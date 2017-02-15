Trump Unfazed by Hysteria from London, Obama and the Media

Neither President Donald Trump nor statesman Lyndon LaRouche are the least bit fazed by the totally desperate effort by the British Empire and its minions in the U.S. to bring down the U.S. Government under President Donald Trump. Trump issued a tweet today, not at all defensive about the insane claim that talking to the Russians is some sort of criminal act, but rather directly accusing the U.S. intelligence community of committing a heinous crime. Without using the word, Trump indicated that the NSA and the FBI are guilty of treason — conducting a color revolution against the Government of the United States.

"The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!" Trump said in one tweet today. "Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?)," said another. "Just like Russia," he added ironically.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the editor of the San Francisco Review of Books, Joseph Ford Cotto, published February 15, Lyndon LaRouche said: "Trump has promised to invest $1 trillion in urgently needed infrastructure and promised the implementation of a 21st century Glass Steagall Act. If he implements his infrastructure promise, he will need that reform to finance it.... Really we're talking about Trump on the basis that he is now the new leader for the United States. He has promised to build up the American economy again, and there are great precedents of American presidents using the American System of Economy as it was developed by Alexander Hamilton, explicitly in contrast to the British System of Free Trade. That is the system that worked in the past, and it will work again. Now, what Trump has done by his success, here, is to build up the possibility of a revival of the U.S. economy."

What the British and their controlled entities in the U.S. — Barack Obama, George Soros, Sen. John McCain, the mainstream press — are most hysterical about is that Trump has promised to take measures to restore Franklin Roosevelt's economic policies, while already rebuilding Roosevelt's coalition which defeated fascism once before — the U.S., Russia and China. On Thursday, Trump's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, will meet with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, in Azerbaijan, while his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Germany. Will they be accused of cavorting with the enemy by the crazy warmongers in both parties?

At the same time, Trump not only called China's Xi Jinping last week to discuss joint economic development, but he has also packed his Strategy and Policy Forum, tasked with restoring America's "economic growth, job creation, and productivity," with business leaders who maintain very tight relations with China. Its Chairman is Stephen Schwarzman, head of the Blackstone Group private equity fund, which is 9.3% owned by the China Investment Corp (CIC), China's national sovereign fund. Schwarzman has endowed a $100 million scholarship program in China, Schwarzman Scholars, which is centered at the prestigious Tsinghua University, where Schwarzman is on the Advisory Board of the School of Economics and Management. Also on both the Tsinghua Advisory Board and Trump's Strategy and Policy Forum are CEOs Mary Barra of GM, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Doug McMillan of Walmart, and Elon Musk of Tesla. Trump has surrounded himself with business leaders deeply engaged with the unprecedented Chinese economic miracle. As Helga Zepp LaRouche said on Feb. 4 in Manhattan, if Trump succeeds in bringing the United States into China's New Silk Road process, he "will not only be a great American President, but if he can mobilize his country to join hands with China right now, he will go into history as one of the towering giants of all of universal history."

The British Empire is threatened with extinction, and with it the use of war as a means of imposing political and economic domination over sovereign nations. The absurd and preposterous lies coming from the NSA and the FBI, from Obama's defeated neocon cohorts in both political parties, and from the hated American mainstream press, are believed by only the very few who refuse to think, who demand their right to be slaves.