THE LEAD

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Glass-Steagall
Narco-Terrorism

End the British Queen’s “Color Revolution” in the U.S.

February 16, 2017
Protesters attacking police troops in Kiev, Ukraine, February 18, 2014, as part of the British orchestrated regime-change "color-revolution". (photo: Аимаина хикари)
PDF icon The Hamiltonian -- Vol 2 Number 7.pdf

The financial system is about to blow up. If President Trump goes with Glass-Steagall, that will be the end of the British system of finance, of speculation and looting. Aware of this, Soros and Obama are doing what they have done in other countries, creating a color revolution in the U.S. as a coup d’état. This is the context to think of Trump’s National Security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, being driven out of the new Administration.

The reinstatement of Glass-Steagall and the restoration of relations with Russia would sound the death knell for the British Empire. In fact, high level representatives of the British establishment have said that the restoration of Glass-Steagall would be considered a {casus belli} against the Crown and the City of London. And U.S.-Russian collaboration can finally bring to an end what President Kennedy referred to as the nuclear “sword of Damocles,” hanging over the heads of humanity.

As Vladimir Putin said on January 16th, concerning the role of the then-outgoing Obama Administration, “There are those who leave without saying goodbye, while others say goodbye, but never leave… the outgoing administration, in my opinion, belongs to the second category.” Furthermore, Putin elaborated, "I have an impression that they practiced in Kiev (Ukraine) and are ready to organize a Maidan in Washington, just to not let Trump take office." However, as Lyndon LaRouche made clear, it is the British Empire’s war party that is running the color revolution—Obama is only dutifully doing his part. LaRouche has also emphasized the role of George Soros as a crucial player and founder in orchestrating the “color revolution” now in play against Trump.

With Donald Trump’s potential appearance at the upcoming “Belt and Road Initiative” meeting in Beijing May 14-15—a meeting that may be remembered as the time when the British Empire was formally buried—the potential for a new economic paradigm, consistent with the intent of F.D.R.’s post-war vision, and today based on the advanced scientific ideas of Lyndon LaRouche, is imminently possible.

The Queen and Her Nazis: First Ukraine, Now the U.S.

What provoked the “color revolution” regime change operation in Ukraine, known as the “Euro-Maidan?” The Economist, the London bankers’ weekly imperial mouthpiece, provided the answer to that question years before “Maidan” and “Obama” became household words. In their March, 2007 publication, entitled “Fit at 50?,” they forecast world developments looking back from the vantage point of 2057. Here is what they said:

“The other cause for quiet satisfaction has been the EU’s foreign policy. In the dangerous second decade of the century, when Vladimir Putin returned for a third term as Russian president and stood poised to invade Ukraine, it was the EU that pushed the Obama administration to threaten massive nuclear retaliation. The Ukraine crisis became a triumph for the EU foreign minister, Carl Bildt, prompting the decision to go for a further big round of enlargement. It was ironic that, less than a decade later, Russia itself lodged its first formal application for membership.”

So, in March, 2007, only a month after Barack Obama announced his Presidential campaign , and nearly six years before the Ukraine tensions around EU membership began, {The Economist} published this so-called forecast. So, what did {The Economist} know that the rest of the world did not?

The emergence of the “New Paradigm” outlined by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche—with China’s New Silk Road creating a global platform for the common aims of mankind—would be the end of British imperial “geopolitics.” In the 1990s, following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Lyndon and Helga LaRouche sought the collaboration between nations both east and west, especially between the U.S and Europe, with Russia, China and India. In fact, former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov’s concept of the “strategic triangle” of Russia, China and India, is the forerunner of the BRICS system today, a system intrinsically dedicated to the full scientific development of every nation.

These three nations comprise the core of LaRouche’s “Four Powers” concept that would end the domination of the transatlantic financial oligarchy. It is the multi-polar worldview, expressed by the BRICS, that the neo-conservatives/neo-liberals targeted with their “Project for a New American Century” (PNAC), which included the nations of Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen to be destabilized along the borders of Russia, China and India. These nations were targeted with wars or regime change, or if possible, with the cheaper version of a coup, the color revolution. It should come as no surprise that the nations targeted, especially Russia and China, have formally identified “color revolutions” as an act of aggressive war.

Thus, instead of Ukraine potentially becoming a bridge between Europe and Russia/Eurasia, as part of the New Silk Road orientation, the coup was run as a provocation against Russia—part of the continued expansion of the European Union and NATO into the territory of the former Soviet Union. As Victoria Nuland, Obama’s Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, admitted, the US State Department spent nearly $5 billion in building “democracy and good governance” in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union to ensure that it did not orient to the Eurasian/New Silk Road concept. George Soros’ various “NGO” and related organizations which had been active for years earlier in Ukraine, went into high gear. Nuland, prior to personally overseeing the coup in Ukraine, even visiting the Maidan, was Cheney’s foreign policy aide, and then U.S. Ambassador to NATO during the Bush-Cheney administrations of 2001-09. She is also the wife of Robert Kagan, the neo-con co-founder of PNAC.

In November of 2013, when Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the European Union Association Agreement to begin Ukraine’s formal entry into the European Union, the trigger was pulled to launch the “Euro-Maidan.” The coup was “ready made,” and the hard core of the “protest” was formed by the Nazi “stay behind” operation, i.e. followers of Hitler-collaborator Stepan Bandera who were organized by MI-6 and the CIA after World War II. Assets like the Right Sector were deployed as a paramilitary force during the coup—openly identifying with Bandera while wearing Nazi insignia.

The Right Sector was founded by Dmytro Yarosh. Yarosh fought against Russia in Chechnya, alongside terrorists who would later go on to form the hardcore of ISIS. Now-former Prime Minister Yatsenyuk (who Nuland famously identified as “our man Yats” during a phone call where she also said, “F*** the E.U.!”) also fought alongside the Chechen terrorists. It should come as no surprise that the Chechen Wars against Russia, intending to Balkanize Russia into pieces, were also supported by the neo-cons at PNAC.

The Ukraine “Maidan Coup” had various stages of escalation through December 2013 and January 2014, but it was on February 18 that the “peaceful marchers” of the Right Sector and other paramilitary groups marched on the Parliament and then overthrew the democratically elected government.

The international media—which plays critical role in any color revolution—showed only the police reaction, hoping to win favor and international support for the illegitimate overthrow of the Ukraine government. A few days later, on February 20, after a truce broke down, snipers unleashed on the Maidan crowds firing both on the protesters (which were used as shields by the paramilitary groups) as well as the police forces, with somewhere near 70 people killed by unidentified sniper fire.

Needless to say, the sniper fire in the Maidan was blamed on the government, and led to the paramilitary groups calling for the ouster of Yanukovich, who left Ukraine on February 22, completing the coup.

Do You Know Someone Who is an Un-willing Dupe?

While the hardcore of the Euro-Maidan was made up of paramilitary forces from the Nazi “stay behind” units, many of the other protesters in Ukraine were simply unaware of the darker forces at play. Many of them, students with a romantic view of the European Union, thought they were protesting corruption in government, and to share in democratic ideals, etc. Instead, they were easily manipulated by foreign interests for the total destruction of their own country, while threatening nuclear world war and destroying relations with both the E.U. and Russia.

They had no idea of the much larger geopolitical games designed to prevent Ukraine from joining the New Silk Road paradigm—a system which has now consolidated the Eurasian Economic Union with all of South and East Asia to become the largest area of economic growth in human history.

The question before Americans today is, will we fall into the same trap? The street protests in the United States today are no different in authorship and funding than those run in Ukraine by Victoria Nuland and George Soros—no matter what the intentions of the various sheep marching to the beat of Soros’s drum.

Will Americans be manipulated into a Color Revolution for regime change against President Trump—a President who is targeted because he has signaled his willingness to work with Russia and China? Or, will they join with Lyndon LaRouche, reinstate Glass-Steagall to wipe out Wall St. and London, eliminate the drug-pushing British Crown, and launch a new world economic paradigm by joining the New Silk Road?

The question is ours to answer, now, in the days and weeks ahead.

Thursday, February 16, 2017
The Hamiltonian
Leaflets
Crush Wall Street

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

SUPPORTING MATERIAL


Trump Launches War on Drugs, But Must Target Drug Banks

PDF: 
PDF icon 20170212-trump-war-drugs.pdf

President Donald Trump has launched a deadly serious War on Drugs. On February 8, in a speech before the MCCA (Major Cities Police Chiefs) in Washington, Trump said that the drug scourge was destroying the potential of America's youth and America's future, and must be crushed, naming the newly installed Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Gen (ret.) John Kelly, as the man to lead the effort. The following day, Trump issued an executive decree naming the newly confirmed Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, to be the head of a new Task Force "to focus on destroying transnational criminal organizations and drug cartels," with a 120 day mandate to report on "transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including the extent of penetration of such organizations into the United States."        

This is the first serious call for combating the drug scourge, now devastating every community and millions of families in the United States, since Lyndon LaRouche first coined the term "War on Drugs" in 1980, when the LaRouche organization formed the "National Anti-Drug Coalition" and launched the publication of the magazine "War on Drugs."

EIR's first edition of Dope, Inc., the most thorough expose of the global drug trade.

The one problem with the Trump War on Drugs — and a potential Achilles Heel if not corrected — is the failure to identify and target the actual core of the international drug cartel — the banks which facilitate this business. The publication by EIR in 1978 of the first edition of Dope, Inc., and the subsequent editions of that blockbuster expose, documented in great detail how the illicit drug business — the biggest business in the world — is controlled entirely by the British and Wall Street banks, since the time of the British Opium Wars against China, and continuing through to today.        

The identification of the "too-big-to-fail" banks in London and New York as the headquarters of Dope Inc., will also provide yet another motivation for the immediate restoration of Glass Steagall, to stop the criminal money laundering and speculation which has brought the trans-Atlantic financial system to ruin.

Trump is fully aware that the drug issue is central to the future of the nation, which was clear in a speech he presented to the Major Cities Police Chiefs Association Winter Conference in Washington on Feb. 8. He emphasized that "every child in America should be able to play outside without fear, walk home without danger, and attend a school without being worried about drugs or gangs or violence.... So many lives and so many people have been cut short. Their potential, their life has been cut short. So much potential has been sidelined. And so many dreams have been shattered and broken, totally broken..        

"It's time to stop the drugs from pouring into our country," Trump continued.  "And, by the way, we will do that. And I will say this: General — now Secretary — Kelly will be the man to do it."

He continued: "It's time to dismantle the gangs terrorizing our citizens, and its time to ensure that every young American can be raised in an environment of decency, dignity, love and support. You have asked for the resources, tools and support you need to get the job done. We will do whatever we can to help you meet those demands."

Trump noted that he had brought a number of law enforcement officials to the White House, and asked them "what impact do drugs have in terms of a percentage on crime? They said, 75 to 80 percent. That's pretty sad. We're going to stop the drugs from pouring in. We're going to stop those drugs from poisoning our youth, from poisoning our people. We're going to be ruthless in that fight. We have no choice.... And we're going to take that fight to the drug cartels and work to liberate our communities from their terrible grip of violence."
 

Dope Inc: Run by the British banks

 
President Trump's War on Drugs is to be highly commended, and supported in full by all those citizens of the world who treasure the human mind and human spirit, but it will fail if it does not go after the heart of the beast — the British banks, headed by HSBC, and their Wall Street subsidiaries. Under its earlier name — the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank — HSBC ran the opium trade in Asia during the Opium Wars in the 19th century, and more recently ran the money laundering for the Mexican drug cartels into the United States. When it was caught in this crime, the Obama Administration, while busy promoting drug use and the legalization of drugs across the U.S., ruled that no bankers should be criminally prosecuted for drug many laundering, just as none were to be prosecuted for the massive crimes in their derivative scams leading to the 2007-08 near collapse of the western banking system. Obama's ties to George Soros, the notorious funder and promoter of virtually every international effort to legalize drugs, are well documented.        

Trump is now positioned to correct this crime. He has promised during his campaign to implement Glass Steagall — the Franklin Roosevelt law which separated commercial banks from investment banks, offering government support only to the former which were forbidden to participate in speculative activities. President Trump must be held to account for that promise. If Glass Steagall is implemented, the drug money operations of the "too-big-to-fail" banks will be dried up virtually overnight, and the drug cartels can be mopped up relatively easily.

Sign the Petition: President Trump must commit to Glass-Steagall by the State of the Union!

It is not only Lyndon LaRouche who has identified the role of the banks in the global drug trade. In 2009, after the 2008 near-collapse of the western banking system, Antonio Maria Costa, then the head of the UN office on drugs and crime, identified the fact that the international banks had become "drug dependent." He said: "In many instances, the money from drugs was the only liquid investment capital. In the second half of 2008, liquidity was the banking system's main problem and hence liquid capital became an important factor. Inter-bank loans were funded by money that originated from the drugs trade and other illegal activities... There were signs that some banks were rescued that way."        

