drive to ruin or even bring down the Donald Trump presidency. He was also a... read more

Financial Warfare, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street, US Presidency
Obama, EU Furious as Trump Sees the New International Reality

President-elect Donald Trump's latest and most substantive interview makes very clear what is the new paradigm for the world for the immediate future. Trump prioritizes a deal for nuclear weapons-reduction and likely... read more

London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
US Presidency
LPAC Exclusive: Full Interview with fmr. CIA Analyst Ray McGovern

On January 10, 2017, Co-Founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Ray McGovern (CIA analyst 1963-1990), sat down with LaRouchePAC's Jason Ross to discuss claims of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S... read more

New International Economic Order, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Crush Wall Street
British Intelligence Trips Over Its Own Lies

The role of British intelligence in running the fraudulent campaign to paint Donald Trump as a dangerous agent of Russia and Vladimir Putin, who are supposedly subverting American freedom and democracy, has taken the... read more

London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
For the Sake of Peace, Obama Must Surrender His Nobel Prize

With only days remaining in his presidency, Barack Obama is continuing to escalate a potential world war confrontation with Russia, while the deadly chaos of his regime-change wars in Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan... read more

London-Saudi Global Terror, Impeach Obama, Stop WWIII
Historic Memorial in Honor of Alexandrov Ensemble at the Tear Drop Memorial

A truly beautiful and world historic event took place Saturday at the Tear-Drop Memorial in Bayonne, New Jersey. The Schiller Institute Chorus, following their performance of the Russian National Anthem at the... read more

Classical Education, London-Saudi Global Terror, Stop WWIII
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee