THE LEAD
End the British Queen’s “Color Revolution” in the U.S.
The financial system is about to blow up. If President Trump goes with Glass-Steagall, that will be the end of the British system of finance, of speculation and looting. Aware of this, Soros and Obama are doing what they have done in other countries, creating a color revolution in the U.S. as a coup d’état. This is the context to think of Trump’s National Security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, being driven out of the new Administration.
The reinstatement of Glass-Steagall and the restoration of relations with Russia would sound the death knell for the British Empire. In fact, high level representatives of the British establishment have said that the restoration of Glass-Steagall would be considered a {casus belli} against the Crown and the City of London. And U.S.-Russian collaboration can finally bring to an end what President Kennedy referred to as the nuclear “sword of Damocles,” hanging over the heads of humanity.
As Vladimir Putin said on January 16th, concerning the role of the then-outgoing Obama Administration, “There are those who leave without saying goodbye, while others say goodbye, but never leave… the outgoing administration, in my opinion, belongs to the second category.” Furthermore, Putin elaborated, "I have an impression that they practiced in Kiev (Ukraine) and are ready to organize a Maidan in Washington, just to not let Trump take office." However, as Lyndon LaRouche made clear, it is the British Empire’s war party that is running the color revolution—Obama is only dutifully doing his part. LaRouche has also emphasized the role of George Soros as a crucial player and founder in orchestrating the “color revolution” now in play against Trump.
With Donald Trump’s potential appearance at the upcoming “Belt and Road Initiative” meeting in Beijing May 14-15—a meeting that may be remembered as the time when the British Empire was formally buried—the potential for a new economic paradigm, consistent with the intent of F.D.R.’s post-war vision, and today based on the advanced scientific ideas of Lyndon LaRouche, is imminently possible.
The Queen and Her Nazis: First Ukraine, Now the U.S.
What provoked the “color revolution” regime change operation in Ukraine, known as the “Euro-Maidan?” The Economist, the London bankers’ weekly imperial mouthpiece, provided the answer to that question years before “Maidan” and “Obama” became household words. In their March, 2007 publication, entitled “Fit at 50?,” they forecast world developments looking back from the vantage point of 2057. Here is what they said:
“The other cause for quiet satisfaction has been the EU’s foreign policy. In the dangerous second decade of the century, when Vladimir Putin returned for a third term as Russian president and stood poised to invade Ukraine, it was the EU that pushed the Obama administration to threaten massive nuclear retaliation. The Ukraine crisis became a triumph for the EU foreign minister, Carl Bildt, prompting the decision to go for a further big round of enlargement. It was ironic that, less than a decade later, Russia itself lodged its first formal application for membership.”
So, in March, 2007, only a month after Barack Obama announced his Presidential campaign , and nearly six years before the Ukraine tensions around EU membership began, {The Economist} published this so-called forecast. So, what did {The Economist} know that the rest of the world did not?
The emergence of the “New Paradigm” outlined by Lyndon and Helga LaRouche—with China’s New Silk Road creating a global platform for the common aims of mankind—would be the end of British imperial “geopolitics.” In the 1990s, following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Lyndon and Helga LaRouche sought the collaboration between nations both east and west, especially between the U.S and Europe, with Russia, China and India. In fact, former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov’s concept of the “strategic triangle” of Russia, China and India, is the forerunner of the BRICS system today, a system intrinsically dedicated to the full scientific development of every nation.
These three nations comprise the core of LaRouche’s “Four Powers” concept that would end the domination of the transatlantic financial oligarchy. It is the multi-polar worldview, expressed by the BRICS, that the neo-conservatives/neo-liberals targeted with their “Project for a New American Century” (PNAC), which included the nations of Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen to be destabilized along the borders of Russia, China and India. These nations were targeted with wars or regime change, or if possible, with the cheaper version of a coup, the color revolution. It should come as no surprise that the nations targeted, especially Russia and China, have formally identified “color revolutions” as an act of aggressive war.