Viktor Ivanov, the Director of the Russian Federal Narcotics Service from 2008 until 2016, speaking in Washington in 2011, said: "Drug money and global drug trafficking are actually not just valuable elements of, but as donors of scarce liquidity, a vital and indispensable segment of the whole monetary system." In order to shut this down, he said, Russia and the United States must work in tandem to effect a "drastic transformation of the international financial system.... To a certain extent, we are observing a revival of the logic of the Glass-Steagall Act, adopted in the U.S. in 1933 at the height of the Great Depression, which separated the deposit and investment functions of banks." However, he added, "restrictions to prevent the attraction of criminal money are required even more. In other words, liquidation of the financial bubble alone will not be enough.... The key way to liquidate global drug trafficking is to reformat the existing economy and shift to an economy that excludes criminal money" and provides reproduction of net "liquid assets, i.e., to an economy of development, in which decisions are based on development projects and long-term targeted credits."        

Trump's Executive Order Vs. Dope Inc.

Trump's executive order of Feb. 9 is powerful and clear: "Transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including transnational drug cartels, have spread throughout the nation, threatening the safety of the United States and its citizens.... These groups are drivers of crime, corruption, violence, and misery.... In particular, the trafficking by cartels of controlled substances has triggered a resurgence in deadly drug abuse and a corresponding rise in violent crime related to drugs.... A comprehensive and decisive approach is required to dismantle these organized crime syndicates and restore safety for the American people."        

This executive order came at the same time as the confirmation in the U.S. Senate of Jeff Sessions to be Trump's Attorney General. Sessions has been one of the fiercest opponents of the drug legalization policy implemented under Barack Obama.        

In this regard, it is of note that Gen. (ret.) John Kelly, the former head of Southern Command for the US Army, who is now Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, emphasized the importance of a "layered approach that extends far beyond our shores, throughout the hemisphere, in partnership with our neighbors to the South and North. He said that "if the drugs are in the Untied States, we've lost." He estimated that 99% of the heroin that enters the U.S. is produced in Mexico; poppies used to manufacture heroin are grown in Mexico and Guatemala, and then the drug is shipped to the U.S.. He emphasized the importance of a partnership with Mexico, saying the U.S. would like "to help them get after the poppy production...after the production labs...after the heroin, methamphetamine... before it gets to the border." It must be added that the destruction of the Mexican economy since NAFTA, leaving the many of the youth with no where to go but the drug trade, the New Silk Road process from China, and also from the U.S., must be rapidly implemented.        

On the U.S. side of the border, Kelly said the demand for drugs must be drastically reduced. "You're never going to get to zero," he said, "but we know how to do this. We've done it before with other drugs and other things that were bad for our society." As to the Bush and Obama years, Kelly added: "We're not even trying."        

Join the fight

Trump's War on Drugs provides yet another stark reason for the hysterical campaign by London's Dope, Inc. to bring Trump down. The Color Revolutions run by drug-pusher George Soros against nations across Europe, Africa, the Mideast and South America, is now being waged against the government of these United States, led by the City of London, its Wall Street subsidiary, and the whorish press.

The necessary means to defeat this evil is to mobilize the American people, and people around the world, to induce President Trump to carry out his pledge to enact Glass Steagall, and restore the "American System" of Hamiltonian banking, capable of directing credit into national infrastructure, industrial and agricultural growth, and restoring the nation's dedication to advancing the frontiers of scientific knowledge, through fusion power development and space exploration — LaRouche's Four Laws.

Trump has now demonstrated that he is willing to work with the great nations of the world — Russia, China, Japan, and a restored Europe and America — to create an era of "Peace Through Development," as with Xi Jinping's "win-win" policy of the New Silk Road. By restoring America's role as a nation builder, and protecting the future of our children as productive and creative human beings, America can and must, once again, stand as a Temple of Hope and a Beacon of Liberty for the entire world.



Anglo-American War Party Seeks to Blow Up Ukraine, Wreck U.S.-Russian Prospects

By Rachel Douglas

“If I were Michael Ledeen,” a European friend of mine said yesterday, “and I wanted to intensify a clash with Russia, I would use Ukraine." He was talking about the U.S. neoconservative operative and the author of Universal Fascism, who has been flitting around the newly inaugurated Trump Administration. Ledeen is best known for his obsession with Iran as an enemy image. But my friend was right about the detonation danger in Ukraine, the nation of 42 million that sits on the north shore of the Black Sea, southwest of Russia and east of the area of NATO’s East-Central European (ECE) expansion over the past two decades.

