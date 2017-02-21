International Day of Action: Ukraine Coup 2014, United States 2017?

"Jail Obama and Soros for Treason," that is what the lead banner will say at the LaRouche PAC Day of Action scheduled for this Thursday, February 23. The nation-wide mobilization will mark the third anniversary of the Soros-Obama backed-Nazi coup in Ukraine, and it will mobilize the population to stop the live operation to launch a similar Nazi "color revolution" against the Trump administration in the U.S. today.

Lyndon LaRouche told associates Tuesday that, in the case of Ukraine, "the Nazis took over, with a Hitler program. We have to say it clearly: they were Nazis, backed by Obama and Soros." He added that such clarity will be useful to Russian President Vladimir Putin to help him clean up the mess, which he will be happy to do. LaRouche was emphatic that the British are behind the Obama-Soros plans for the United States today; that they must be immediately shut down; and that the LPAC Day of Action is meant to do just that. The leaflet to be used for the day of action can be found here for distribution.

To that end, Executive Intelligence Review has just announced the release of a dramatic dossier on this subject, with the following press release:

The EIR News Service today pre-released a special report, "Obama and Soros Color Revolutions—Nazis in Ukraine, 2014; USA, 2017?" which will run in its regular weekly edition.

The 17-page pre-release feature is timed with the third anniversary of the Feb. 22, 2014 coup in Ukraine, in order to put forward the truth about the November 2013—February 2014 Maidan process: that it was a pre-planned government overthrow project, which involved Ukrainian neo-Nazis—afterwards installed in the

Kiev government; and it had the active backing of long-standing Anglo-American intelligence circles and the Obama Administration.

This anniversary of the pro-Nazi coup in Ukraine occurs as the very same British Empire-controlled, Soros-funded, and Obama-associated networks target the newly inaugurated Trump Presidency, which like the deposed Ukrainian President Yanukovich, has expressed an intent to have a working relationship with Russia.

The myth of the Maidan as a "people power" uprising, which ousted the government of Ukraine, is just that. In fact, it was color revolution warfare, perpetrated to confront Russia and instigate ongoing destabilization. This was the goal of the London-Wall Street axis behind the Obama-Soros Maidan-support actions, moving to thwart the Eurasian strategic development alliance, which is growing rapidly between Russia, China, India and other nations, now expressed as the "New Silk Road" process. In May, China will host a world summit of nations meeting on this—the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The report will fully document the charges made above, and will be circulated widely across the United States this week in both electronic and print form. There will be public rallies in Boston and New York, as well as other cities on Thursday, February 23rd where the report will be distributed.

The five sections of the new report (plus links to documentation):

1. The strategic situation in Ukraine, from the Maidan neo-Nazi coup through to the collapse of that nation into economic and strategic chaos today.

2. The neo-Nazi provenance of the leading groups and individuals in the 2014 regime-change coup.

3. A chronology of the coup itself, November 2013-February 2014.

4. A profile of the origins and methods of the color revolution.

5. The appeal by Dr. Natalia Vitrenko, presidential candidate for the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, to the EU on Feb. 10, 2017, to stop the repression underway by the Kiev government.