Thus, instead of Ukraine potentially becoming a bridge between Europe and Russia/Eurasia, as part of the New Silk Road orientation, the coup was run as a provocation against Russia—part of the continued expansion of the European Union and NATO into the territory of the former Soviet Union. As Victoria Nuland, Obama’s Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, admitted, the US State Department spent nearly $5 billion in building “democracy and good governance” in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union to ensure that it did not orient to the Eurasian/New Silk Road concept. George Soros’ various “NGO” and related organizations which had been active for years earlier in Ukraine, went into high gear. Nuland, prior to personally overseeing the coup in Ukraine, even visiting the Maidan, was Cheney’s foreign policy aide, and then U.S. Ambassador to NATO during the Bush-Cheney administrations of 2001-09. She is also the wife of Robert Kagan, the neo-con co-founder of PNAC.
In November of 2013, when Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the European Union Association Agreement to begin Ukraine’s formal entry into the European Union, the trigger was pulled to launch the “Euro-Maidan.” The coup was “ready made,” and the hard core of the “protest” was formed by the Nazi “stay behind” operation, i.e. followers of Hitler-collaborator Stepan Bandera who were organized by MI-6 and the CIA after World War II. Assets like the Right Sector were deployed as a paramilitary force during the coup—openly identifying with Bandera while wearing Nazi insignia.
The Right Sector was founded by Dmytro Yarosh. Yarosh fought against Russia in Chechnya, alongside terrorists who would later go on to form the hardcore of ISIS. Now-former Prime Minister Yatsenyuk (who Nuland famously identified as “our man Yats” during a phone call where she also said, “F*** the E.U.!”) also fought alongside the Chechen terrorists. It should come as no surprise that the Chechen Wars against Russia, intending to Balkanize Russia into pieces, were also supported by the neo-cons at PNAC.
The Ukraine “Maidan Coup” had various stages of escalation through December 2013 and January 2014, but it was on February 18 that the “peaceful marchers” of the Right Sector and other paramilitary groups marched on the Parliament and then overthrew the democratically elected government.
The international media—which plays critical role in any color revolution—showed only the police reaction, hoping to win favor and international support for the illegitimate overthrow of the Ukraine government. A few days later, on February 20, after a truce broke down, snipers unleashed on the Maidan crowds firing both on the protesters (which were used as shields by the paramilitary groups) as well as the police forces, with somewhere near 70 people killed by unidentified sniper fire.
Needless to say, the sniper fire in the Maidan was blamed on the government, and led to the paramilitary groups calling for the ouster of Yanukovich, who left Ukraine on February 22, completing the coup.
Do You Know Someone Who is an Un-willing Dupe?
While the hardcore of the Euro-Maidan was made up of paramilitary forces from the Nazi “stay behind” units, many of the other protesters in Ukraine were simply unaware of the darker forces at play. Many of them, students with a romantic view of the European Union, thought they were protesting corruption in government, and to share in democratic ideals, etc. Instead, they were easily manipulated by foreign interests for the total destruction of their own country, while threatening nuclear world war and destroying relations with both the E.U. and Russia.
They had no idea of the much larger geopolitical games designed to prevent Ukraine from joining the New Silk Road paradigm—a system which has now consolidated the Eurasian Economic Union with all of South and East Asia to become the largest area of economic growth in human history.
The question before Americans today is, will we fall into the same trap? The street protests in the United States today are no different in authorship and funding than those run in Ukraine by Victoria Nuland and George Soros—no matter what the intentions of the various sheep marching to the beat of Soros’s drum.
Will Americans be manipulated into a Color Revolution for regime change against President Trump—a President who is targeted because he has signaled his willingness to work with Russia and China? Or, will they join with Lyndon LaRouche, reinstate Glass-Steagall to wipe out Wall St. and London, eliminate the drug-pushing British Crown, and launch a new world economic paradigm by joining the New Silk Road?
The question is ours to answer, now, in the days and weeks ahead.