Three years ago, on February 22, 2014, the prolonged, increasingly violent “Euromaidan” coup d’état was completed in Ukraine against the country’s elected President Viktor Yanukovych. His life in peril as commandos from the so-called Maidan Self-Defense Forces threatened to storm his residence at dawn if he didn’t quit, yet unwilling to use military force to crush the thousands of demonstrators still in the Maidan (Independence Square) in downtown Kiev, Yanukovych fled the capital. Unable to regroup in the north-eastern city of Kharkov or his native Donetsk, he ultimately sought asylum in Russia.

The coup of Nov. 2013-Feb. 2014 built on the precedent of Ukraine’s 2004 Orange Revolution, when Yanukovych’s first election had been challenged as fraudulent by a Maidan demonstration on the “color revolution” model of Anglo-American financier George Soros and the American professional organizer Gene Sharp. The demonstrators in Dec. 2004 forced a re-vote, which Yanukovych lost. Within months, the victorious Orange revolutionaries were squabbling over power, as the Ukrainian economy continued to dive under their deregulation and privatization policies and kowtowing to the austerity demands of the International Monetary Fund. Yanukovych ran again in 2010 and won.

But the more than 2000 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Ukraine, funded by the U.S. government, the UK, the EU, and Soros’s private Open Society projects, continued to shape public opinion in Ukraine after the Orange Revolution. American Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland boasted that US$5 billion had gone into Ukraine through State Department channels alone—much of it, as the Ukrainian-born Russian economist Sergei Glazyev put it, “issued in the form of grants to develop an intellectual community of experts, oriented against the Russian Federation and directed toward shaping Russophobic attitudes in Ukrainian society.”

The new dimension in the Euromaidan, one that was pre-planned, was violent provocations and ultimately a violent overthrow of the government. Yanukovych’s November 2016 decision to delay signing an Association Agreement with the European Union, after he realized that it would damage Ukraine’s economy, was taken as the pretext for a full-scale coup. The Maidan organizers poured into central Kiev and announced they would not leave until the decision were rescinded and Yanukovych left office. While many people came to the Maidan waving EU flags and full of hope for a better life, the paramilitary groups, who repeatedly escalated the violence and sabotaged every interim agreement to resolve the standoff, marched under the red and black flag of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)—the mid-20th-century fascist movement of Stepan Bandera. The OUN had collaborated with the Nazis during World War II and carried out the “ethnic cleansing” mass murder of Poles and Jews on its own, as well. These neo-Nazi groups called themselves Right Sector; their formation and build-up during 1991-2013 stemmed directly out of funding to Bandera’s followers by MI6 and the Allen Dulles wing of the American CIA during the Cold War.

It was the coup-installed regime’s immediate move to demote Russian, spoken throughout much of Ukraine, from its status as a second official language, and a series of attacks by Right Sector in Crimea and the eastern industrial region called the Donbass, that set off a momentous cascade of events in 2014. By mid-March, Crimea had seceded from Ukraine and voted to join the Russian Federation. In the Donbass, the autonomous Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) were declared, rejecting the Kiev coup and laying claim to the major cities and much of the territory of those two districts. At least ten thousand people have died in the ensuing civil war, as Kiev sent army units and Right Sector-based battalions into the Donbass to attempt to quell the Donbass militias’ uprising.

Unfrozen conflict

In February 2015 negotiations held in the capital of Belarus and conducted by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine reached the “Minsk II” agreement between Kiev and the Donbass republics, for a ceasefire and prospective political settlement in that region. Heavy weaponry began to be pulled back from the “line of contact” between their respective military forces. The ceasefire has been overseen and monitored, since then, by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), an East-West club dating back to the 1970s.

Disagreements remained over the meaning of the Minsk II commitment to Constitutional changes in Ukraine, allowing extreme autonomy for the DPR and LPR. To date, the radical nationalists in the Ukrainian Parliament, with Right Sector figures among them, have refused to make such revisions. Nonetheless, the fighting and huge civilian loss of life had abated over the past two years, as if the Donbass were becoming one of ECE’s notorious “frozen conflicts.”

In December 2016, as President-elect Donald Trump continued to signal his wish for normalizing relations with Russia, the Donbass began to heat up again. The initiative came from the Kiev side. Even pro-Maidan analysts reported, as the Kyiv Post did on 26 January, that “Ukrainian forces have staged what has become known as a ‘creeping offensive’ to regain control over territory in the ‘gray zone’—the no-man's land that divides separatist and government forces in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk [lugansk].”

On 28 January fighting exploded in and around the small industrial town of Avdeyevka, just north of the DPR’s capital, Donetsk. Analysts at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a U.S. Government-funded outlet, acknowledged that “pro-Kiev troops have sparked bloody clashes with their enemy.” Alexander Hug, deputy chief of the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission for Ukraine, reported that Kiev’s forces had positioned large-caliber artillery “including towed howitzers, main battle tanks, and multiple-launch rocket systems banned under the Minsk deal ‘in the open with impunity’.”

With Right Sector and its offshoot battalions, it is never easy to say exactly who has provided the impetus for their actions. But a look around both London and Washington quickly turns up who is cheering them.

U.S. war party Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham (Republicans), along with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, spent New Year’s eve with Kiev troops near the front line with the DPR. They also toured the Baltic countries, where NATO’s latest build-up is under way. On February 2 McCain issued a letter to President Trump, blaming the Donbass escalation on “Russia and its proxy forces,” and demanding that the USA supply Kiev with weapons—“defensive lethal assistance.”

Poroshenko, on February 1, launched a round of grandstanding about his intention to hold a referendum in Ukraine on joining NATO. Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels on 9 February, to meet with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, formerly an under secretary of state in the Obama Administration.

Atlanticist think tankers chimed in, with a barrage of publications warning that Trump will “make a deal” over Ukraine: James Sherr of Chatham House in the UK sounded an alarm against “preemptive compromise” over Ukraine; Russian anti-Putin analyst Pavel Felgengauer, writing for the neoconservative Jamestown Foundation’s Eurasia Daily Monitor, wailed, “If Trump hands over Ukraine, he will make Russia great again”; Adrian Karatnycky of the Atlantic Council preemptively accused Trump of preparing to sell out Ukraine by lifting sanctions on Russia while, so he claimed, “Russian-backed forces started a brutal offensive” at Avdeyevka.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov devoted nearly half of his 12 February Sunday prime time interview on Russia’s NTV channel to a careful, measured discussion of Ukraine. Speaking of the recent escalation, Lavrov said, “The only advantage I see in this situation, which we arrived at with much bloodshed and after many months, even years of experiments, is that the West is finally beginning to understand what the Ukrainian government is all about and what its assurances of being willing to comply with the Minsk agreements are worth.” Lavrov pointed out that the U.S. officials who will deal with Ukraine have not even been appointed yet. In the meantime, he said, he would be discussing Ukraine, along with other major international issues, with the new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when they meet. That may happen on the sidelines of the February 15-17 G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Germany.

Dr. Natalia Vitrenko, the Ukrainian economist who has battled the Maidan regime from its outset, wrote in an open letter to Trump immediately after his election, “I greatly hope that you will abandon, as undemocratic and intolerable, the planning and implementation of coups d’état through color revolutions, such as has been done by U.S. agencies twice in Ukraine. I would like to see you build relations with Russia and China not as enemies or rivals, but as partners and allies in the name of peace, justice and prosperity for the entirety of our planet Earth. I hope very much, that you will also make a positive influence on what is happening in Ukraine. Our people are suffering badly from war, extreme poverty, corruption, political repressions, and the rampaging of neo-Nazis. The outgoing U.S. Administration kept stirring up the people of Ukraine against Russia, thereby inciting a war between our fraternal peoples—one that unquestionably threatens to trigger a Third World War. The whole world awaits with hope, for you to carry out your promises with specific actions to ensure the welfare of every American and promote peace and prosperity for all mankind.”



PETITION: President Trump—Commit to Glass-Steagall by the State of the Union

PDF: 
PDF icon 20170107-gs-or-petition-II.pdf

The following petition was originally drafted by a group entitled “Our Revolution in Northwest Ohio.” With their commitment to unify the entire nation, they have issued a call to all groups, e.g. the “Tea Party, Republicans, Democrats, Labor and Business,” to rally around the necessary first step of passing Glass-Steagall legislation. Their effort is consistent with the aims of LaRouchePAC, and we are circulating their petition as part of a national mobilization for the immediate passage of Glass-Steagall legislation by the House and Senate, to be signed into law by President Trump.

In addition to the reinstatement of Glass-Steagall, LaRouchePAC is calling for the full implementation of LaRouche's Four Laws: 1. Reinstate FDR’s Glass-Steagall banking separation, 2. Return to a Hamiltonian System of national banking, 3. Invest federal credit for productive employment, and 4. Launch a crash program for fusion power. These four laws, as laid out in a resolution recently passed by the Illinois State House in June, 2016, are the four critical steps to rebuild the American economy.

We are asking every citizen to rally around this economic program with the greatest urgency. These four laws are the only effective way to address both the dire economic and financial crisis after decades of destructive policies, as well as activate the potential for great development, as we now see throughout Asia with China’s New Silk Road Initiative.

Sign this petition. Share it with your friends, family, and networks. Each signed copy will be hand delivered to your Congressmen and Senators, as well as to “Our Revolution of Northwest Ohio” for their use as well.

As President Franklin Roosevelt stated at his first Inaugural Address, “This Nation asks for action, and action now!”

Open Letter to President Donald Trump and to all members of Congress:

January, 2017

We the undersigned strongly feel the need for protecting our economy from another unnecessary market crash and recession like the one experienced in December of 2007. As you take office, the conditions for a collapse are too similar to those of 2007: rising asset values together with a lack of separation between FDIC insured banking and risk-investment brokering.

We applaud President Trump’s campaign statement in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 26, 2016, endorsing a call for "A 21st Century version of Glass-Steagall," and reintroducing a modern day Glass-Steagall Act. We trust that you understand that stabilizing the business climate and securing the assets as separate from Wall Street speculation is a key to prosperity during your administration.

To set the tone of discourse in Congress 2017, we ask that President Trump restate his support for a Glass-Steagall Act during the State of the Union address.

Be assured in doing so, you will find common ground with both the Republicans and the Democrats since both party platforms have the support of banking legislation that separates insured accounts from Wall Street speculation in their respective platforms.

Thank you for responding to the call from citizens, businesspersons, bankers and legislators as we move forward.

WE URGE THAT THE GLASS-STEAGALL LEGISLATION BE PASSED BY BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE OF THE U.S. CONGRESS, AND SIGNED INTO LAW BY INCOMING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP. WE ALSO ASK THAT THE ENTIRE FOUR LAWS OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ALSO BE IMPLEMENTED DURING THE FIRST 100 DAYS.

Put my name on it.

http://action.larouchepac.com/petition_glass_stegall_trump_sotu


                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Related

Crush Wall Street, Four Laws
What Is Essential in the Fight Over Trump's Presidency?

Lyndon and Helga LaRouche have made the situation for organizing in the United States quite clear, from a higher viewpoint than the bitter fights over this or that executive order. They have worked to create a new... read more

Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Four Laws
Use LaRouche's Scientific Authority To Cut Through the "Sea of Turmoil and Confusion"

"The global strategic picture is very dynamic, fluid, promising and dangerous, all at once," Helga Zepp-LaRouche stated in a Sunday discussion with LaRouche movement organizers across the United States. She pointed... read more

Glass-Steagall, Stop WWIII
Trump Launches War on Drugs, But Must Target Drug Banks

President Donald Trump has launched a deadly serious War on Drugs. On February 8, in a speech before the MCCA (Major Cities Police Chiefs) in Washington, Trump said that the drug scourge was destroying the potential... read more

Glass-Steagall, Financial Warfare, Narco-Terrorism
US Presidency
Only Principle Is Real

Rep. Marcy Kaptur's press-conference Wednesday, re-introducing Glass-Steagall legislation, occurred simultaneously with the Trump Administration's renewal of its commitment to Glass-Steagall, in answer to a question... read more

Glass-Steagall
Four Laws, US Presidency
Glass-Steagall Bill Placed Before Congress; Now, Assure Its Passage Along With LaRouche's Four Laws

Three developments occurred in Washington, D.C., yesterday, which set the stage for a policy showdown which will determine, in short order, whether or not the United States economy and nation will survive. First,... read more

Glass-Steagall
Glass-Steagall Bill Reintroduced in 115th Congress (HR 790)

On February 1, 2017, Representatives Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Walter Jones (R-NC), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Tim Ryan (D-OH) introduced the "Return to Prudent Banking Act," H.R. 790, calling for the reinstatement of FDR'... read more

Glass-Steagall, Financial Warfare
Paid for by the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee P.O. Box 6157, Leesburg, VA 20178 • LaRouchePAC.com and Not Authorized by any Candidate or Candidate’s Committee